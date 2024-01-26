Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PEO: A Buy The Dip Opportunity In This 6% Yield Natural Resources CEF

Jan. 26, 2024 3:53 AM ETAdams Natural Resources Fund (PEO)GNR, USO, XLB, XLE
Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • PEO invests across energy and materials sector stocks.
  • The fund has outperformed sector benchmarks over the past 5 years.
  • PEO's diversified exposure sector large-caps are well-positioned to benefit from a pricing rebound in natural resources.
  • The fund yields 6% through a managed distribution.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Conviction Dossier. Learn More »

Rise in gasoline prices concept with double exposure of digital screen with financial chart graphs and oil pumps on a field.

peshkov

The Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) invests across energy and materials sector stocks as an actively managed closed-end fund. The attraction here is a strong record, with PEO outperforming sector benchmarks including several indexed ETFs over the past five years. We

Add some conviction to your trading! Take a look at our exclusive stock picks. Join a winning team that gets it right. Click for a two-week free trial.

This article was written by

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
18.89K Followers

Dan Victor, CFA is President of Posto Asset Management LLC, a registered investment advisor based in Miami Beach, Florida. Dan brings 15 years of investment management experience across major financial institutions in research, strategy, and trading roles.

Dan also leads the investing group Conviction Dossier, where his focus is on helping investors stay ahead of market trends and inflection points. Dan’s investing vehicles of choice are growth stocks, tactical exchange-traded funds, and option spreads. He shares model portfolios and research to help investors make better decisions, via his Investing Group’s active chat room.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PEO Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on PEO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PEO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.