Skyline Champion Is Stabilizing, But There Are Better Opportunities In Housing

Jan. 26, 2024 5:00 AM ETChampion Homes, Inc. (SKY) StockMHO, TPH, KBH, MDC, DFH
Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Skyline Champion, a manufactured housing company, offers affordable housing solutions for those on a tight budget.
  • The company's financial performance has been declining, with a significant drop in revenue and profits.
  • Analysts have a pessimistic outlook for the business, but an improvement in backlog could surprise investors with a positive outlook.
  • Despite this, shares look pricey and it might be premature to buy in.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Crude Value Insights get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Fancy residential mobile home on beautiful property

clubfoto

One of the biggest complaints that people have about the modern era, particularly those who are lower income or middle class, is that housing costs are extremely high. There is certainly a ring of truth to this. For homes that are no longer

Crude Value Insights is an exclusive community of investors who have a taste for oil and natural gas firms. Our main interest is on cash flow and the value and growth prospects that generate the strongest potential for investors. You get access to a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and a Live Chat where members can share their knowledge and experiences with one another. Sign up now and your first two weeks are free!

This article was written by

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
31.92K Followers

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor.

He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SKY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SKY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SKY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News