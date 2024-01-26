BlackJack3D

A huge global company making plastic resins and other chemicals, LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) is a huge company operating internationally, and they are also operating an oil refinery in Houston, Texas.

One of the world's largest providers of Olefins and Polyfins, LyondellBasell offers products to different industries, and has steadily been expanding their business with generated cash flow.

Understanding LyondellBasell

One word: plastics.

Actually it might take more than one word to specify the various products, types of chemicals, even if they are mostly plastics, that LyondellBasell offers. The polyolefins are one of the world's most widely used plastics, and while they aren't strictly the only game in town, LyondellBasell is a big, big player in it.

The chemical company is just all over the possibilities of chemistry. The new Petrothene polymer is offering a flame-retardant option, and exciting a lot of companies. LyondellBasell has them, and many more offerings.

Understanding the product line of a company like this is wildly complicated, and making sense of it all likely requires a degree in chemistry. What we need to know, basically, is that the company is making tens of billions of dollars annually on providing specific resins to those that need them, and they do it profitably.

10-K from SEC

Beyond the chemistry company, LyondellBasell is also running a single refinery in Houston. Capable of processing 268,000 barrels per day of crude oil, they use a 2-1-2 crack process to produce gasoline and various other oil derivatives. This offers not only sizable revenue, but the raw material necessary for their production.

By the Numbers

Cash and Equivalents $2.83 billion Inventories $4.91 billion Total Current Assets $13.2 billion Total Assets $36.9 billion Total Current Liabilities $7 billion Long Term Debt $10.2 billion Total Equity $13.2 billion Price/Book 2.30 Current Ratio 1.89 Click to enlarge

(source: 10-Q from SEC)

The assets owned by the company far outweigh the liabilities they have, underscored by the fine current ratio. Yet the price/book value is a bit high, and putting it in that context, we may question whether this is really a value stock, or has a lot of growth priced in.

$10.2 billion is also a fair bit of long-term debt. The positive cash flow should be enough to service this debt, but it wouldn't be remiss to see them start trying to pay some of it down to a smaller level.

LyondellBasell is a cyclical business, when the economy is bad, the demand from their many customers drops, and so does their earnings. Right now the economy is in a state of slow recovery, and that means the company will be improving, at least a bit.

About the Cash Flow

2021 2022 2023 (9 mo) Free Cash Flow Operations $7.7 billion $6.1 billion $3.4 billion Free Cash Flow Investing ($1.5 billion) ($2 billion) ($1.2 billion) Free Cash Flow Financing ($6.4 billion) ($3.4 billion) ($1.5 billion) Click to enlarge

(source: 10-K and 10-Q from SEC)

As you can see, 2023 has been a challenge for operating free cash flow. On the plus side, they followed a trend from 2022 in keeping the investment and finance losses down a bit, to make sure the operating cash more than covers them, meaning a positive free cash flow.

That's important, with a dividend yield over 5% and growth in operations costing a lot of cash, and they need to keep generating cash to make that happen. Improving operating revenue would mean more cash, which is why cyclical operations, and the improving economy, is so essential going forward.

The Risks

LyondellBasell has more than a few risks, and once again we must be aware of them in trying to understand what is happening going forward. Fortunately, the biggest potential issue is the cyclical nature of them, which we've already covered.

Geopolitics is another potential problem. LyondellBasell gets important raw materials from the Middle East, and to a lesser extent from Latin America. In both cases, they aren't coming out of the most stable areas possible, and if things turn bad, they might struggle to keep supplies flowing.

This is particularly true with their recent $500 million acquisition of 35% of Saudi National Petrochemical Industrial. It fits neatly in their need for access to feedstocks for polypropylene, but Saudi Arabia is mired in the middle of a war against the Houthis in northern Yemen, and they've shown a willingness to retaliate to Saudi attacks by hitting petrol industry sites.

LyondellBasell already acknowledged the Middle East as a risk, and they would struggle to find a riskier location to invest in, even if the investment makes a lot of sense financially if things stabilize.

In general, anything that is important to cash flow is a potential risk. As mentioned, it takes a lot of cash to run the business, and to fund all the capital projects for growth. Those projects can take years, too, so there is no guarantee that by the time they are finished they'll be nearly as profitable as planned for.

Finally, LyondellBasell has a lot of competitors in their business, and there are more than a few chemical companies that would love to undercut them on price. This means their potential margins are always at risk, and cash flow, and well, the same problem with funding if that happens.

Declining Income

2021 2022 2023 (9 mo) Sales $46 billion $50 billion $30 billion Cost $37 billion $44 billion $27 billion Operating Income $6.8 billion $4.8 billion $2.7 billion Comprehensive Income $5.7 billion $4.3 billion $1.9 billion Diluted EPS $16.75 $11.88 $5.91 Click to enlarge

(source: 10-K and 10-Q from SEC)

As you can see, 2023 has been a challenging year in this regard too. But for the remaining free cash flow, we might see the company in decline. Analyst estimates are $1.21 more tacked on the FY2023 earnings in Q4, and $9.26 in FY2024. This is improving, not necessarily as fast as we'd like, but it's something worth noting.

Keeping earnings positive and the comprehensive income positive is important with ensuring the high payout rate can continue. The business is complicated but the implications are very simple, the dividend is the best thing about LyondellBasell, and so long as the business improvements can support that payout, it's a pretty good situation.

And once again, FY2024 is supposed to be a marked improvement on 2023. So long as those estimates continue, there is every reason to believe LyondellBasell is a healthy company.

Conclusion

Data by YCharts

I've always been fascinated with LyondellBasell's complexities, a business offering both a lot of plastics and a lot of intermediate chemicals to other industries. The decision to go into refining also makes a lot of sense, providing them both with raw materials they need and solid revenue from just plain processing crude oil.

The investment in Saudi Arabia is either a very good decision or a very bad decision. I'm leery of any heavy stakeholding in Saudi national industries, but one cannot deny that financially, this could make a lot of sense and pay off big.

The best thing about LyondellBasell, as I said before, is its dividend. A healthy yield of over 5% would not be out of place in an income-centric portfolio, and would offer exposure to a rather unique company in a way not often seen elsewhere.

The P/E ratio isn't as good as I'd like to see, but then again, 2023 is a cyclical off-year. If estimates hold true and 2024 is the start of a rebound, it should also be the start of a pricing rebound. There's absolutely no justification for this trading at a P/E below 10, so there's room for even just a few dollars per share growth as things start to turn positive for the company. There's a good chance things will only get better from there.

Squarely between the 52-week highs and lows, I can't help but view this as a buy, with the caveat that it belongs in a portfolio primarily as an income generator, not for someone expecting to profit purely off of share price increases. That's not to say that won't come too in time, but for now, expect the dividend to keep paying out and maybe even to grow modestly as the company gets back on its feet.