Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why Visa Is A Buy After Q1 2024 Results

Jan. 26, 2024 7:00 AM ETVisa Inc. (V) Stock1 Comment
Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Visa's Q1 results exceeded expectations, with net revenues growing by 9% and strong growth in payments volume and processed transactions.
  • Visa announced the acquisition of Prosa in Mexico, which will expand its digital payment offerings in the country.
  • The stock buyback and strong cash position demonstrate Visa's financial strength and commitment to shareholder returns.
  • What to do after shares fell after posting earnings.

Visa Plans Largest IPO In U.S. History

Justin Sullivan

Investors priced in anticipation of strong results in the weeks preceding Visa's (NYSE:V) fiscal first quarter earnings report. When the credit card company posted strong revenue and earnings that beat expectations, V stock fell by around

Please [+]Follow me for coverage on deeply-discounted stocks. Click on the "follow" button beside my name. Get do-it-yourself tips and tricks for free here:

  • Subscribe->[Y] Free
  • Subscribe->[ ] Basic (69% off Full Service)
  • Subscribe->[ ] Full Service

This article was written by

Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
32.91K Followers

Chris Lau is an individual investor and economist with 30 years of experience covering life science, technology, and dividend-growth income stocks. He has degrees in Microbiology and Economics.

Chris runs the investing group DIY Value Investing where he shares his top stock picks of undervalued stocks with catalysts for upside, dividend-income recommendations with quant and payment calendar tracking, high upside plays, and research requests to help you become a better do-it-yourself investor. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Gary Kime profile picture
Gary Kime
Today, 7:36 AM
Comments (2.88K)
You don’t get too many opportunities to enter this stock on a draw down. This is an opportunity but a small draw down at that. Great company long term. I’m long!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About V Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on V

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
V
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.