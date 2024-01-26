arlutz73

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) is a high-quality, top-notch biopharma company that has been battered over the past year. Based on its total return of -28% over the past year, it's way below its 5Y and 10Y total return CAGR of 3.4% and 2.2%, respectively. In other words, while BMY has underperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) significantly over the past ten years, could the wide-moat biopharma leader make a comeback with a mean-reversion thesis?

Bristol-Myers Squibb is slated to report its fourth-quarter earnings release on February 2. I last updated BMY investors in November, arguing why it was still a buy despite the downgrade in its outlook. Given the constructive consolidation over the past two months heading into its upcoming Q4 release, I assessed it's timely to provide investors with whether they should consider adding exposure.

It's important to consider why BMY hasn't gained momentum from dip-buyers, even though management went on a pretty aggressive M&A spree in recent months. Accordingly, Bristol-Myers Squibb acquired Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX), Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX), and RayzeBio (RYZB). These transactions totaled "over $20 billion" as management attempts to quell worries over its LOE risks through the decade.

Despite that, Bank of America (BAC) analysts were not convinced by the recent moves, seeing the persistence of negative investor sentiments over the patent cliff. As a result, the analysts believe that the LOE risks could "remain an overhang on the stock."

Seeking Alpha Quant's "D-" growth grade relative to its sector peers justifies such concerns. However, it's also critical to consider that BMY's attractive "B" valuation grade has likely priced in these headwinds. These challenges aren't new, as management addressed them at its Q3 release. As a result, I don't expect negative surprises from management in its upcoming earnings scorecard, which could lead to a further de-rating in its valuation.

CEO Chris Boerner articulated his confidence in the company's business development strategies to mitigate these risks at the recent JPMorgan (JPM) Healthcare Conference in early January. He telegraphed that Bristol-Myers Squibb is still sitting on a highly profitable "legacy cash-generating portfolio" while it continues to build up its "growth portfolio." As a result, management is increasingly confident that it is well-primed in its efforts on "writing of the next chapter" as the company transforms into "one of the fastest-growing companies in the sector by the end of the decade."

While I concur that the execution risks on its business development shouldn't be understated, it's essential to consider that Bristol-Myers Squibb has solid fundamentals to support its strategic acquisitions. With a best-in-class "A+" profitability grade, it corroborates the company's sector-leading profitability, bolstering its ability to acquire. Its relatively low adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio (FY24 estimates: 1.05x) confers confidence in its financial flexibility to manage these risks accordingly.

Furthermore, management accentuated that the LOE risks span "three time periods." As a result, I believe it affords Bristol-Myers Squibb sufficient time to build its growth portfolio to mitigate the expiry challenges, predicated on its solid profitability foundation.

BMY is valued at a forward EBITDA multiple of 7.5x, well below its 10Y average of 13.5x. Underpinned by a forward dividend yield of 4.9%, it should provide valuation support from value and income investors looking to capitalize on the current buying opportunity.

BMY price chart (monthly, long-term) (TradingView)

Furthermore, BMY's selling pressure has subsided since it bottomed out in November 2023, suggesting the $50 support level hasn't been decisively breached.

As a result, I'm increasingly confident that BMY remains in a well-supported consolidation zone, indicating accumulation. Undergirded by a relatively attractive valuation and possible peak pessimism, I gleaned an appealing opportunity for BMY investors to buy more shares.

Rating: Maintain Buy.

