Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Is SCHG A Good ETF And Is It An Attractive Bet Now?

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
3.23K Followers

Summary

  • Schwab US Large-Cap Growth ETF is a low-cost ETF that offers coverage to large-cap US-based stocks with growth characteristics.
  • We like the ETF's screening mechanism, which has a healthy blend of the past, the present, and the future.
  • SCHG has outperformed the popular Vanguard Growth ETF since its debut and has consistently shown better risk-adjusted performance across different time periods.
  • However, investors should be cautious about SCHG's prospects as the large-cap growth universe appears overextended and overvalued, particularly the tech sector, which accounts for 48% of SCHG's portfolio.
  • The reward-to-risk equation on the standalone charts looks unappealing, with SCHG perched near its channel resistance and on the verge of hitting its upper Bollinger band.

Business finance data analytics graph chart and smart digital marketing management concept, Businessman use the laptop to work marketing analysis chart strategic planning for sustainable development

NongAsimo

ETF Profile

The Schwab US Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is a 14-year-old product, with $24bn in AUM, that offers coverage to large-cap US-based stocks, that exhibit growth characteristics. It's fair to say that gaining access to SCHG's 250-odd names won't burn a hole

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
3.23K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SCHG ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SCHG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SCHG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.