Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Unfazed By Market Turbulence: Is Deere's Sideways Action A Golden Opportunity?

Jan. 26, 2024 6:03 AM ETDeere & Company (DE) Stock
Jake Blumenthal profile picture
Jake Blumenthal
371 Followers

Summary

  • Deere has a strong brand and diverse product portfolio in the agriculture and construction industries.
  • The stock is flat over the past three years and is undervalued at current valuations and poised for future growth.
  • Deere's strong cash flow, disciplined capital allocation, and commitment to innovation make it an attractive long-term investment.

John Deere S670 Soybean Sunset

Nicholas Smith

Investment Thesis

Background

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has built one of the most recognizable brands in the world, leading to strong customer loyalty. The company also boasts one of the most diverse and advanced portfolios of products in the

This article was written by

Jake Blumenthal profile picture
Jake Blumenthal
371 Followers
My name is Jake Blumenthal, and I’m glad that my page has sparked your interest. I serve as an Advisor & Portfolio Analyst at Meridian Wealth Management, a registered investment advisory. I use a combination of financial, technical, and macroeconomic analysis to best support my clients, form my opinions, and develop investment theses. My research and data analysis shared allow me to clearly review the growth and value of companies along with a vast selection of funds and themes. It also enables me to identify both short-term trends and long-term opportunities. I strive to find winners for investors to grow portfolios and mitigate risk by utilizing different valuation methods and modeling techniques.If you would like to read more of Jake's analysis on the stock market and trends, sign up for his free weekly newsletter "Blume's Bulls & Bear'sLink to newsletter: https://www.meridianwealthllc.com/jakeblumenthal If you would like to learn more about the services we offer at Meridian, what a financial advisor could do for you, or learn more about my investment process please reach out using my email or LinkedIn link below.Email: jblumenthal@meridianwealthllc.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Jake Blumenthal is a Registered Investment Advisor and Portfolio Analyst with Meridian Wealth Management, a SEC Registered Investment Advisor. The views and opinions expressed in the following content are solely those of Jake Blumenthal and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of his employer, Meridian Wealth Management. The content provided is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial advice or a recommendation to engage in any investment or financial strategy. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial professional before making any investment decisions. Meridian Wealth Management does not endorse or take responsibility for any content shared by Jake Blumenthal outside of his official duties at the company.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About DE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.