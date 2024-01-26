Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Intel: Time To Load Up The Truck (Rating Upgrade)

Jan. 26, 2024 6:38 AM ETIntel Corporation (INTC) Stock3 Comments
Summary

  • Intel's shares dropped 11% after a weak Q1 revenue forecast, but the company's Client Computing Group showed strong growth and profitability.
  • The device market has stabilized, according to Gartner, which should benefit Intel's Client Computing Group and support its revenue trajectory.
  • Despite the negative sentiment, I consider Intel to be a bargain due to strong expected earnings growth and operating income momentum in CCG.
  • Negative sentiment overhang creates a long term engagement opportunity.

Falling down red financial chart background. 3D Rendering

peshkov

Shares of chip maker Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) tumbled 11% in extended trading after it submitted its earnings sheet for the fourth-quarter on Thursday. The company's shares came under pressure chiefly because of a weak forecast with regard to first-quarter expected revenues

I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Comments (3)

T
Torakichi
Today, 7:31 AM
When intel was lowest, you had 5 sell recomendations, when intel made 70% from that point you have strong buy.

Looks like I should do opposite to keep universe in balance.
G
Grand River
Today, 7:26 AM
Thanks for your clear and deep view . I will buy dip.
A
Always Bullish
Today, 6:47 AM
I rarely talk about selling an equity, but the most important thing to remember about Intel is Gelsinger cut the dividend and is using that savings to build chip factories. Now, I don’t know about you but I demand to be paid for putting my hard earned money in your firm and a dividend yield just over 1% doesn’t excite me. As of yesterday, INTC was up about 66% over 1 year so if you bought low and have a hefty gain you have a decision to make.
