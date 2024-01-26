Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) is being acquired by Tapestry (TPR) for $57 per share. It was announced in August of 2023 and represented a 64.7% premium. The deal has been subjected to a 2nd request (I wrote about it here). I still think the companies should be able to address the FTC's secondary request with modest concessions. This is a horizontal merger but the luxury goods market is diverse and fragmented with many brands. Some deliberately small even. The standard tool for measuring market concentration in such scenarios is the Herfindahl-Hirschman Index (HHI), where a score above 2500 signals a highly concentrated market. This merger involves two comparatively smaller entities in the industry, and their merger is projected to form the fourth-largest luxury goods company, with an approximate market share of 5%.

If the merger were deemed to raise the HHI excessively (something I think is hard to argue), a possible resolution could be the divestiture of one of the brands. A potential concern for the FTC could be a practice where brands constrain discounting by retailers. Retailers may want to get rid of excess stock but brands will want to protect the halo of "exclusiveness" of their brands. A 50% off sticker doesn't accomplish that. However, I'm just speculating on the concerns here. What I know is that China just approved the deal. It's not everything, but if one approves without announcing concessions, that's a good sign.

What's interesting here is that the spread to the acquisition price is vast. There is 14.8% upside from here. Which is only 0.1% less upside than the last time I wrote about this situation, even though it has been months. Capri Holdings is a large company with a market cap of around $6 billion. Deals of this size are still completed more often than those over $10 billion.

deal closing percentages by market cap (author)

However, deals of this size usually take around 5-6 months from announcement to close. The average is not that informative. Some deals take a lot longer, and most close relatively quickly. Private equity deals tend to close a little faster, probably because the acquirer is very well-versed in the process. I've been able to find 40+ luxury deals. Among those, there was not one that ultimately wasn't completed.

But strange things can happen. A case in point is the recent Spirit Airways deal that didn't survive the court. Although I'm not convinced this deal will likely fail, the downside is concerning. Markets have been fine lately, and that can lull you into complacency. The luxury market returns have not been acceptable since this deal has been announced. This is what it looks like since the beginning of August 2023.

Data by YCharts

Capri did well because of its deal, but other than that, things are bleak. This didn't pass analyst by because they've been busy revising their earnings projections downwards. There have been no less than 16 EPS revisions downwards and 0 upwards in the last 90 days:

EPS revisions CPRI (Seeking Alpha)

Based on the average, you would expect this to close between early January and early February. However, this deal got a 2nd request, which tends to complicate things. The outside date for this merger is very far out. It is in August 2024. In addition, two extensions of 3 months each can deal with regulatory problems.

If these extensions need to be utilized, the return is still good to acceptable, but that's not my base case. It does suggest that these companies are prepared to do battle. There's been an uptick in regulatory pushback. It's not just the high-profile blocks, but my sense is that deals are held up a bit more often to wrestle concessions out of the acquiring party. In some cases, that doesn't work, like with Microsoft (MSFT) acquiring Activision (ATVI). For a time this deterred dealmaking. Now, companies and their advisors seem prepared.

What seemed a reasonable solution to the low probability but very impactful downside risk is to go long a June $50 call and sell a June $57.5 call. The max profit per contract is around $362.50 and the max loss around $387.50. It breaks even if the price is $53.88 or higher.

payoff profile bull call spread CPRI (optionstrat.com)

If the deal fails, I'm down the maximum loss. If the deal succeeds, I'm up almost as much, but not entirely. This suggests that if the probability of the deal closing is above 51.67% it breaks even. It seems to me, given historical closing rates, this is too low. The deal is burdened with a 2nd request, but no, or very few, luxury deals have been stopped by regulators. The biggest risk with this position is probably time running out, although that would make the deal an outlier as well. Because the losses or winnings on this option position are outsized. I can capture the same upside as with stock but put less money at risk. Given that I think the downside could be disappointingly large, this is more attractive than usual. However, the stock doesn't run out by June. It would still be able to capture the upside if the deal takes a long time. In addition, if the deal runs long and regulators push back hard, there are scenarios where the companies make concessions, but the acquiring party gets a deal cut to make things a bit more equitable. That's a scenario where the deal could go through, and this position would still result in a very big loss.