Lithium Miners News For The Month Of January 2024

Welcome to the January 2024 edition of the lithium miner news.

The past month saw lithium prices flat (carbonate) to lower (hydroxide, spodumene).

Lithium price news

Asian Metal reported during the past 30 days, the China delivered lithium carbonate (99.5% min.) spot price was down 0.45% and the China lithium hydroxide (56.5% min.) price was down 4.57%. The Lithium Iron Phosphate (3.9% min) price was down 1.54%. The Spodumene (6% min) price was down 8.06% over the past 30 days.

Metal.com reported lithium spodumene concentrate Index (Li2O 5.5%-6.2%, excluding tax/insurance/freight) spot price of USD 990/t, as of Jan. 24, 2024.

China lithium carbonate spot price 5 year chart - CNY 95,500 (~USD 13,485) (source)

Lithium demand versus supply outlook

China's CITIC Futures forecasts lithium surpluses in 2024 and 2025 (source) - In 2024 they forecast a China lithium carbonate price average of CNY 100,000/t (~US$14,000/t)

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence forecasts small lithium surpluses then deficits for lithium, nickel & cobalt to increase from 2027 onwards (source)

Trend Investing v IEA demand forecast for EV metals (IEA)

Lithium market and battery news

On January 3 CarScoops reported:

QuantumScape's solid-state battery retains 95% capacity after 300,000+ miles... According to the battery firm, the prototype was subjected to more than 1,000 charging cycles and this barely made a dent as the cell retained more than 95% of its original energy capacity. The company claimed this is the "equivalent to an EV driving 300,000+ miles (482,803 km) without any noticeable loss in range." That being said, QuantumScape's target remains 800 cycles with 80% energy retention.

On January 4 Mining.com reported:

Lithium price plummet due to continue... Lithium prices are expected to decline further because of rising supplies of the battery metal, subdued Chinese demand and a lacklustre American electric vehicle [EV] market. Australia, which mined about half the world's lithium in 2022, forecasts the spot price of spodumene will fall to $2,200 per tonne in 2025 from an estimated average of $3,840 per tonne last year... "Prices are not expected to return to previous high levels such as during 2022 and early 2023 before 2025 due to the forecast surplus in supply," the department said. "Some higher-cost producers, such as lepidolite miners in China, have become unprofitable and cut production. However, most lithium producers will remain profitable at current prices and continue to produce." The five largest lithium mines, accounting for 99% of Australian spodumene output, reported A$670 to A$1,225 average costs of production per tonne over the 2022-23 financial year, the government said.

On January 4 Benchmark Mineral Intelligence reported: "China's midstream majors flock to Morocco's fledgling cathode hub."

On January 15 Electrek reported:

Harvard develops a solid state battery that charges... in 10 minutes... The lithium metal battery researchers developed at the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences [SEAS] can also be charged and discharged at least 6,000 times - more than any other pouch battery cell.

On January 17 Bloomberg reported:

AustralianSuper swoops on lithium stocks after price plunge. Pension giant sees fresh opportunities in critical minerals... "The biggest opportunities for us as investors at AustralianSuper is when the prices are at cycle bottoms," Smith said, adding that he also sees "lots of opportunities" in nickel, cobalt and graphite as key materials in the energy transition. The lithium sector and the other critical minerals are likely to be "an attractive place to invest" over the next five years, he said. The Melbourne-based fund raised its stake in Pilbara Minerals Ltd. to 6.12% earlier this month as it aims to reduce its underweight position in lithium equities, Smith said. It now holds about A$1 billion in Australian producers of the EV material, which Smith expects to increase to between A$2.5 billion and A$3 billion over the five-year period.

On January 19 William Adams posted on LinkedIn:

Over capacity leads to oversupply - now waiting for more producer response and demand to catch-up... As normal in falling markets, manufacturers, if they cannot hedge their inventory, tend to destock, which hits demand even harder, creating a downward spiral in prices and demand. But, rest assured destocking can only go on for so long. The market is now in a situation where demand needs to once again rise to a level where it absorbs the extra supply that is available due to the increased production capacity. While supply is expected to grow this year, this low-price environment should see production growth slowdown, especially as more production cuts are expected... as the chart shows inventories are falling, especially at CAM manufacturers and given the size of the overall market is growing and therefore more inventory in tonnage terms is needed, the months of inventory number is falling and is almost back to where it was before the inventory build got underway... We expect orders to start flowing upstream again either towards the end of the first quarter or early in the second quarter.

Implied inventory on the way back to normalized level - The red line shows supply is back down to ~3 months (source)

Lithium miner news

Albemarle (ALB)

On January 17, Albemarle reported:

Albemarle outlines actions to preserve growth, reduce costs and optimize cash flow. Albemarle expects its 2024 capital expenditures to be in the range of $1.6 billion to $1.8 billion, down from approximately $2.1 billion in 2023. This new level of spending reflects a re-phasing of larger projects in the near term to focus on those that are significantly progressed, near completion and in startup.

Note: An ABC News report stated: "Albemarle has deferred plans for a fourth lithium processing train at Kemerton refinery in WA."

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM), Wesfarmers [ASX:WES] (OTCPK:WFAFY), Covalent Lithium (SQM/WES JV)

On December 27 SQM, announced: "SQM announces a Memorandum of Understanding with CODELCO..."

On December 28 Mining.com reported:

Chile president praises Codelco, SQM lithium deal ensuring state control... Chilean lithium miner SQM said on Wednesday it would partner with copper giant Codelco for the future development and production of the metal in the Atacama salt flat, in a tie-up set to kick off in 2025 and run through 2060... As part of the memorandum of understanding announced on Wednesday, both firms agreed to form a new public-private partnership company in which copper miner Codelco will have a 50% plus one share stake that will begin a first phase of operations in January 2025, the companies said in statements... As part of the deal, Codelco will provide the sales authorization for an additional 165,000 metric tons of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) to be used by 2031. Codelco will also authorize an additional 135,000 tons of LCE for the new public-private entity during its initial phase, but conditioned on increased production, according to the SQM statement.

Note: Some good details on the SQM/Codelco new JV here.

On January 10 Seeking Alpha reported:

SQM's Chilean lithium operations disrupted by protests; Albemarle says unaffected. Access to the world's largest lithium deposit at Chile's Atacama salt flat was blocked Wednesday by several hundred protestors, disrupting operations by SQM (NYSE:SQM) while Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) said its operations "continue as usual."

On January 15, SQM announced: "SQM resumes its operations in the Salar de Atacama..."

Upcoming catalysts:

H1, 2024 - Mt Holland spodumene production targeted to begin (SQM/Wesfarmers JV).

H1, 2025 - Production to start and then ramp to 50ktpa Lithium hydroxide [LiOH] at the Kwinana refinery in WA (SQM/Wesfarmers JV).

Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium [SHE:002460] [HK: 1772] (OTCPK:GNENY)

On December 26, CNEVPOST reported: "Changan, Ganfeng plan to set up JV to develop solid-state batteries."

On January 18, CNEVPOST reported:

Chinese lithium producer Ganfeng signs long-term supply deal with Hyundai Motor. Ganfeng will supply battery-grade lithium hydroxide products to Hyundai Motor under a contract valid from January 1, 2024 to December 31, 2027.

(Chengdu) Tianqi Lithium Industries Inc. [SHE:002466], Tianqi Lithium Energy Australia (TLEA) is a JV with Tianqi Lithium (51%) and IGO Limited (49%). TLEA owns the Kwinana lithium hydroxide facility in WA

On January 4, Bloomberg reported: "Tianqi, LG, Eramet explore lithium options in Chile meetings." Highlights include:

"Executives sat down with Chilean authorities, documents show.

Government wants to mine more lithium, boost downstream spend."

Pilbara Minerals [ASX:PLS] (OTCPK:PILBF)

On January 15, Pilbara Minerals announced: "Pilbara Minerals expands Ganfeng offtake agreement." Highlights include:

"CY24 - Pilbara Minerals will supply an additional 150kt of spodumene concentrate taking the total supply in CY24 to 310kt.

CY25 - Pilbara Minerals will supply an additional 100kt (with an option to increase to 150kt at Pilbara Minerals' election) of spodumene concentrate taking the total supply in CY25 to 260kt - 310kt.

CY26 - Pilbara Minerals will supply an additional 100kt (with an option to increase to 150kt at Pilbara Minerals' election) of spodumene concentrate taking the total supply in CY26 to 260kt - 310kt."

On January 24, Pilbara Minerals announced: "December 2023 quarterly activities report." Highlights include:

"Strong operational performance with production to plan of 176.0 thousand tonnes [KT] spodumene concentrate in the three-month period ended 31 December 2023 (December Quarter).

Sales of spodumene concentrate totaled 159.9 kt. The average estimated realised price for spodumene concentrate was US$1,113/dry metric tonnes 3 (dmt) (CIF China) on a SC5.2 basis. On an SC6.0 equivalent basis, the average estimated sales price was US$1,280/dmt (CIF China).

Revenue declined 46% to $264M compared to the September Quarter 2023 (prior Quarter), reflecting a 50% decline in average realised price partly offset by a 9% increase in sales volume.

Unit operating cost (FOB) decreased by 14% to $639/t compared to the prior Quarter, primarily driven by higher sales volume supported by increased production volume.

Ending cash balance of $2,144M with positive cash margin from operations of $176M but a decline in cash of $897M mostly comprising tax payments of $758M (of which $693M related to the prior FY23 period). The ending cash balance was largely flat compared to the prior corresponding period ended 31 December 2022.

P680 Expansion Project (P680 Project) Crushing and Ore Sorting Facility structural, mechanical, piping and electrical works construction contract awarded to Primero Group Limited (Primero)6. Fabrication and installation work remains on schedule and budget.

P1000 Expansion Project (P1000 Project) concrete construction contract awarded to Whittens Group (Whittens). The delivery of the P1000 Project is tracking to plan for schedule and budget.

Pilgangoora Operation Power Strategy released which is expected to materially reduce power related emissions intensity and unit costs over time.

Ceremony held to officially open the POSCO Pilbara Minerals' JV chemical plant in South Korea..."

On January 24 Reuters reported:

Australia's Pilbara Minerals moves to preserve cash after price slump. Cuts FY2024 capex to A$820 mln-A$875 mln. Miner unlikely to pay divided for H1 FY24. Q2 revenue almost halves.

Upcoming catalysts:

End Q2, FY 2024 - P680 Expansion Project set to reach full capacity.

Q3 FY, 2025 - P1000 Expansion Project set to begin production.

Mineral Resources [ASX:MIN] (OTCPK:MALRF)

Mineral Resources lithium assets include Mt Marion Mine (50% MIN: 50% Ganfeng). Wodgina Lithium Mine (50% ALB: 50% MIN).

On January 25 Mineral Resources announced: "QUARTERLY EXPLORATIONAND MINING ACTIVITIES REPORT."

"Lithium

• Wodgina, Mt Marion and Bald Hill are profitable at current prices.

• Costs at Wodgina and Mt Marion are forecast to decrease this year as stripping completes.

• Mt Marion spodumene concentrate production increased 30% qoq and shipments rose 34% qoq to a total of 86k dmt.

• Wodgina achieved attributable quarterly spodumene concentrate production of 55k dmt, with improved plant recoveries. Spodumene concentrate shipments increased significantly to 65k dmt.

• Wodgina lithium battery chemical production was 6.8kt and sales were up 52% qoq to 6.5kt.

• Completed the restructuring of MARBL joint venture.2 Received net proceeds of US$383 million during the quarter from Albemarle Corporation (Albemarle) for MinRes' share of Kemerton lithium hydroxide processing plant and completion adjustments at Wodgina and Kemerton and adjustments back to the effective date of 1 April 2022.

• Finalised the acquisition of Bald Hill, assuming project control on 1 November 2023. Over this period, the mine produced 26k dmt of spodumene concentrate, with 20k dmt shipped..."

Arcadium Lithium (ALTM) [ASX:LTM](formed from the Allkem and Livent merger in Jan. 2024)

On January 4, Arcadium Lithium announced: "Arcadium Lithium announces completion of merger of equals between Allkem and Livent." Highlights include:

"Leading global lithium chemicals producer with the resources, scale and expertise to meet growing customer and industry needs − reliably, safely and responsibly.

Premier lithium resources and manufacturing sites in key locations globally across the lithium value chain.

Highly complementary assets and vertically integrated business model focused on enhancing operational flexibility and predictability while lowering costs.

Ability to de-risk and accelerate growth with a world-class pipeline of development projects, proven execution capabilities and technical, capital and projects expertise.

Leading sustainability profile, with an unwavering commitment to continuous improvement, decarbonization and delivering greater value to customers, employees, communities and shareholders."

AMG Critical Materials N.V. [NA:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF) (Formerly AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV)

No lithium related news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts:

H1, 2024 - Stage 2 production at Mibra Lithium-Tantalum mine (additional 40ktpa) forecast to begin, bringing total production capacity to 130ktpa. The lithium concentrate plant shutdown to facilitate the expansion from 90,000 tons to 130,000 tons will take place in the first quarter of 2024.

2025-2028 - German LiOH facility expansion plan with Modules 2-5 (100,00tpa LiOH).

Sayona Mining [ASX:SYA] (OTCQB:SYAXF)

On January 25 Sayona Mining announced:

OPERATIONAL REVIEW TO OPTIMISE NAL COST STRUCTURE...This review of our Québec operations is focusing on reducing our cost base, enhancing productivity and improving Sayona's ability to continue to produce lithium throughout the market cycle," said James Brown, Sayona's Interim CEO.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2024 - Spodumene production ramp up at NAL operations (owned SYA 75%: PLL 25%). Results of costs optimization review expected end Q1, 2024.

Piedmont Lithium (PLL)[ASX:PLL]

Piedmont Lithium 100% own the Carolina Lithium spodumene project in North Carolina, USA; as well as 25% of the North American Lithium [NAL] Project in Canada and up to 40.5% of the Ewoyaa Lithium Project in Ghana (JV with Atlantic Lithium and Ghana Gov + Ghana MIIF).

On January 18, Piedmont Lithium announced:

Piedmont Lithium sells portion of Atlantic shares to Assore... The Company has agreed to sell 24.3 million shares of Atlantic for GBP0.25 per share, representing a premium to the prevailing market price. The shares to be sold represent approximately 3.9% of Atlantic's outstanding shares and will result in approximately US$7.8 million in proceeds for Piedmont. Following the transaction, Assore will own approximately 28.4% of Atlantic. Piedmont will retain 32.7 million Atlantic shares, representing approximately 5.2% ownership in Atlantic. The sale of these shares has no impact on Piedmont's joint venture, earn-in, or offtake position with Atlantic or the Ewoyaa project.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Early 2025 - Ewoyaa Project in Ghana (40.5% PLL) targeted to begin.

2026 - Tennessee Lithium hydroxide project targeted to begin.

2023-25 - Carolina Lithium (100%) - Permitting, off-take or project funding announcements.

Core Lithium Ltd. [ASX:CXO] [GR:7CX] (OTCPK:CXOXF) (OTC:CORX)

Core 100% owns the Finniss Lithium Project (Grants Resource) in Northern Territory Australia. Significantly they already have an off-take partner with China's Yahua (large market cap, large lithium producer), who has signed a supply deal with Tesla (TSLA). The Company states they have a "high potential for additional resources from 500km2 covering 100s of pegmatites."

On January 5, Core Lithium Ltd. announced: "Strategic review update." Highlights include:

"The strategic review to preserve business value in light of weak market conditions is continuing.

Processing operations will continue from existing stockpiles and mining in the Grants open pit will be temporarily suspended.

The BP33 mine study will continue and early works will remain paused until market conditions improve.

Discretionary spending including studies, exploration and corporate costs will be reduced."

On January 24, Core Lithium Ltd. announced: "December quarterly activities report." Highlights include:

"The Company undertook a Strategic Review which resulted in the temporary suspension of open pit mining operations.

39% increase in quarterly spodumene concentrate production, 28,837t (20,692t Q1FY24).

20% increase in lithia recoveries, averaging 60% for the quarter (50% 1QFY24).

30,718t of spodumene concentrate shipped (23,424t 1QFY24).

289kt of ore stocks at the end of the quarter in preparation for the wet season (185kt Q1FY24).

BP33 Mineral Resource upgraded, a 35% increase on the previous estimate.

Capital spend guidance has been reduced and given the suspension of mining cash operating cost guidance has also been reduced.

Production (based on lithia units) is expected to be broadly in line with original guidance, however, the bottom end of the range has dropped below the initial forecast1.

Cash balance at 31 December 2023 of $124.8 million."

Catalysts include:

2024 - Any resumption of mining operations at the Grants open pit at Finniss where mining has been suspended in Jan. 2024.

Sigma Lithium Resources [TSXV:SGML] (SGMLF) (SGML)

Sigma is developing a world class lithium hard rock deposit with exceptional mineralogy at its Grota do Cirilo Project in Brazil.

On December 27, Sigma Lithium Resources announced: "Sigma Lithium ends transformational year shipping 22,000t of the most environmentally sustainable lithium in world; Greentech Plant operating at design capacity of 270,000 tpy." Highlights include:

"Delivers pivotal milestone: Greentech plant sustains production at design capacity of 270,000 tonnes per year for the month of December...

Exploration updates expected to expand mineral resource on Grota do Cirilo Property Phase 4: approximately increases Sigma Lithium total M & I & I to 110Mt. Phase 5: approximately increases M & I & I an additional 20Mt.

Planned initiation of earthworks for Greentech Plant expansion."

On January 14 Seeking Alpha reported:

Chinese EV maker BYD has held talks with Sigma Lithium - report.... "Different strands are being discussed about supply, a joint venture, an acquisition... nothing is concrete," Baldy told the FT.

Upcoming catalysts:

2024 - Possible acquisition of Sigma Lithium by ? (VW, CATL, BYD).

Lithium Americas Argentina [TSX:LAAC](LAAC)

Lithium Americas Argentina owns the Argentina assets (Cauchari Olaroz JV, Pastos Grandes, Sal de la Puna) from the LAC split.

On January 10, Lithium Americas Argentina announced: "Lithium Argentina announces 2023 production results for Caucharí-Olaroz." Highlights include:

"2023 production surpassed guidance reaching approximately 6,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate.

Lithium carbonate plant is producing at approximately 50% capacity.

The KCl plant is operational and in the process of ramping up in production volume and product quality.

Lithium Argentina to report year-end financial results on March 21, 2024 after market close."

Upcoming catalysts:

By mid 2024 - Cauchari-Olaroz lithium production ramp to 40ktpa. From 2025+ a Stage 2 20ktpa+ expansion is planned.

NB: Ganfeng Lithium (51%) and Lithium Americas Argentina (49%) own the JV company Minera Exar S.A., which owns 91.5% interest and is entitled to 100% of the production from the Cauchari-Olaroz Project. The 8.5% interest is owned by Jujuy Energia y Mineria Sociedad del Estado ("JEMSE") (a company owned by the Government of Jujuy province).

Zijin Mining Group [SHA:601899] [HKSE:2899] (OTCPK:ZIJMF)

Zijin Mining owns 100% of the 3Q Lithium Mine in Argentina, with Stage 1 production started producing 2,903t LCE in 2023 and planning to ramp to 20,000tpa LCE. Zijing Mining is a large diversified mining group with global mines focused on copper, gold, zinc/lead, silver and lithium.

On January 1, Zijin Mining Group announced: "Announcement in relation to the production volumes of major products for the year 2023."

Zijin Mining produced 2,903t of LCE in 2023

Argosy Minerals [ASX:AGY][GR:AM1] (OTCPK:ARYMF)

Argosy has an interest in the Rincon Lithium Mine in Argentina, targeting a fast-track development strategy. Argosy initially plans to ramp Stage 1 to 2,000tpa lithium carbonate.

On January 15, Argosy Minerals announced: "JORC resource upgrade for Rincon Lithium Project - substantial 180% increase." Highlights include:

"Upgraded Total Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 686,875 tonnes of Li2 CO3 with a weighted mean average lithium concentration of 329mg/L - a 2.8 times increase from previous resource estimate, comprising; An Indicated MRE of 606,313 tonnes Li2CO3 with a weighted mean average lithium concentration of 326mg/L, and An Inferred MRE of 80,562 tonnes Li2 CO3 with a weighted mean average lithium concentration of 351mg/L...

The substantial increase in the Total MRE provides further support for increased future commercial scale development of the Rincon Lithium Project.

Resource and brine aquifer remain open at depth - with excellent scope for resource expansion from additional deeper drilling and tenement acquisitions."

Upcoming catalysts:

2024 - Rincon Lithium full ramp-up toward steady-state production targeted, 2,000tpa operation.

Lithium miner ETFs

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (LITP) - A pure play lithium ETF

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT)

ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF (ION)

The Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (BATT)

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT) 10 year price chart (source)

Trend Investing lithium demand v supply model forecasts

Trend Investing forecasts lithium demand to increase 10.7x this decade.

Note: A Nov. 2020 UBS forecast is for "lithium demand to lift 11-fold from ~400kt in 2021 through to 2030."

Conclusion

January lithium prices were flat (carbonate) to lower (hydroxide, spodumene).

Highlights for the month were:

QuantumScape's solid-state battery retains 95% capacity after 300,000+ miles (~1,000 cycles).

China's midstream majors flock to Morocco's fledgling cathode hub.

Harvard develops a solid state battery that charges in 10 minutes with a 6,000 cycle life.

AustralianSuper swoops on lithium stocks after price plunge.

Will Adams - Over capacity leads to oversupply - now waiting for more producer response and demand to catch-up. We expect orders to start flowing upstream again either towards the end of the first quarter or early in the second quarter.

Albemarle outlines actions to preserve growth, reduce costs and optimize cash flow. Deferred plans for a fourth lithium processing train at Kemerton.

SQM (50% minus one share) and Codelco (50% plus one share) new JV for Atacama to start in 2025 and run through 2060.

Ganfeng signs long-term supply deal with Hyundai Motor from 2024-27.

Tianqi, LG, Eramet explore lithium options in Chile meetings.

Pilbara Minerals expands Ganfeng offtake agreement. Q2 revenue almost halves on lithium price slump.

Mineral Resources - Wodgina, Mt Marion and Bald Hill are profitable at current prices. Costs at Wodgina and Mt Marion are forecast to decrease this year as stripping completes.

Arcadium Lithium announces completion of merger of equals between Allkem and Livent.

Sayona Quebec NAL (75% SYA: 25% PLL) - Announces an operational review to optimise NAL cost structure.

Piedmont Lithium sells portion of Atlantic shares to Assore.

Core Lithium Strategic Review - Processing operations will continue from existing stockpiles and mining in the Grants open pit will be temporarily suspended.

Chinese EV maker BYD has held talks with Sigma Lithium - report.

Argosy Minerals announces a 2.8 times increase in Resource estimate (686,875 tonnes of Li2CO3 @ 329mg/L) at the Rincon Lithium Project.

As usual all comments are welcome.

