Investment Thesis

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO) stands out as the premier choice for long-term investment in the crude tanker sector poised to capitalize on the upcoming bull market. While its current valuation aligns closely with its Net Asset Value (NAV), the company's strategic advantages, including a state-of-the-art fleet and robust operating leverage, position it as a potential dividend machine, with a dividend that could yield above 30% without aggressive rates assumptions. Additionally, the reassurance of being invested alongside the Alafouzos family, known for their steadfast and reliable management, adds an extra layer of confidence to this promising investment opportunity. Buy on any weakness, positioning yourself to reap the benefits of outsized dividends and stock appreciation over the coming years.

Business Overview

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. was established in 2018 by the Alafouzos family, hailing from Santorini and boasting a rich legacy in the shipping industry. Renowned for their adeptness in acquiring newly constructed vessels and divesting them, the family seized a strategic opportunity and founded the company with a clear objective: to invest in a cutting-edge fleet preemptively ahead of impending regulations and to maximize profits during the anticipated tanker bull cycle. Although the journey has encountered challenges, the company now stands on the cusp of a potentially lucrative tanker cycle.

Distinguishing itself in the market, Okeanis possesses the youngest and most efficient fleet of Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCC) and Suezmax crude tankers among its publicly listed counterparts. The fleet comprises fourteen eco-vessels equipped with scrubbers, ordered in premier Korean and Japanese shipyards. This impressive fleet is strategically divided into six Suezmax vessels, boasting an average age of 5 years, and eight VLCC tankers, with an average age of 3 years. Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. stands poised to capitalize on its state-of-the-art assets and embark on a journey of sustained profitability.

Fleet (2024 US NON-DEAL ROADSHOW)

At its 2018 IPO, the Alafouzos family made some promises that have been fully fulfilled. Their pledges included co-investing with a fully aligned committed sponsor, delivering operational excellence, preserving shareholder value, and implementing an aggressive dividend policy. Notably, Okeanis has seamlessly executed on all these fronts, solidifying its position as one of the premier long-term investments within the tanker industry and co-investing a trustworthy management.

Throughout challenging periods, Okeanis deftly navigated market dynamics by employing a strategic mix of spot and charter coverage. This approach enabled the company to maintain a relatively high leverage (60% as of Q3-23) without resorting to dilutive capital raises. Since 2024, all vessels are now trading in the spot market, marking a significant development. This shift aligns with Okeanis's exceptional operational performance, consistently outperforming peers in securing favorable rates. As illustrated below, Okeanis consistently achieves a 21% outperformance in the spot market for VLCCs and an impressive 41% for Suezmax vessels compared to its listed peers. Coupled with the heightened leverage, this presents an explosive combination that holds the potential to reward shareholders handsomely.

Commercial Performance versus Peers (2024 US NON-DEAL ROADSHOW)

Okeanis is committed to returning value to shareholders, evidenced by paying approximately 100% of Free Cash Flow through dividends. Since its inception, the company has returned 1.1 times the initial market capitalization. As explored in the forthcoming valuation section, next quarter Okeanis is poised to offer an impressive annualized dividend of up to 20%.

Dividend Distribution (2024 US NON-DEAL ROADSHOW) 2024 US NON-DEAL ROADSHOW

Importantly, the Alafouzos family remains actively involved, retaining a 58% ownership stake, consistent with their holdings in Q4-18. Moreover, in December 2023, Okeanis achieved a significant milestone by initiating trading on the NYSE. This move not only broadens the company's shareholder base but also underscores its commitment to transparency and growth. The successful listing on the NYSE stands as a testament to Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp.'s dedication to expanding opportunities for investors and delivering on its management commitments.

Tanker Overview

As discussed in my previous article about International Seaways, my anticipation of a softening demand in Q2 and Q3 2024 is being reevaluated in light of recent macroeconomic indicators. The data now suggests a rebound in the United States, coupled with substantial stimulus measures initiated by China. Moreover, the deteriorating situation in the Red Sea has prompted Western operators to steer clear of the region. This confluence of factors may act as a mitigating force during the traditionally weaker months, potentially accelerating the onset of the much-anticipated bull cycle.

However, countering these optimistic signals is the resurgence in VLCC orders, a trend expected to gain momentum in 2024 according to industry experts such as Poten. Despite a sizable influx of orders, the tangible impact will not be felt until 2027. This delay is significant as, by 2025, a substantial number of existing VLCCs will turn 25 years old annually, with an even larger portion surpassing the 15-year mark, necessitating drydocks every 2.5 years.

VLCC Orderbook (Poten Tanker Opinion)

Finally, as depicted in the graph below, there is a discernible uptrend in the average distance per tonne, attributable to the substantial expansion in Atlantic oil production. This growth trajectory is poised to intensify, with the IEA projecting a 1.5mb/d output increase from the US, Brazil, Guayana and Canada. Furthermore, both the IEA and myself anticipate a partial reversal of OPEC+ cuts in H2-2024, a factor that will contribute positively to the crude tanker market.

The heightened demand resulting from this scenario cannot be adequately met by newbuilds, primarily due to the limited vessel deliveries expected in 2024 and 2025. This challenge is compounded by the constraints imposed on existing vessels, particularly older tankers, which are hindered from increasing speed by stringent new environmental regulations. These dynamics lay the groundwork for anticipated higher rates in the coming years.

2024 US NON-DEAL ROADSHOW

Financial Position & Stock Valuation

Balance Sheet Summary (Q3 Quarterly Presentation)

Okeanis has a solid financial position, reporting $82 million in cash and $704 million in debt at a weighted average rate of SOFR+3.17% as of Q3-2023. Notably, the management actively engages in refinancing, with upcoming updates likely, considering $79 million maturing within a year and $280 million within five years.

Debt Profile (Q3 Financial Report)

While the leverage is relatively high, the management aims to maintain it around current levels because is backed by a modern fleet and allows to outperform in robust rate environments with great operating leverage. This strategy, though carrying the risk of underperformance in sub-breakeven rate scenarios, has historically been mitigated through vessel time charters.

In a recent commercial update, Okeanis reported an estimated fleetwide Daily Time Charter Equivalent Rate of approximately $45,300 per operating day for Q4-2023. That will translate to around $0.6 EPS and $0.55 dividend per share. Although Q4 results may seem lackluster for a seasonally strong quarter, they align with earlier guidance, and it has a clear explanation due to fleet repositioning and ballast days. If stock dips on the results, it will be a great opportunity to increase or initiate a position.

What was more interesting about the commercial update was the Q1 guidance:

Q1 guidance (Commercial Update)

If those rates are maintained in the remaining days, I expect Q1 EPS can be between $1.40-1.45 and a dividend around $1.35 per share, implying an annualized 18.5% yield.

The initial phase in assessing the company's value involves calculating the NAV. Utilizing Arctic values and the figures presented in the company's Q3-2023 results, the calculation is straightforward:

NAV Calculation (Author & Arctic Vessels Values)

To enhance the accuracy of evaluating Okeanis' assets, I made adjustments to the fleet value. Given that Okeanis possesses six VLCCs larger than the standard, I increased the value of these vessels by 5%. Additionally, I assigned a value to all the scrubbers. Taking these adjustments into consideration and assuming neutral working capital movements during Q4, the estimated year-end NAV stands at approximately $27.5 per share.

This NAV estimate suggests that Okeanis is currently trading at a slight premium. Considering the observed trends and the current outlook, I anticipate Okeanis to, at a minimum, trade at NAV, with additional upside potential contingent on market prospects and dividend distributions. The company offers valuable insights into these considerations through two informative slides: one detailing potential updates in vessel values and the other outlining rate sensitivities.

Asset Values (2024 US NON-DEAL ROADSHOW)

Considering 90% and 80% of the 2004-2008 cycle values, the estimated NAV stands at $40 per share and $33.6 per share, respectively:

Alternative NAV scenarios (Author)

However, what adds an additional layer of insight is evaluating the future dividend potential, especially given Okeanis' dividend policy and impressive operating leverage.

Operating Leverage (2024 US NON-DEAL ROADSHOW)

For context, currently LR2 vessels, smaller than Suezmaxes, are experiencing a supply deficit due to diversions around Cape of Good Hope and are earning around $100,000/day. With this information future EPS and divined can be estimated quite easily.

If crude tanker rates continue to improve throughout the year and Okeanis achieves $95,000 for VLCC and $76,000 for Suezmax, the implied yield would reach almost 30%. Sustained rates would result in an improved stock valuation, leading to a reduction in yield. Assuming a 15% dividend yield, comparable to the current 13% for Frontline, this suggests a valuation above $50 per share, indicating a potential upside of more than 75%

Risk

OPEC+ cuts: The possibility of low oil prices might prompt OPEC+ to consider increasing production cuts. However, given the existing high level of cuts and reported cheating by some member countries, it seems unlikely that further reductions will be implemented.

Demand destruction: A significant slowdown in the Chinese economy or a global recession could result in reduced tanker demand, leading to a decline in rates.

Dividend Policy Change: While there is no current indication, it's worth noting that the board could decide to alter the dividend policy. Monitoring any signals or announcements from the company in this regard is essential.

Alafouzos Family Share Sale: The Alafouzos family, holding a substantial stake, may decide to divest some or all of their shares. If they choose to exit completely, I expect they will sell the whole company. Alternatively, selling a portion of their stake could be perceived as a lack of confidence in the company, potentially affecting investor confidence.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. has successfully positioned itself as a key player in the tanker industry, leveraging its strategic approach to fleet acquisition, operational excellence, and commitment to shareholder value. The company has fulfilled its promises made at the IPO, co-investing with a committed sponsor, delivering operational excellence, and maintaining an aggressive dividend policy.

The distinguishing factor for Okeanis lies in its state-of-the-art fleet, characterized by the youngest and most efficient VLCC and Suezmax crude tankers among its peers. The company's commitment to returning value to shareholders is evident through its consistent dividend payments around 100% FCF.

In terms of stock valuation, Okeanis currently trades at a slight premium to its estimated NAV while next quarter results will be lackluster. This could present a great opportunity to increase or initiate a position. This week, I took advantage of the market's temporary weakness by adding to my position. I highly recommend considering purchases during any future downturns to enjoy significant rewards in the years ahead, from both dividends and potential stock appreciation .

Looking ahead, Okeanis, armed with its modern fleet, heightened operating leverage, and a focus on spot trading, is well-positioned to capitalize on the anticipated bull cycle. This positions the company to potentially deliver remarkable dividends, reaching a yield of 30% or even more without overly aggressive assumptions.