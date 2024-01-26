Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images Entertainment

Investment Thesis

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) develops and markets energy drinks. The company is best known for its flagship brand, Monster Energy, but also offers a range of other beverage brands, including Reign, Noss, Full Throttle, Predator Relentless and Bang. These brands offer various flavors and formulations that cater to different geographies and consumer preferences. The $91 billion global energy drinks market is expected to grow at an 8.5% CAGR and Monster, the dominant player along with Red Bull, is well-positioned to benefit from this continued growth.

Initially dismissed as a fad, Monster has instead proved to be an enduring brand. In 2014, Coca-Cola (KO), invested $2 billion to buy a 16.7% stake in Monster (which has grown to 20% due to Monster's own company buybacks) and entered into a long-term strategic partnership. Monster gained access to the Coca-Cola distribution system and became Coca-Cola's exclusive energy play. Monster has proven itself to be prudent managers and strong capital allocators, resulting in a 700x gain in the last 20 years.

Beverage Company Moats can be Strong and Lucrative

Monster Beverage Corporation has been celebrated as the highest performing stock of the last 20 years, generating a nearly 700x (or 70,000%) return on investment. Beverage companies can be extremely lucrative due to their high gross margins and recurring customers. Manufacturing is automated, cheap, and often outsourced. Drinks that are manufactured for $0.25 per can often end up selling for $2 in a vending machine or at the store. Other beverage companies like Pepsi (PEP) and Coca-Cola have also shown similar long-term success with lower volatility.

Chart 1: Monster Beverage has returned nearly 700x to shareholders in the last 20 years

Businesses built off drinks with caffeine in them can also be dramatic successes. Besides Monster, Celsius (CELH) and Starbucks (SBUX) have also handily beaten the S&P 500 over the past 15 years.

Chart 2: Price Return of CELH, SBUX and the S&P 500

The success of beverage companies is also not a uniquely American phenomenon. China's richest man, Zhong Shanshan, owes most of his $60 billion net worth to Nongfu Spring Co Ltd, China's largest beverage manufacturer. Chalerm Yoovidhya, heir to the Red Bull fortune and the second richest man in Thailand, has an estimated net worth of $33B.

Beverage companies are protected by multiple moats including branding, distribution networks and economies of scale. Branding is the most important moat and Monster has built an extremely powerful brand. Brand loyalty means customers are willing to pay extra to get their favorite drink rather than try a similar drink on the shelf next to it. Drinks are small-ticket items and people are naturally wary about anything they put in their mouths, which further enforces brand loyalty. There are hundreds or thousands of different cola brands, but there is only one Coca-Cola.

Having distribution channels is also critical. Distribution channels, especially international ones, are very difficult for newcomers to replicate due to their sheer size. Pepsi and Coca-Cola have the strongest distribution channels globally, and Monster's exclusive partnership with Coca-Cola, which owns 20% of the company, has been a critical driver of their growth. Economies of scale also percolate generally, with larger scale allowing for lower supplier costs and SG&A expenses per drink sold. Monster and Red Bull are by far the largest players in the energy drink industry, so they are also the biggest beneficiaries of economies of scale.

Monster is a Strong Capital Allocator

Monster has proven that it is a good capital allocator. Most of Monster's capital has been reinvested back in the business, tripling revenue in the last 10 years. Monster has also bought back shares from time to time, which has turned out to a very good decision given Monster's tremendous returns over the years. Monster has also been disciplined about sticking to its knitting and not expanding outside of the drinks (and largely energy drinks) category. Monster typically pays reasonable prices for acquisitions and helps grow acquired brands through their operational expertise and Coca-Cola's distribution network. We note Monster recently pushed competitor Bang Energy into bankruptcy and then acquired them out of bankruptcy on the cheap. Through Bang, they gain a new set of customers and another strong brand.

The Celsius Threat is Limited

Celsius positions itself as a healthier alternative to other energy drinks by using less sugar, sodium and artificial preservatives and more healthy ingredients like green tea extract, guarana seed extract, ginger root, and vitamins. In 2023, Celsius had a 6% market share of the energy drinks market but last grew revenues by 104%. We have a long position in Celsius that we wrote about here.

Celsius' threat to Monster is limited. Celsius is more focused on gaining incremental customers from sports drinks and ready-to-drink coffees and teas rather than from traditional energy drinks. Celsius is likely to take more revenue dollars away from Gatorade and Starbucks as opposed to Monster and Red Bull. Celsius marketing has focused on attracting a younger, more female demographic which doesn't impact Monster's core male dominated market. Anecdotally we haven't heard of many customers switching from Monster to Celsius. Celsius is only starting to expand internationally now, with 95%+ of revenue still coming from North America. International expansion, even with Pepsi's distribution muscle, is always difficult and Celsius may find it difficult to generate the same momentum it has in the United States. Monster is also directly responding to the Celsius threat with its Bang Energy acquisition and Reign Line, which markets itself similarly to Celsius.

Financials, Valuation and Quant Ratings

Comparable Multiples

Comparable companies for MNST include CELH, PEP and KO. Monster's TTM PEG ratio of 2.6x is high compared to the S&P 500 but is lower than beverage stalwarts PEP and KO. CELH has a low TTM PEG ratio of just 1.02 but we expect its revenue growth rate will drop rapidly from 104% to around 50%. Monster has a P/E ratio of 36x, which is a premium compared to PEP and KO, while being cheaper than CELH. Monster deserves a premium valuation because its management has proven itself over 20 years by showing stratospheric revenue growth and commensurate stock returns.

Chart 4: Ratios for PEP, KO, MNST and CELH

DCF Valuation

Using a 5-year DCF approach we get a target price of $51 using the below assumptions:

Annual revenue growth rate of 14% for next twelve months that then subsequently decreases, reaching 10% in Year 5, for a 5-year revenue CAGR of 12%.

Gross margins remain constant at 53%.

23% net margins, which are in-line with TTM numbers.

Diluted share count of 1.04 billion shares with 1% reduction each year due to share buybacks, leading to 989 million shares in Year 5.

WACC of 10.0% and a terminal P/E multiple of 30x. This terminal PE assumption is high compared to the S&P 500's current multiple of 21x, but beverage companies deserve higher valuations, especially a proven winner like Monster.

Table 1: Monster Beverage Corporation Valuation Model

Seeking Alpha Quant Rankings and Factor Grades

Table 2: MNST Quant Ratings and Factor Grades from Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha's factor grades show Monster scores well on great growth, profitability, momentum and revisions. Monster fares poorly on valuation with a D grade, which an overall 3.4 (or Hold) Quant Rating. MNST's quant ratings are like those of CELH, which is arguably just a more extreme version with better growth but a worse valuation.

Negatives and Risks

Valuation is our main concern as Monster's TTM PEG ratio of 2.6x is high. As a rough metric, we prefer stocks that have a PEG around 1.0x or lower. In the beverage universe we prefer CELH due to their lower PEG ratio. CELH, however, is a very different type of stock and is unlikely to be a good option for most of MNST's investor base to consider. CELH is a very volatile hypergrowth stock while MNST is a GARP, sleep-well-at-night, proven performer. If Monster's revenue growth rate drops from mid-double digits to high single digits, we could see the P/E ratio drop from 36x to 25-28x, in-line with Pepsi and Coca-Cola. That would cause a 20% decrease in Monster's stock price.

Monster also faces competitive threats. Celsius is a fast growing competitor that is taking some market share from Monster. Newer brands like Ghost and Alani Nu are also attempting to make inroads. Monster is responding to these competitive threats and we expect consumer brand loyalty will remain strong, but we will need to continue watching this threat. The Energy Drinks category generally could face societal or legal risk, as excessive caffeine may be seen as unhealthy and may lead to negative societal pressure or government regulation.

Conclusions

We are bullish on the long-term narrative and believe that phenomenal companies like Monster, which has delivered 700x in the last 20 years, will keep delivering and deserve premium valuations. However, we remain on the sidelines as we think the PEG ratio of 2.6x is too high - in other words, a 36x P/E ratio for MNST is too high relative to its 14% TTM growth rate. We would like a higher margin of safety and a better entry point, and plan to enter the stock if it reaches $48, near its 52-week low. We rate the stock as a HOLD but look for an opportunity to buy in the future.