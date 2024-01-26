Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Monster Beverage: Premium Company At Expensive Price

Dragon Rock Capital profile picture
Dragon Rock Capital
111 Followers

Summary

  • Monster Beverage Corporation has been one of the best performing stocks of all time, having returned 700x to shareholders in the last 20 years.
  • There is continued upside due to energy drinks growth, strong execution, and excellent capital allocation.
  • The beverage industry has produced some of the greatest stocks of all time, including Monster and Celsius. Pepsi, Coca-Cola, and Starbucks have also showed excellent returns over time.
  • We rate MNST stock a HOLD due to the limited margin of safety but would enter the stock at $48 barring any fundamental changes. While not cheap on a P/E or P/E/G basis, Monster has a phenomenal track record that deserves a premium valuation relative to the S&P 500.

Monster Energy Unveils Monster Branded Bodega at Madison Square Garden

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images Entertainment

Investment Thesis

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) develops and markets energy drinks. The company is best known for its flagship brand, Monster Energy, but also offers a range of other beverage brands, including Reign, Noss, Full Throttle, Predator Relentless and Bang. These brands offer

This article was written by

Dragon Rock Capital profile picture
Dragon Rock Capital
111 Followers
Entrepreneur with businesses in retail, wholesale and real estate. In previous career, I was an equities trader at a bulge-bracket investment bank and risk consultant for commercial banks. I am a CFA Charterholder, MBA, B.S. Engineering and Mathematics, FRM. Based in Hong Kong and looking for job opportunities to in Hong Kong, Singapore or remotely anywhere. Not investment advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CELH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MNST Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MNST

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MNST
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.