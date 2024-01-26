JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Intel (INTC) stumbles as weak guidance overshadows Q4 results. (00:22) Apple (AAPL) announces the biggest shakeup to iOS and the App Store since launch. (01:25) California regulator OK's $45M PG&E (PCG) payment in Dixie Fire settlement. (03:11)

Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) significantly weaker-than-expected guidance for the coming quarter overshadowed a continued rebound in PCs.

Looking ahead, Intel (INTC) expects first-quarter revenue to be between $12.2B and $13.2B, well below the $14.25B analysts were anticipating.

It also anticipates earning an adjusted 13 cents per share with adjusted gross margins of 44.5% and a tax rate of 13%. Analysts were anticipating adjusted earnings of 42 cents per share.

“We expect to unlock further efficiencies in 2024 and beyond as we implement our new internal foundry model, which is designed to drive greater transparency and accountability and higher returns on our owners’ capital,” Intel CFO David Zinsner said in a statement.

For the period ending Dec. 30, Intel earned an adjusted 41 cents per share on $15.4B in revenue. A consensus of analysts expected Intel to earn an adjusted 22 cents per share on $13.6B in revenue during the fourth-quarter.

Premarket Intel (INTC) is down more than 12%.

Competitor AMD (AMD) is also in negative territory in premarket action on the back of Intel’s results. AMD is down more than 3%.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will dramatically revamp its iOS, Safari, and App Store offerings in the European Union in a bid to comply with tough new tech rules.

For the first time ever, Apple will allow third-party app stores on iOS, ending its position as the sole distributor of iPhone apps.

Customers will also be able to choose alternative payment systems and switch the default browser more easily. Users will even have the option of changing the default app marketplace.

The changes will be available to users in 27 EU countries with iOS 17.4 in March.

In September 2023, the EU had designated Apple as a "gatekeeper" under its Digital Markets Act. The DMA bars platforms from favoring their services over those of rivals.

The new changes will also hit Apple's up to 30% commission. EU developers will now pay a 17% commission on apps distributed through the App store, with the commission falling to 10% for certain qualifying apps after the first year. Apple will levy an additional 3% fee for developers choosing to use its payment processing system.

The company also announced a new "Core Technology Fee" for apps with over a million downloads per year.

According to Apple, 99% of developers will reduce or maintain the fees they owe to the company. It estimates that less than 1% of developers will pay a Core Technology Fee on their EU apps.

"The new options for processing payments and downloading apps on iOS open new avenues for malware, fraud and scams, illicit and harmful content, and other privacy and security threats," Apple warned in a statement.

The California Public Utilities Commission on Thursday approved a settlement with Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG) in which the company will pay $45M in penalties for the 2021 Dixie Fire in northern California.

Under the settlement terms, the utility will pay $40M in shareholder funding to transition its records to electronic format for distribution patrols and inspections, $2.5M to tribes affected by the fire for remediation and another $2.5M to the state's General Fund.

According to Cal Fire, the Dixie Fire started on July 13, 2021 after a tree fell and struck energized conductors owned and operated by PG&E (PCG), sparking the second largest wildfire in the state's history.

U.S. stocks finished higher on Thursday after a bumpy session that saw the major averages mixed late in the day.

The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) overcame midday weakness to finish higher by 0.2%. The S&P 500 (SP500) was up 0.5%, while the Dow (DJI) ended with a gain of 0.6%.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the red. The Dow is down 0.1%, the S & P 500 is down 0.1% and the Nasdaq is down 0.5%. Crude oil is down 1% at more than $76 per barrel. Bitcoin is up 1.5% at more than $40,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is up 1.3% and the DAX is up 0.1%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) shares fell over 3% following the release of mixed Q4 results. Although the company exceeded expectations in terms of revenues and demonstrated additional gains for mobile consumers, it fell short on profitability measures.

