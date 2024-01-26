Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.33K Followers

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 25, 2024 5:15 PM ET

Company Participants

J. Patrick Gallagher - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Douglas Howell - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Elyse Greenspan - Wells Fargo

Mark Hughes - Truist Securities

Mike Zaremski - BMO Capital Markets

David Motemaden - Evercore ISI

Gregory Peters - Raymond James

Andrew Kligerman - TD Cowen

Yaron Kinar - Jefferies

Michael Ward - Citi

Meyer Shields - KBW

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Participants have been placed on the listen-only mode. Your lines will be open for questions following the presentation. Today's call is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time.

Some of the comments made during this conference call, including answers given in response to questions, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws. The company does not assume any obligation to update information or forward-looking statements provided on this call. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to the information concerning forward-looking statements and risk factors sections contained in the company's most recent 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K filings for more details on such risks and uncertainties.

In addition, for reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures discussed on this call, as well as other information regarding these measures, please refer to the earnings release and other materials in the Investor Relations section of the company's website.

It is now my pleasure to introduce J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Mr. Gallagher, you may begin.

J. Patrick Gallagher

Thank you very much, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us for

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About AJG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AJG

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.