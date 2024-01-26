Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Microsoft Q4 Preview: Winning From AI-Led Product Supremacy

Jan. 26, 2024 7:42 AM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT) Stock
Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
2.6K Followers

Summary

  • Oracle database integration is a growth catalyst for Azure adoption and usage growth; this is likely to offset cloud optimization trends.
  • AI- and Copilot-related uptakes by customers can increase recurring revenues and provide Microsoft with greater pricing power, leading to an overall improvement in revenue quality and gross margin expansion.
  • An analysis of guidance vs consensus estimates, the historical track record of beats/misses and commentary suggesting faster-than-expected new product commercialization suggests there is scope for beats in Q2FY24.
  • A simple and conservatively-expressed DCF valuation baking in these views suggests at least 12% further upside in the stock.
  • Technical analysis also paints bullish signals with no major signs of seller pressure, indicating further outperformance of Microsoft vs S&P 500 ahead.

Microsoft Holds Its Annual Shareholders Meeting

Stephen Brashear

Performance assessment

In my initiating coverage of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), I was bullish as I believed the company had a headstart in the AI boom. This initial thesis is playing out very strongly so far. However, I had changed

This article was written by

Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
2.6K Followers
Providing alpha-generating investment ideas. I am an independent investor managing my family's portfolio, primarily via a Self Managed Super Fund. You can expect my articles to deliver a clearly structured, evidence-based thesis. But first and foremost, I encourage readers to judge me on my performance.I have a generalist approach as I explore, analyze and invest in any sector so long there is perceived alpha potential vs the S&P500. This approach is not for long-term buy and hold investing, although the analysis will be useful even to those investors for deciding on the portfolio adds and trims. The typical holding period ranges between a few quarters to a few months. By having a shorter investment holding period, there is the opportunity to maximize IRR of each stock pick, and the overall portfolio.It is a good idea to review the ratings history for the articles published by authors. This gives you another indication of how often the author's recommendations work out, which is a proxy for genuine investing and alpha-generating skill. If reviewing Hunting Alpha's rating history, look for a pinned comment underneath the article for any changes in my stance. Once again, I encourage readers to judge me on my performance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MSFT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MSFT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MSFT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.