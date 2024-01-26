Klaus Vedfelt

Travel is booming in India. The country has seen higher domestic air passenger travel than before COVID-19, and reports predict 12-14% growth in the next few fiscal years. India's largest online travel company, MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT), is riding on this momentum. It has just released its Q3 2024 earnings, beating EPS and revenue expectations. The company has beat EPS expectations in five of the last six quarters. Q3 is a high season quarter for leisure travel, but this quarter, the company has broken records for gross bookings, revenue and profit to date. The stock has increased by 61.03% over the last year. While this stock is attractive due to its upward trending performance, at the same time, the company's FWD price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76 is much higher than that of its larger peers in the travel industry. Therefore, I recommend waiting for a better price and giving it a hold rating.

Company overview

MakeMyTrip was founded in India in 2000 and is considered the world's fifth-largest online travel company in terms of its market cap, which stands at $5.04 billion. The company generates revenue through commissions on bookings made through its platform. One of its key strengths is that it was one of the earliest market entrants in the Indian online travel industry. Furthermore, it has a growing presence in the international business scene and is seen as a secure and trusted channel for facilitating payments. While the industry is very competitive, the company remains the most popular choice for online travel services in India.

Share of agencies used for online travel services in India as of June 2023, by age group (Statista.com)

Q3 2024 highlights

The company has seen a major boost to its top and bottom line results in Q3 2024. Its revenue increased by 25.6% YoY to $214.2 million. The company's gross bookings also increased by 21.7% YoY to $2,088.3 million. MakeMyTrip's adjusted operating profit improved YoY by $13.7 million to reach $33.4 million. The revenue increase was driven by growth across all segments of the business. Air ticketing revenue rose by 34.8% YoY. Similarly, hotels and packages revenue increased by 21.5% YoY. Bus ticketing revenue also saw a 23.7% YoY change. Revenue from other sources grew by 37.8% YoY. These results indicate a thriving travel sector in India, sustained demand, and positive growth trends.

Q3 2024 versus Q3 2022 (Investors.mmtcdn.com)

Comparing the company's TTM results to prior years, we can see that it has surpassed its pre-COVID top and bottom line results. Furthermore, TTM net income is positive for the first time in almost eight financial years.

Annual revenue and operating income (SeekingAlpha.com)

Annual net income (SeekingAlpha.com)

The company has been increasing its cash from operations, and levered free cash flow is positive at $137.3 million. This allows for the business to reinvest in the business, reward investors, and pay off debts. The company has also improved the cash position on its balance sheet by almost $70 million in Q3 2024 with a total cash position of $608 million.

Annual cash from operations (SeekingAlpha.com)

Annual levered free cash flow (SeekingAlpha.com)

Liquidity (Company website) Balance sheet overview (SeekingAlpha.com)

Valuation

MakeMyTrip has been a very rewarding stock to hold over the last six months, increasing in value by 67.56%. This has been backed up by strong growth results and increased bookings that predict a strong finish to FY2024. However, this momentum has made the stock less attractive to invest in at this price point, particularly if we compare MakeMyTrip to some of the major players in the industry, which include Expedia (EXPE), Tripadvisor (TRIP), and Booking (BKNG). We can see that the company’s forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios are much higher than its peers, indicating that the stock may be overvalued at its current price level. It is also trading very near its average price target of $56.11, giving us little upside incentive.

Relative peer valuation (SeekingAlpha.com)

Risks

Potential investors should be aware of a number of risks related to investing in MakeMyTrip. The company relies on third-party suppliers for a significant portion of its hotel bookings, and any disruption in the relationship with these suppliers could negatively impact the company’s business. Furthermore, its forward P/E ratios are much higher than its peers, indicating that the stock may be overvalued at its current price level. Moreover, the company’s stock price has been volatile in the past, and there is no guarantee that it will continue to perform well in the future. Additionally, the travel industry is highly competitive, and MakeMyTrip faces stiff competition from Indian competitors and other major players in the industry, such as Expedia, Tripadvisor, and Booking.

Final thoughts

MakeMyTrip is India’s largest online travel company and has been performing well in the past few quarters. The company’s Q3 2024 earnings report shows that it has broken records for gross bookings, revenue, and profit to date. While the stock has increased by 61.03% over the last year, the company’s forward P/E ratio of 41.76 is much higher than that of its larger peers in the travel industry. Therefore, I recommend waiting on a better entree point and giving it a hold rating.