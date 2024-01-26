jaanalisette

Investment Thesis

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) is a fallen angel. But as we look ahead to 2024 and beyond, there's ample evidence that this once high-flying business is about to regain favor with investors.

Here I contend that not only are Twilio's underlying growth rates pointing to a turnaround in its growth trajectory, but also, it's going to increase its revenue growth rates while at the same time increasing its profitability, and this combo is something that investors will be very inclined to pay a premium for.

Consequently, I now turn bullish on this stock.

Rapid Recap

Back in July, in a neutral analysis, I concluded by saying,

As the perception of Twilio as a rapidly growing company wanes, investors may be less willing to award it a high "growth multiple" on its stock. Additionally, Twilio's pursuit of profitability is a crucial concern. While the company aims for 10% operating income profits in 2023, investors are increasingly interested in clean GAAP profitability, which Twilio is still several years away from achieving. As a result, investors may be hesitant to pay a high valuation for a business whose profitability is distant and uncertain, raising questions about the stock's perceived value.

Author's work on TWLO

As you can imagine, a lot has happened since July. Not only are investors more optimistic about the macro environment, but also, crucially, Twilio's prospects appear to be turning around.

Consequently, I now find myself bullish on this name. Here's why.

Why Twilio? Why Now?

Twilio provides services for communication. They offer a platform that helps businesses integrate messaging, voice, and video features into their applications, allowing them to communicate with customers through various channels like text messages and phone calls. Essentially, Twilio makes it easier for businesses to add communication features to their apps, enhancing their ability to interact with users and customers in a seamless and customized manner.

Twilio's near-term prospects appear promising. The Communications business, representing 88% of revenue in Q3, received recognition from Gartner, showcasing its market position and platform strength.

Twilio aims to drive growth in its Communications business by focusing on new customer acquisition, enhancing self-service capabilities, and expanding cross-sell opportunities.

However, Twilio faces challenges, particularly in its Twilio Data & Applications (TD&A) business. Despite a modest uptick in TD&A bookings, the segment constitutes only 12% of Q3 revenue. Twilio acknowledges the need for reaccelerating growth in TD&A and is undergoing a go-to-market rebuild.

While customer wins in TD&A are encouraging, there is acknowledgment of increased churn and contraction in the segment, reflecting challenges some customers face in their growth. Twilio is committed to success in TD&A, emphasizing the importance of AI and its potential in the future, but the company acknowledges the need for continued efforts to translate early proof points into sustained bookings reacceleration.

Given this background, let's now discuss its underlying fundamentals.

Revenue Growth Rates Should Improve

TWLO revenue growth rates

In the graphic above I put an estimated 10% CAGR for 2024. My assumptions here are as follows. If we consider that as Twilio comes to compare against 2023, it is doing so against a much lower base this immediately allows Twilio to deliver an improvement in its growth rates relative to 2023. This in and of itself is bullish.

Furthermore, if we look at Q4 2022 to Q4 2023 as a two-year stack, it appears that Twilio's two-year stack is growing at approximately 13% CAGR.

Next, to that consideration we add a margin of safety, hence it leads me to conclude that in 2024, when Twilio guides in a few weeks together with its Q4 results, it will positively "surprise" analysts that this business still has some growth left in the tank.

SA Premium

As you can see above, analysts estimate that Twilio's growth rates in 2024 average around the high single digits or thereabouts. Therefore, as Twilio strives to guide for the year ahead, even if they don't give "quantitative" guidance, they will end up giving "qualitative" guidance to reassure the Street that they are roughly in the correct ballpark with their estimates.

Therefore, rather than investors facing quarter after quarter of decelerating growth rates, investors will be eyeing up a company that is "turning around".

But there's more to this bull case, which we discuss in the next section.

TWLO Stock Valuation -- 17x Forward Non-GAAP Operating Profits

Data by YCharts

Consider the graphic above. The days when Twilio was thought of as a crowd favorite that commanded a high premium on its stock are now a distant memory.

To get more specific, I believe that in the next 18 months, at some point, Twilio will be on a run-rate of $760 million in operating profits. Needless to say, this would be a strong increase from 2023, to see Twilio's operating profits increase by close to 50% over the next year or year and a half from $500 million expected this year.

This would put Twilio on a 17x forward non-GAAP operating profits multiple, a figure that I believe is more than fair for a business that's going to see its underlying intrinsic value grow by around 10% in the coming year.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, I argue that Twilio is on the verge of a significant turnaround.

The company's strategic focus on improving profitability while maintaining revenue growth is poised to attract investor favor. Despite challenges in its Twilio Data & Applications business, the overall trajectory appears positive.

Notably, I estimate that Twilio's revenues will grow by 10% CAGR in 2024, hence setting an optimistic tone for the future.

The key highlight is the anticipation of a substantial increase in operating profits, projected to reach $760 million as a forward run-rate at some point in the next 18 months. This increase in profitability positions Twilio at a compelling 17x forward non-GAAP operating profits multiple, signaling a more than fair valuation for a business that is poised to see a significant intrinsic value boost in the coming year.