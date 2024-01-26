CIPhotos

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) has been an alluring biotech ticker for quite some time, due to their impressive pipeline, strategic partnerships, and global market penetration. BeiGene's recent pipeline advancements, coupled with successful clinical trials hold a lot of promise both clinically and commercially, offering significant upside potential in the coming years. Yet, I have been weary of the ticker's valuation over the years, and have avoided establishing a position numerous times. However, BGNE has been under strong selling pressure going from over $400 per share to around $160 per share in only a few years. This sell-off has taken the edge off BGNE's premium valuation and has forced me to reevaluate establishing a BGNE pilot position at some point in 2024.

I intend to provide a brief background on BeiGene and the company's growth drivers. Then, I will discuss the ticker's valuation and upside potential. Finally, I present my parameters for establishing a starter position in BGNE in 2024.

Background On BeiGene

BeiGene is a biotech dedicated to developing imposing oncology therapies for both hematological cancers and solid tumors. Although its primary headquarters are in Beijing China, BeiGene's strategic approach involves a dual headquarters model, with a major presence in the United States to enable international collaboration and enhance its global footprint.

BeiGene's approach to clinical development is centered on the idea that reducing costs and increasing speed necessitates a truly global presence. BeiGene boasts a 3K+ headcount global clinical team, operating in 45+ countries and regions, with over 22K patients enrolled in 125+ trials. This extensive global network allows for faster trial enrollment that is done entirely in-house. The company has achieved up to a 30% reduction in clinical costs, signaling a significant financial advantage. This cost-effectiveness is a result of BeiGene's global-scale manufacturing, streamlined processes, and efficient use of resources. In fact, the company's impressive approach has already produced encouraging earnings. BeiGene's Q3 was strong with a total revenue of $1.8B, a 76% year-to-date revenue growth compared to 2022.

BeiGene has constructed a robust pipeline of immuno-oncology, precision medicine, and combination therapies. The company has strategically diversified its portfolio, including candidates at different stages of development, and is intended to target specific cancer types.

BeiGene Hematology Pipeline (BeiGene) BeiGene Solid Tumor Pipeline 1 of 2 (BeiGene) BeiGene Solid Tumor Pipeline 2 of 2 (BeiGene)

BeiGene has emerged as a leader in hematology with its flagship product, BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib), a Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase inhibitor (BTKi) that is currently approved in over 65 countries. So far, BRUKINSA has demonstrated superior, and durable efficacy and safety across various indications, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL), Waldenström's macroglobulinemia (WM), mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), marginal zone lymphoma (MZL), and follicular lymphoma (FL). This list of indications proposes that BRUKINSA has the broadest label globally among BTKi drugs, solidifying it as a leading therapy in hematology. In fact, the FDA recently approved a label update for BRUKINSA in CLL. This update is based on the results from their Phase III ALPINE head-to-head trial, positioning BRUKINSA as a superior choice in the treatment landscape.

BeiGene's Sonrotoclax is a potent and specific BCL2 inhibitor, supporting a wider clinical use with an improved safety profile. Its efficacy exceeds that of AbbVie (ABBV) and Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) venetoclax in preclinical models, making it a potential game-changer in hematological malignancies. Sonrotoclax exhibits an ability to be active against the mutated G101V BCL2, whereas venetoclax has issues with this resistance mechanism, highlighting BeiGene's candidate to be potentially superior in clinical outcomes.

BGB-16673 utilizes chimeric degradation activation compound (CDAC) technology, which is an interesting approach to the BTK pathway. BGB-16673's mechanisms propose potential benefits, including the capacity to overcome BTK C481, T474, and L528W resistance mutations. Currently, BeiGene is preparing for pivotal phase III studies starting in 2024.

The company's PD-1 inhibitors are designed to unleash the body's immune system to combat various solid tumors. Targeting DNA repair mechanisms, BeiGene's PARP inhibitors are aimed at specific cancers, including those with BRCA mutations.

Dynamic Financials

Over the past decade, BeiGene has shown some dynamic financials on their balance sheet. The company's total cash and short-term investments witnessed substantial growth with a surge from $982.7M in 2019 and ultimately peaking at ~$6.62B in 2021. During the same time period, the company's long-term assets, and equity, all experienced growth. Additionally, the growth in full-time employees from 192 in 2013 to 10K in December 2022 reflects the company's expanding workforce.

BeiGene Balance Sheet Cash Position (Seeking Alpha)

Looking at their cash flow statement, the company's net income exhibited fluctuations, ranging from losses of $7.5M in 2013 and peaking at over $2B in 2022.

BeiGene Cash Flow From Financing Activities (Seeking Alpha)

In addition, they had undulations in net working capital and net debt, indicating shifts in its liquidity and financial structure. Financing activities were the primary driver here with stock offerings and other financing activities. The company finished the quarter with ~$3.2B in cash and cash equivalents, which indicates a $1.119B net decrease in cash position over the past twelve months.

Indeed, it is difficult to forecast how long that cash position will fund the company due to the unknown costs of all the company's clinical trials and how much can their revenue growth offset the expenses. However, it looks like BeiGene should have enough cash to sustain operations for at least the next two calendar years.

Growth Drivers

BeiGene has several growth drivers to help them report surges in earnings into the next decade. The Street expects BeiGene to report strong double-digit growth through 2030, going from roughly $3B in 2024 to over $8.5B in 2030.

BeiGene Revenue Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

These projections might seem a bit rosy, however, if you consider the company's approved products and extensive pipeline, it doesn't look to be out of reach. BeiGene also has a diverse portfolio addressing a broad range of tumor types. With a focus on priority tumor types, the company's portfolio includes molecules addressing KRAS mutations, MTA-cooperative PRMT5 inhibitors, CDK4 inhibitors, as well as other oncology agents. BeiGene plans to enter clinical trials with these molecules this year, which could improve the company's long-term growth potential.

The company's hematology franchise is positioned for success thanks to BRUKINSA standing out with persuasive data, ongoing clinical developments, and a favorable safety profile. Furthermore, BeiGene aims to extend the lifecycle of BRUKINSA through novel combination strategies, including products like Sonrotoclax, BTK-CDAC, and TEVIMBRA. As a result, BRUKINSA should continue to show growth in the coming years as it reaches more patients around the globe. With a differentiated efficacy and safety profile, Sonrotoclax, is set to capture a significant share of the projected $4B market in 2028.

Another major growth driver is the company's efforts to cement their position as a global player, actively expanding their footprint across continents and countries. This growth can also be propelled by strategic collaborations with leading global healthcare companies and organizations. These partnerships can provide financial support, as well as enhance research capabilities, accelerate development timelines, and increase the likelihood of prosperous commercialization. Currently, BeiGene is working with some heavy-hitters in oncology including Amgen (AMGN). This partnership leverages BeiGene's platform technology and their partner's clinical and commercial expertise in biologics, creating a formidable force in the pursuit of innovative cancer therapeutics.

Risks To Consider

The biotech industry has plenty of endemic risks that can have a significant impact on the company's performance and the ticker's worth. Biotech is a highly regulated environment, subject to stringent inquiry and analysis from regulatory bodies. BeiGene faces risks associated with regulatory approval, potential setbacks, and uncertainties of new regulatory decisions. A change in a regulatory policy or guideline can have a dramatic impact on a biotech firm with no fault of their own.

The success of BeiGene's pipeline hinges on the outcome of clinical trials. Unforeseen challenges, unexpected safety concerns, or failure to meet endpoints can result in significant setbacks. Failure to mitigate these risks and ensure the successful progression through clinical development can hurt the company's outlook.

The biotech industry is categorized by deep competition, with established players and emerging biotech companies struggling to claim market share. BeiGene competes with industry giants such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), AstraZeneca (AZN), and Merck (MRK), as well as nimble startups with pioneering approaches. Successfully traversing this competitive arena requires BeiGene to incessantly innovate, distinguish its products, and validate imposing efficacy and safety versus existing and emerging options.

Due to BeiGene being a global company, we need to acknowledge geopolitical concerns as a serious risk to the company's long-term outlook. It is possible that current or future conflicts/events could hurt BeiGene's ability to conduct business.

Another concern to consider is the ticker's current valuation... BGNE's market cap is currently around $17B, which is a rich valuation for the company's current condition. BeiGene is expected to pull in roughly $2.5B in revenue for 2023, which is roughly a 6x price-to-sales. The industry's historical average is around 4x, so BGNE is expensive for their current commercial performance. In addition, BGNE's debt and cash position have their enterprise value at roughly $14.5B.

BeiGene Capital Structure (Seeking Alpha)

Indeed, BGNE's upside potential does warrant a premium valuation, but it does put some risk on the table if the company cannot execute in the clinic and on the market. Any hiccups could generate some apprehension around the ticker as investors begin to worry about how the cash position will be to support the massive pipeline and OpEx.

Considering these risks, I have given BGNE a conviction rating of 3 out of 5 and will be considered for a spot in the Compounding Healthcare "Bio Boom" portfolio.

My Plan

BeiGene's success will be determined by a combination of capitalizing on promising opportunities and diminishing inherent challenges of the industry. I believe the company's track record of innovation, global expansion efforts, and ability to secure strategic collaborations suggests they will be able to maximize these opportunities and achieve sustained growth into the next decade. Therefore, I am finally considering establishing a small pilot position in BGNE in 2024.

BGNE's Daily Chart does show a bearish double-top formation followed by some head-and-shoulders elements over the past year and change. In addition, the ticker is trading below the 200-day EMA and has a bearish rating on the GO-No-Go indicator.

BGNE Daily Chart (Trendspider)

What is more, BGNE is trading just above support around $150 per share, which could fuel additional selling pressure if that support level fails. So, I am going to wait to see if BGNE can hold this support level and break the downtrend ray from the April 2023 high before clicking the buy button. If BGNE drops below support, I will hold off on establishing a position and will wait for a high conviction reversal setup to establish a position.

Admittedly, I am not looking to BGNE a notable position in the Bio Boom portfolio at this point in time. Although the ticker offers significant upside over the remainder of the decade, the market continues to be hesitant and I am not looking to put a large amount of capital in a ticker that is currently experiencing sustained selling pressure. That being said, if BGNE continues to fall, I will consider getting aggressive around $115 per share, where there is strong historical support and a more attractive valuation.

I am bullish on BGNE's prospects… but I need the ticker to hit my parameters.

If I do establish a position in BGNE, I will look to add to the ticker following positive earnings reports that reveal the company is tracking along the Street's forecasts. However, I will look to book profit if the ticker hits my sell targets to move the position into a "House Money" status and keep the remaining shares as a core position to build on for a long-term position.