Sizable dividend hikes can be telling about a company's overall tone toward its future and how much a company values its shareholders. All else equal, big dividend boosts convey a sense of optimism on the part of management and a commitment to rewarding shareholders.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) is a recent example of a company that I believe is trending in the right direction. The managed care giant just upped its quarterly dividend per share by 10.1% to $1.63. For the first time since I initiated coverage in October, I will take another look at Elevance Health's fundamentals and valuation to support why I am reiterating my buy rating.

Elevance Health's 1.3% dividend yield is marginally below the 1.4% yield of the S&P 500 index (SP500). However, what the stock lacks in starting income, it makes up for it with income growth prospects.

Elevance Health's 16% EPS payout ratio is well below the 60% EPS payout ratio that rating agencies view as safe for the health insurance industry. The company's 39% debt-to-capital ratio is also slightly under the 40% debt-to-capital ratio that rating agencies prefer.

For these reasons, S&P awards an A credit rating to Elevance Health on a stable outlook. This suggests the probability of the company going to zero over the next 30 years is just 0.67%.

Additionally, the risk of Elevance Health decreasing its dividend in the next average recession is merely 0.5%. In a severe recession, that risk remains at just 2%.

Aside from Elevance Health's promising fundamentals, the valuation is at least somewhat appealing as well. Based on the historical dividend yield and P/E ratio, shares of the managed care company could be worth $517 apiece. Compared to the $478 share price (as of January 24, 2024), that implies Elevance Health is 8% undervalued.

If the company can match the growth consensus and return to fair value, here are the total returns that it could produce in the coming 10 years:

1.3% yield + 11% FactSet Research annual growth consensus + a 0.8% annual valuation multiple boost = 13.1% annual total return potential or a 242% 10-year cumulative total return versus the 9.8% annual total return potential of the S&P or a 155% 10-year cumulative total return

An Impressive Third-Quarter Performance

Closing out 2023, Elevance Health certainly didn't disappoint. The company's operating revenue edged 7% higher year-over-year to $42.5 billion during the fourth quarter that ended December 31. For context, that was $300 million above the analyst consensus.

Elevance Health's total medical membership dipped by 1.2% over the year-ago period to 47 million in the fourth quarter. The company's Carelon services consumers served also fell by 1.6% year-over-year to 103.3 million for the quarter. However, Elevance Health's higher prices for its insurance plans and services more than offset the slight contraction in its membership base. That is what drove topline growth during the quarter.

Elevance Health's adjusted diluted EPS surged 15.2% higher over the year-ago period to $5.62 in the fourth quarter. That topped the analyst consensus by $0.03. Aside from the higher operating revenue base, this was due to a nearly 20 basis point expansion in non-GAAP net profit margin to 3.1%. A 2.2% reduction in the diluted share count also played a role in adjusted diluted EPS growth surpassing operating revenue growth for the quarter.

Moving to the outlook for 2024, Elevance Health anticipates that it will generate greater than $37.10 in adjusted diluted EPS. That would represent an 11.9% growth rate over the $33.14 posted in 2023. This would be close to an encore of the 16.2% adjusted diluted EPS growth that Elevance Health generated in 2023 relative to 2022 (all details in the previous four paragraphs sourced from Elevance Health's Q4 2023 Earnings Press Release). Analysts are also about as optimistic, with the most recent consensus being $37.05 in 2024 adjusted diluted EPS.

Elevance Health's financial positioning is reasonably healthy. The company's interest coverage ratio in 2023 was 8.5. If not for the 21% spike in interest expenses from higher rates, this would have been above 10. That's a decent but not spectacular interest coverage ratio by any measure.

Expect Outsized Dividend Growth To Be Maintained

Since 2019, Elevance Health's quarterly dividend per share has soared 103.8% to the current rate of $1.63. I would be surprised if similar dividend growth didn't persist over the medium term.

This is because the company generated $6.8 billion in free cash flow in 2023. Against the $1.4 billion in dividends that were paid during the year, that equates to a 20.6% free cash flow payout ratio (page 10 of 16 of Elevance Health's Q4 2023 Earnings Press Release). Such a low free cash flow payout ratio leaves Elevance Health with capital to keep growing the dividend at a rapid rate while also selectively repurchasing shares.

Risks To Consider

Elevance Health is a fundamentally sound business, but there are pertinent risks that are worthy of consideration.

For one, 28% of the company's consolidated revenue in 2022, 2021, and 2020 were derived from U.S. government programs (page 6 of 530 of the most recent 10-K filing). If Elevance Health's insurance plans were to lose favor with the federal government, its growth prospects could be negatively impacted.

Unsurprisingly, the company also is a frequent target of cyberattacks. After all, Elevance Health's IT networks contain a treasure trove of sensitive data of members and its proprietary data. If the company experienced a major breach, that could devastate its reputation and lead to potentially multi-billion-dollar litigation. This would likely materially alter Elevance Health's fundamentals.

Finally, as I noted in my previous article, the company faces underwriting risk as an insurer. If Elevance Health ends up mispricing its insurance policies (e.g., insurance claims are greater than anticipated due to natural disasters or pandemics), that could harm profit margins.

Summary: A Wonderful Business Priced Below Fair Value

From my perspective, Elevance is a prime case of a high-quality business that is being discounted by the market. Factoring in the 2024 analyst consensus of $37.05 in adjusted diluted EPS, the health insurer is trading at a blended P/E ratio of 12.9. That's somewhat lower than its normal P/E ratio of 14.1.

Even assuming a flat valuation multiple in the next two years, Elevance Health could deliver exceptional cumulative total returns. That's because analysts anticipate 12% annual earnings growth through 2025. Such growth prospects coupled with an attractive valuation could translate into the outperformance of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) during that time. Along with market-beating total return potential over the next 10 years, this is why I rate shares of Elevance Health a buy.