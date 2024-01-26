Adam Webb/iStock via Getty Images

Topline Summary

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) is a cell therapy-focused biotech trying to capitalize on the hope of natural killer immunotherapy in patients with various heme and solid malignancies. I wrote previously about what I viewed as interesting but too early to jump in, and at the valuation they had, I viewed them as worthy of a sale if you were a holder based on risk of value erosion in 2024. Now that they've rallied based on very little in the way of news, my supposition that they're overvalued remains firm, and I continue to rate them a sell for now, barring a catalyst that really gives us a strong signal of their future prospects.

Pipeline Updates

The two most advanced pipeline projects being worked on by FATE are FT576 and FT819. In my last article, I covered in some detail the early clinical results from their ongoing trials, but FATE did not provide an update of these since my last article, including (somewhat surprisingly) being a no-show at ASH 2023. The company has gotten an IND cleared to being study of FT819 (a CD19-targeted CAR T-cell therapy) in patients with systemic lupus erythmatosus; however, at this time no clinical trial has yet been initiated.

FT825

Arguably the biggest recent news for FATE has been the transition of their HER2-targeted CAR T-cell product, FT825, from preclinical into phase 1 study. This is the product partnered with Ono Pharmaceuticals, and it has a lot of promise, given the resurgence of new HER2-directed therapies we've seen over the past few years (including trastuzumab deruxtecan and tucatinib as new approvals in different disease states).

On January 8, FATE announced that they'd initiated their phase 1 trial for FT-825 in patients with advanced, HER2-expressing solid tumors. At SITC 2023, FATE presented some preclinical data suggesting that FT-825 targets HER2 in a different way than does trastuzumab (the long-standing anti-HER2 therapy in cancer medicine), suggesting that HER2 on tumor cells is targeted preferentially by FT-825. If that's true, then it would mean hopefully avoiding the toxicities that have plagued HER2-directed treatment options (most notably GI issues like diarrhea and cardiac toxicity). This is one area where the early readouts of a phase 1 trial could be important.

As an induced pluripotent stem cell-derived T cell therapy, FT-825 also differentiates itself a bit from the NK cell-based therapy that FATE has become known for. This makes 2 pipeline projects that are NK-based and 2 that are T-cell-based, giving them some much-needed insurance in case the NK story never ends up panning out.

Financial Overview

Per their latest quarterly report, FATE held $364 million in total current assets, with $33.3 million in cash and equivalents, and another $316.4 million in short-term investment and marketable securities.

They recognized $1.9 million in collaboration revenue, down from $15 million in the same quarter 2022. Their operating expenses reached $53.2 million, and after interest and other income the net loss for the quarter was $45.2 million. This is a marked reduction from the previous quarter where operating expenses were $63.5 million. Still, FATE has around 7 to 8 quarters of cash and liquid assets to fund operations.

Strengths and Risks

The unique cell therapy platforms being explored by FATE remain a key strength and differentiator from their would-be competitors with CD19-directed CAR T-cell therapies approved. Moreover, FATE is definitely broadening their scope with the initiation of a CAR T-cell therapy in solid tumors. HER2 remains an important target in a wide range of cancers, and new options that further improve outcomes are still a major unmet need.

However, it's important to emphasize that all of this is still early days, and FATE won't be out of those early days in 2024. They're laying the important groundwork, but getting in at the ground level is an inherent risk to anyone who would be a buyer today.

As I stated in my previous article, the cash burn rate that FATE is experiencing remains a concern. However, I'm happy that the runway can be revised upward based on their ongoing cost cutting. Upwards of 2 years would indeed take them into around the second half of 2025, but FATE is definitely going to need to address cash concerns well before then.

How they do it is going to depend on the kind of data they can generate, and it's unwise to place too many expectations on phase 1 trials, particularly early readouts. The best we're likely to get is something along the lines of "no major safety signals" and possibly some clinical response data and biological correlates of immune responses. These are important steps, but they're not likely to move the needle, unless something unexpected happens.

Bottom-Line Summary - Why No Change in Rating?

Full stop, the biggest problem I see with FATE is they are a company valued at nearly a half billion dollars while remaining in phase 1 with no monumental big pharma partnerships to bolster their coffers. There is a lot of promise here, and I'm rooting for them to have success in the cell therapy space, but there's just too much room for the share price to dwindle downward over the course of 2024. With the next expected catalysts being related to very early phase 1 data, I'm not sure where market excitement is going to come from here. Therefore, FATE is in a bit of a holding pattern for the remainder of 2024, as far as I'm concerned.

Given their recent rise, you would have been wise in hindsight not to heed my prior thoughts, but holding onto those gains expecting more is, I think, a very risky proposition. At this valuation, I feel that FATE is a solid "sell" recommendation.

At least for now.