tolgart

Article Thesis

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) will report its quarterly earnings a couple of days from now. In this article, we'll take a look at important items to keep an eye on and will look at Cleveland-Cliff's potential as an investment at current prices.

Past Coverage

I have written about Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. several times in the past, most recently in October in this article. I gave the company a "Buy" rating back then, arguing that macro-related fears were overblown and that CLF was an attractive value. This thesis has played out pretty well since, as Cleveland-Cliffs has returned a nice 29% since then, while the broad market's return was 13% over the same time frame.

In this report, I'll update my thesis and I will focus on the upcoming earnings report for Cleveland-Cliffs' fiscal fourth quarter.

Q4 Earnings: What Can We Expect?

Cleveland-Cliffs will report its fourth-quarter earnings results on Monday, January 29, following the close of the market. Analysts are predicting that the company will report a revenue result of $5.2 billion, which would be up by a smallish 2% compared to the previous year's period. Of course, a small revenue increase is still better than a revenue decline.

During the previous quarter, Cleveland-Cliffs was able to outperform expectations, as the company beat revenue estimates by more than $70 million when it reported its Q3 results. During the two quarters before that, CLF outperformed expectations as well. With three out of three revenue beats so far for fiscal 2023, Cleveland-Cliffs is performing considerably better compared to what Wall Street analysts have been predicting. While there is no guarantee that this trend will continue when it comes to the company's Q4 results, I believe that there is a pretty solid chance that CLF's reported results will beat estimates once again - analysts do seem to underestimate the company regularly.

Cleveland-Cliffs' revenue generation depends on several factors, including steel pricing and sales volumes. Sales volumes, in turn, depend on several end markets. One of the most important end markets for CLF is the automobile industry. There, volumes had been rather weak during the pandemic, when a chip shortage caused many auto manufacturers to scale back their production levels. Things have normalized since, as the chip shortage has passed, and auto production volumes have improved, which is positive for CLF's sales to automobile manufacturers.

Steel pricing has improved in recent months which allowed Cleveland-Cliffs to hike prices, although it is important to note that prices were weak last summer and fall, thus the improvements we have seen in recent months do not mean that steel prices are now ultra-high in absolute terms. Nevertheless, based on price improvements in recent months and normalization in the automobile industry, I believe that the chance of a better-than-forecasted revenue performance is real.

Analysts are forecasting that Cleveland-Cliffs will report a small net loss for the fourth quarter. Since the fourth quarter is a seasonally weaker period for the company, that wouldn't be a disaster. In fact, Cleveland-Cliffs reported a net loss during 2022's Q4 as well. The forecasted loss per share of $0.05 for the fourth quarter of 2023 is considerably smaller compared to the loss per share of $0.43 that CLF reported for the previous year's quarter. Even if CLF reports a small net loss on Monday, that would thus be a major improvement compared to one year earlier. Profit improvements can be expected due to a combination of rising revenues and easing inflationary pressures, e.g., when it comes to energy costs - energy was less expensive in 2023 compared to 2022.

CLF: Cash Generation And Usage

Cleveland-Cliffs operates a cyclical business, but its cash generation has been quite solid in the recent past. The company generated $2.1 billion in cash from operations over the last four quarters, according to YCharts. While that is below the peak seen earlier during the pandemic when steel prices were very high due to a boom in construction, cash flow has been improving for the last couple of quarters. With earnings forecasted to improve compared to last year, it would not be surprising if cash flows improved as well, although there can be unforeseen movements in the company's inventory levels, receivables, and so on.

When a company generates compelling cash flows, cash usage plays an important role when it comes to the question of whether said company is a good investment or not. When a company squanders its cash flows, e.g. by chasing unprofitable growth, then not a lot of value is being generated for shareholders.

CLF has been using its cash flows in several ways. Capital expenditures to upgrade and modernize assets play a role - overall, CLF has spent $700 million on capex over the last year, resulting in a $1.4 billion free cash flow number. When CLF reports its Q4 results, that number could improve if operating cash flows do indeed mimic the improvement in profitability that is expected.

Free cash flows of around 15% of a company's market capitalization are pretty strong in relative terms and allow CLF to pursue several value-creating opportunities at once.

Debt reduction is one way for CLF to use its free cash flows, and the company has been successful in that regard in the recent past - over the last year, CLF paid back around $1 billion more relative to the new money the company borrowed. I expect that further debt reduction will take place going forward. This helps shareholders in two ways: Lower debt levels result in lower interest payments and thus higher profits, all else equal, and debt reduction also shifts value from bondholders to equity holders over time, all else equal. In other words - if a company's enterprise value stands unchanged, then paying down $1 billion of net debt results in $1 billion of market capitalization being created.

Cleveland-Cliffs also has been using some of its cash flows for direct shareholder returns via share repurchases. These do reduce the share count over time, meaning each remaining investor's "portion of the pie" is growing. All else equal, a declining share count results in rising profits and cash flows on a per-share basis, which should eventually drive share price upside.

Cleveland-Cliffs' Bid For United States Steel

US Steel will likely be acquired by Nippon Steel (OTCPK:NPSCY), although there is still a possibility for this deal to get blocked. But at least for now, it looks like CLF has lost the bidding war that had emerged - despite the fact that CLF bid $54 per share for US Steel as we have learned this week.

While an acquisition by Nippon Steel likely has larger hurdles compared to an acquisition by CLF, US Steel's board still opted for Nippon Steel's offer. The fact that Nippon Steel offered to pay 100% cash while CLF offered a cash-and-stock deal likely played a role.

It's possible that regulators will force Nippon Steel to divest some assets when the deal closes, which might allow CLF to acquire something on the cheap - looking at how this acquisition progresses thus makes sense for CLF investors, although the company is not directly involved.

Is CLF Stock A Good Investment?

CLF has been benefitting from improving steel demand and pricing, the company has strong management, and cash generation is appealing. Debt reduction and buybacks create shareholder value in the long run. There are thus things to like for sure, but on the other hand, CLF has experienced substantial share price gains in recent months.

Buying a cyclical company when the market is very pessimistic and when the share price is at a low point is a good idea - in CLF's case, that was last fall. Following gains of around 30% over the last three years, CLF is now not as great a value any longer.

Despite the company being a very solid choice, I thus am not ultra-bullish on CLF right here - a better buying opportunity could emerge, although investors should still do reasonably well in the long run if they buy at current prices.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.