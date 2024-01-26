Vertigo3d/iStock via Getty Images

Investing can be a tricky endeavor. In some cases, it becomes very clear when the right moment to buy into a company is. But when that does occur, it's not always easy to decide when to sell. High quality companies would ideally grow fast enough to justify attractive, market-beating returns in perpetuity. But throughout history, there have been very few companies that have been able to achieve that kind of track record. Unfortunately, F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) is unlikely to be one of them.

For those not familiar, F5 considers itself to be a multi-cloud application security and delivery company that focuses largely on providing enterprise-grade solutions and other offerings to its clients. In the modern era, this kind of business makes a tremendous amount of sense. However, growth is not always guaranteed. Take the 2024 fiscal year as an example. Although we are still early in that window of time, management is forecasting a revenue decline this year or, at best, flat revenue. The good news is that profitability is forecasted to grow. And on top of this, shares do look attractive relative to similar enterprises. On the other hand, the stock is not exactly cheap on an absolute basis. And the concern that I have with a drop in sales is what might transpire in the years to come.

Anybody who follows my work closely might remember that, back in October of last year, I wrote a rather bullish article about F5. At that time, the company was growing at a rate that allowed it to exceed analysts' expectations, even though some of its bottom line results were weaker on a year-over-year basis. Long-term growth looked appealing and management's expectations were positive. And because of how shares were priced, I ended up rating the company a 'buy' to reflect my view at the time that the stock should outperform the broader market. And outperform it did, even if only marginally. Since the publication of that article, shares have generated an upside for investors of 31.1%. That's better than the 27.5% seen by the S&P 500 over the same window of time. But between that upside and some of the other weaknesses that I already mentioned, I do think a downgrade to something more moderate like a 'hold' rating is appropriate.

A look at results and expectations

Fundamentally speaking, F5 has had a pretty solid track record in recent years. Back when I wrote about the company in 2022, we only had data covering through the final quarter of the company's 2022 fiscal year. Fast-forward to today and that data now covers all of 2023 as well. For 2023, revenue at the business came in at $2.81 billion. That's 4.4% above the roughly $2.70 billion generated in 2022. Although the company saw growth across both its product lines and its services, the growth rate associated with its services was the most impressive. Overall revenue there grew by 7.2% from $1.38 billion to $1.48 billion. This increase of $99.8 million was thanks to a rise in purchases or renewals of maintenance contracts that management attributed to delayed purchase decisions in new product purchases by its install base and the addition to its installed base of products.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

But even outside of this, there were some bright spots. While actual software revenue for the company dipped modestly year over year, subscription revenue shot up 6.5% from $521.8 million to $555.9 million. This, management said, was thanks to higher demand for SaaS and managed services, as well as term-based subscriptions as opposed to the perpetual licenses part of the business. Back when I wrote favorably about the company in October of 2022, I highlighted its exposure to subscription revenue as a major positive. Generally speaking, subscriptions bring with them higher margins and customer stickiness. So it is great to see continued performance on this front.

With the growth in revenue came higher profits as well. Net income of $394.9 million translated to a 22.6% increase over the $322.2 million generated in 2022. Most other profitability metrics also improved year over year. Operating cash flow, for instance, jumped from $442.6 million to $653.4 million. But if we adjust for changes in working capital, we would get a decline from $692.9 million to $679.1 million. While this on its own is a negative, especially because it is my favorite profitability metric, at least EBITDA showed improvement, growing from $533.5 million to $650.7 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

All of this is great. And the numbers make shares relatively attractive compared to similar firms. In the chart above, for instance, you can see how shares are priced using data from 2022 and 2023. On an absolute basis, the stock looks more or less fairly valued in my book. But in the table below, you can see how it stacks up against five similar enterprises. Using each of the valuation approaches, I found that only one of the five companies was cheaper than it. While I do assign a weight to relative valuation, I do think that an absolute valuation tends to be more valuable. At the end of the day, cash is cash. It shouldn't matter much whether it is coming from one type of firm or another type.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA F5 31.0 15.9 15.4 Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) 33.3 12.4 16.9 Ciena Corporation (CIEN) 30.2 45.9 14.2 Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) 144.0 24.3 44.3 Calix, Inc. (CALX) 64.8 64.7 39.8 Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) 1,055.5 16.4 19.1 Click to enlarge

If the relative valuation compared to the absolute valuation was the only thing stacked against F5, I would probably still be bullish. However, there are some other issues. When management announced financial results for the final quarter of 2023, they forecasted that revenue for the year would, at best, be flat. And at worst, it would drop at a low-single digit rate. When it comes to profitability, however, management said that earnings per share should grow by between 5% and 7%. So at least that is a positive. But even so, for a company in the tech space, and one that's not trading at particularly cheap levels, the value investor in me can't help but think that there are better opportunities on the market that can be had.

It is worth noting that the picture could always change. And on January 29, after the market closes, the firm will have the opportunity to do just that. The expectation is that management will report financial results for the first quarter of the 2024 fiscal year. Management had forecasted revenue of between $675 million and $695 million for the quarter. At the midpoint, that would represent a modest decline from the $700.4 million generated at the same time of the 2023 fiscal year. Analysts are really close to that midpoint, with guidance of $685.1 million.

On the bottom line, the picture is a bit more complicated. We have both earnings and adjusted earnings. Earnings per share are forecasted to be $2.11. That would mark a significant improvement over the $1.20 per share reported for the first quarter of the 2023 fiscal year. But on an adjusted basis, earnings are expected to grow from $2.47 last year to $3.04 this year. I do take issue with this particular measure of profitability. I think adjusted figures are perfectly fine to use, but only when they make sense. Management includes stock-based compensation as an add-back to arrive at adjusted earnings. And while it's true that those are non-cash expenses, it strikes too close to the cash flow side of the equation for me to be comfortable with.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

If official earnings turn out to be accurate, it would mean that net profits would rise from $60.1 million to $127.2 million. Interestingly, management's own guidance is a bit tricky. Their adjusted earnings estimates are for profits of between $2.25 and $2.37. That's not too much higher than the GAAP earnings forecasted by analysts, and it is well below the adjusted earnings the analysts forecasted. So it does seem as though there is some inconsistency here that could play off really well for the company or really poorly. There are other profitability metrics that investors should be paying attention to when the company does report. In the table above, you can see precisely what I am talking about.

Takeaway

As things stand, F5 is a perfectly fine company. But it's not a company that's at a great price for its condition. My overall opinion is that while the stock might have some additional upside to it because of its relative valuation, its overall valuation is pricey and suggests that further upside should be more limited. Already, shares have performed really well, even outperforming the market marginally. But since my own view of a 'buy' involves a company that should outperform the market by a measurable amount, and since shares have already risen so much, I would say that a 'hold' rating makes sense from this point on.