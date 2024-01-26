DNY59

By early March 2023, the Fed had been aggressively tightening, through a series of interest rate hikes, to combat a spike in inflation that saw the CPI peak at 9% in June 2022, a forty-year-high.

Over the preceding twelve months, the Fed had raised the Fed Funds rate eight times to 4.50-4.75%, for a total increase of 450 basis points.

This rapid surge in interest rates was wreaking havoc on many regional banks, including Silicon Valley Bank (OTCPK:SIVBQ). SVB specialized in lending to the tech industry and had undergone a major growth spurt during the pandemic. By year-end 2022, total assets had tripled in just three years, from $71 billion to $211 billion.

Much of the growth came in 2021-2022, when the Fed was implementing their Zero Interest Rate Policy (ZIRP). Deposits were pouring in, and bank management took what they thought was the prudent step of buying long-term Treasury bonds, in search of some yield, in an extremely flat, low rate, yield curve environment.

Management viewed their Treasury bonds as a safe investment in this situation, as they had the full faith and credit of the U.S. Government and gave the bank no credit exposure.

Either management didn't understand, or they ignored, the fact that Treasury bonds do have interest rate risk if rates rise. They committed the classic banking error of buying long-term fixed rate assets, funded by short-term variable rate liabilities. This is what is known as an asset/liability mismatch.

SVB management repeated the same mistake that sank the Savings and Loan industry in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

As interest rates spiked, the value of SVB's assets declined, especially their US Treasury bond holdings. More than 95% of their deposits were above the FDIC threshold of $250,000, and, therefore, were uninsured. These depositors got spooked and pulled their money out of SVB.

This created a liquidity crisis. SVB didn't have the cash on hand to meet the surge of withdrawals, and they were forced to sell their most liquid assets, which were their Treasury Bonds, at a significant loss.

This wiped out their capital.

Several other regional banks were experiencing similar problems.

On March 10, 2023, the Fed and the FDIC stepped in to take over SVB.

In doing so, they made two key announcements:

All depositors at SVB, and another troubled institution, Signature Bank, would be made whole. The Federal Reserve would make available additional funding for eligible depository institutions to help assure that problem banks have the ability to meet the needs of their depositors.

Bank Term Funding Program

The new Fed facility, the Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP) was to lend for periods of up to one year on a collateralized basis. The collateral was anything that was eligible for the Fed to purchase under Open Market Operations. This is primarily US Treasury securities, agency debt, and mortgage-backed securities.

An important element of the BTFP is that collateral was valued at par. The significance of this is that much of the held collateral had a market value of less than par, as it was purchased during the ZIRP period when interest rates were much lower. By using par value, the Fed was allowing the banks more leniency in their borrowing. The Fed deviated from their historical practice by not requiring at least 100% collateral backing their loans.

By allowing borrowing under BTFP with collateral valued at par, the banks were not forced to sell their underwater securities and recognize losses to meet their liquidity needs.

Banks had to pay the Fed the one-year overnight index swap rate plus 10 basis points for their loans under BTFP.

Total Bank Borrowing

Initially, the troubled banks tapped the Fed for $303 billion in new borrowing.

The banks used three lending facilities. The first was the primary credit facility, or the discount window. This is the traditional route for emergency borrowing, but the discount window only provides loans for up to 90 days. In addition, collateral is held at market value. The second facility was the newly created BTFP, which offered loans for up to one year. The final facility was for emergency loans extended to the FDIC to complete the takeover of the failed Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

Over time, banks switched from the discount window, which was the most accessible at the beginning, but also was the most expensive, to BTFP. The FDIC loans also shrank as the problem banks were absorbed.

Total borrowing under the three facilities peaked at $344 billion during the second week of the banking crisis, then gradually declined.

Federal Reserve

One could look to the weekly level of the Bank Lending Facilities as a measure of how the problem banks were doing. A decline in lending suggested things were improving, and any uptick might suggest that problems were percolating again.

The balance of the Total Bank Lending Facilities declined gradually to a low of $123.7 billion in early December 2023.

By this time, virtually all of the borrowing under these three programs was in the BTFP.

Then the balance of loans started rising again. At first, it appeared that banking problems were reemerging. But a closer analysis revealed a different situation.

Arbitrage Opportunity Under Bank Term Funding Program

As mentioned earlier, the pricing to banks for borrowing under BTFP was the one-year overnight index swap rate plus 10 basis points. This index as seen in the chart below, closely tracks the one-year Treasury Bill. In the chart below, the yellow line represents the cost of the BTFP, while the white line is the one-year Treasury Bill.

Bloomberg

In late November - early December, both rates started to fall. This was due to a change in market expectations that the Fed would soon be pivoting and changing their policy to cut rates. Market expectations of rate cuts increased, and Treasury rates moved a lot lower.

As a result, the BTFP rate fell from 5.50% to as low as 4.80%.

Bloomberg

In late November, the BTFP rate fell below the rate that the Fed was paying on Bank Reserves.

This created an arbitrage opportunity for banks. They could borrow from the Fed under the BTFP program, and then deposit these funds in their Bank Reserve account at the Fed and earn the higher Interest on Reserves Rate.

It took a bit for banks to figure this out, but by mid-December, the level of borrowing under the BTFP facility started rising, so the banks could take advantage of this arbitrage opportunity. At its widest, the spread was 60 basis points. This essentially was free money to the banks.

From the end of November 2023 to January 25, 2024, the BTFP facility grew from $114 billion to $168 billion. This represents a $54 billion increase, or 47%. Over the past two weeks alone, when the arbitrage spread was its widest, the BTFP borrowing increased by $21 billion.

Federal Reserve

Clearly, the Fed wasn't happy with this situation. They didn't want to be giving away free money to the banks. That wasn't the purpose of the emergency lending program.

Because BPFT was put in place so quickly during the crisis, the possibility of this arbitrage situation occurring probably wasn't given much thought.

Under the current circumstances, though, it was not acceptable.

The Fed had to figure out what to do about it. On Wednesday, January 24th, they came up with a solution.

First, in a surprise move, they immediately eliminated the arbitrage spread by raising the cost of borrowing under BTFP. It went from 4.88% to 5.40%, a 52 basis point jump. The interest rate for new BTFP loans was increased so that it would be no lower than the Interest Rate on Reserve balances.

Secondly, the Fed announced that BTFP will cease making new loans as of March 11, 2024. This is the anniversary date of when the program was implemented. From the beginning, it was always intended to be a temporary program.

As for banks that have liquidity needs going forward, after March 11th, they will have access to the Discount Window, as always.

Conclusion

The BTFP was implemented during a crisis period last year to provide needed liquidity to problem banks. It was always viewed as a temporary program.

As the market began discounting a pivot in Fed policy, interest rates across the yield curve fell sharply to get ahead of the Fed pivot. In doing so, the interest rate the Fed charged banks for BTFP borrowings fell below the Interest Rate on Reserves that the Fed was paying banks for their reserve balances held at the Fed.

Some shrewd bankers recognized this arbitrage opportunity and began increasing their BTFP borrowings, starting in mid-December. As a result, the BTFP borrowing grew by almost 50% in a little over a month.

The Fed acknowledged the banks were taking advantage of the arbitrage and moved to eliminate it.

In a surprise move on January 24th, 2024, the Fed raised the BTFP rate by 52 basis points. Going forward, the BTFP rate will never be lower than the Interest Rate on Reserves.

As intended, the Fed affirmed that the BTFP program will stop making new loans effective March 11, 2024, the one-year anniversary of implementation of the program.