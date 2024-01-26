Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
TQQQ: Too Risky Right Now

Jan. 26, 2024 9:44 AM ETProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF (TQQQ)3 Comments
Reality Check Research
Summary

  • TQQQ is an ETF that aims to provide triple daily returns to the NASDAQ-100 Index through leveraged strategies.
  • It is designed for short-term traders and may decouple from its triple daily objective with prolonged holding periods.
  • Geopolitical tensions, inflation concerns, and changing consumer dynamics pose risks to TQQQ's performance in 2024.
  • Q4 earnings season is just getting started and one of TQQQ's largest holdings already disappointed.

AI chatbot - Artificial Intelligence digital concept

Overview of TQQQ

The ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that seeks to provide triple daily returns to the NASDAQ-100 Index. TQQQ achieves this by utilizing financial derivatives and other instruments to amplify its exposure to the underlying

Reality Check Research
Trader with 10 years of experience focused on U.S. equities. My goal is to help people discover new investment opportunities (both long and short) using a fundamentals-based approach.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

Djreef1966
Today, 10:43 AM
The Mag7 have inflated the index to the point where it’s priced to perfection. If only a couple of these companies disappoint the way TSLA did the Nasdaq 100 will turn into a monkey knife fight.
marcopelo
Today, 9:54 AM
Every two months I see the same article about TQQQ. Too risky, keep it short term blah blah.
I am up 153% in a year or so, best investment ever.
Yes, keep saying it: too risky. :)
l
lbeachmike
Today, 10:38 AM
@marcopelo I hold it too. Also up a ton. The point is that, yes, the market can go higher - but with where we currently are at, this is more likely asymmetrical risk - meaning, more downside risk than probability of further upside. From my understanding, and the author's explanation, this should not be viewed as an "investment" but more of a short-term leverage instrument.
