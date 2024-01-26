alvarez

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) has been a focal point in previous discussions, notably for its two primary assets: the Foundry and the Code Base. The Foundry operates as an automated laboratory, enabling the transformation of R&D investments from fixed to variable costs, offered as a service. The Code Base, on the other hand, serves as a repository of experimental data, aiding in enhancing the success rates of programs while concurrently driving down costs for clients.

In past analyses, it was highlighted that Ginkgo adopts a service-based business model. In an effort to streamline sales, the company has been actively working towards standardizing various aspects of its offerings. This includes the establishment of clear milestones, cost structures, intellectual property terms, and project timelines. Such standardization is intended to enhance transparency and accessibility of Ginkgo's services. The ensuing discussion will evaluate the company's performance over the past year, scrutinizing the efficacy of these strategic initiatives and their impact on Ginkgo.

Drug Discovery Pfizer Deal

Securing projects in drug discovery poses a significantly greater challenge compared to manufacturing R&D contracts. The primary reason is that pharmaceutical companies often regard drug discovery as a pivotal, proprietary function, generally preferring to conduct it internally rather than outsourcing.

Ginkgo Bioworks' recent deal with Pfizer falls into the drug discovery category, with a specific focus on mRNA therapeutics. This area of drug development, which gained considerable attention due to its application in COVID-19 vaccines, represents a modern and technologically advanced approach.

During the 3Q23 earnings call, Ginkgo's CEO disclosed that the deal with Pfizer is valued in the hundreds of millions of dollars. Remarkably, this agreement was finalized through Ginkgo's standard sales procedure. A notable aspect of this transaction is the minimal involvement of top executives, including the CEO, in the negotiation process. According to the CEO, this is indicative of the scalability and effectiveness of Ginkgo's enterprise sales team, demonstrating their capability to independently manage complex negotiations. This development could be seen as a testament to the company's operational maturity.

Integration of AI and the Google Deal

Ginkgo Bioworks' Foundry, centralized in Boston, operates as a hub of automated laboratories. The core objective of the Foundry is to scale up data generation at a reduced cost, essentially functioning as a factory for testing genetic designs. This underscores a strategic emphasis on efficiency and scalability in genetic experimentation and data production.

The data generated within the Foundry is systematically compiled into what is referred to as Ginkgo's 'code base'. A key feature of this code base is its broad applicability; it is not confined to individual projects but is instead recycled across various customer programs. This recycling process accelerates the development of new projects by leveraging insights from one project to inform and hasten the progress of others, even when these projects are for distinct customers.

This accumulating data is crucial in training large AI models. These models, in turn, guide the future experimental directions, which further contribute to refining the models. This establishes a synergistic feedback loop, where AI capabilities and data generation continuously enhance each other, leading to improvements in the models' precision and operational efficiency over time.

Ginkgo's collaboration with Google Cloud is specifically aimed at augmenting its developmental capabilities. Google Cloud's provision of scalable compute resources is particularly vital for the training of substantial foundational AI models, and it's presumed that this is offered at competitive pricing. Google has also committed to financially supporting Ginkgo's model development initiatives upon reaching certain milestones.

In the 3Q23 earnings report, CEO Jason Kelly revealed that Ginkgo has already achieved its initial cash milestone under this agreement and anticipates meeting the subsequent milestone in the near future. This progress should be carefully evaluated, especially in terms of its implications for Ginkgo's operational efficiency, AI model development, and overall financial trajectory, bearing in mind the competitive and rapidly evolving biotech landscape.

How Will AI Impact Ginkgo?

To gauge Ginkgo Bioworks' operational efficacy, a comprehensive understanding of the company's cost structure is imperative. This involves dissecting various aspects of their processes namely: cost per unit operation, number of unit operations per cycle, and number of cycles per project.

Ginkgo's use of AI and ML models is pivotal in this context. These models have shown exceptional predictive capability in identifying promising enzyme sequences, narrowing down the myriad possibilities to the most likely successful variants. A pertinent example highlighted in the 3Q23 earnings call involved a library of 500 enzyme variants, a mix of known enzymes from Ginkgo's code base and novel, custom-engineered ones. In the initial testing cycle, an enzyme was identified that outperformed the original enzyme provided by the customer by 21 times.

The significant aspect here was not just the discovery itself, but the velocity of it, enabled by the streamlined workflow and the relatively small library size (500 variants versus the typical thousands). The precision of Ginkgo's AI/ML models in forecasting effective enzyme sequences was instrumental in achieving this rapid success.

Financials

Ginkgo Bioworks' Operational Expenditures (OpEX) for Q3 2023 indicate a significant uptick, primarily driven by heightened Research and Development (R&D) expenses and acquisitions from the last quarter of the previous year. Specifically, R&D expenses, net of stock-based compensation, escalated from $74 million in Q3 2022 to $123 million in Q3 2023.

Additionally, a notable $96 million non-cash impairment charge was recorded, pertaining to a Zymergen lease facility that Zymergen exited in Q3. The company is in the process of finalizing its accounting for Zymergen's bankruptcy and anticipates deconsolidating Zymergen's financial statements starting October 3, 2023. This implies that the financial statements for Q4 will reflect this adjustment.

Ginkgo's preferred metric, adjusted EBITDA, was negative $84 million, a decline from the negative $72 million recorded in the same period last year. This decrease in adjusted EBITDA is chiefly due to increased expenses in the cell engineering segment and a downturn in biosecurity revenue.

Looking forward, Ginkgo projects its total revenue for 2023 to be in the range of $250 million to $260 million, consistent with their prior guidance. The company is also adjusting its target to 80 to 85 new cell programs for 2023, based on the outcomes of the third quarter and the current trajectory of new opportunities.

Valuation & Risks

Ginkgo Bioworks' technological prowess and decent business structure are evident, yet the company's journey toward profitability remains an area of concern despite a relatively healthy balance sheet. The analysis reveals several points of contention.

Initially, our perception was that Ginkgo was focused on reducing its cash burn. However, buoyed by a strong liquidity position, the company embarked on M&A activities, notably acquiring Zymergen in an all-stock transaction. Utilizing stock as a currency can be a double-edged sword. Ginkgo appears to have succumbed to the temptation of leveraging its stock value, assuming its solid balance sheet as a safety net. This led to a classic post-acquisition integration crisis, characterized by underestimating costs, overestimating synergies, and resulting in write-downs, impairments, and increased cash outflow.

One interpretation of these events is that Ginkgo is excessively aggressive in its spending at a time when cash conservation should be a priority. Alternatively, it could be viewed as a strategic move to capitalize on its cash reserves in a market where others are struggling, aiming to acquire distressed companies like Zymergen. This approach has led to a temporary spike in cash outflow and impairments but could normalize in the future. The increase in intangibles, goodwill, and non-current assets from 5% to 13% of the asset base lends some support to this theory, without yet overburdening the balance sheet.

However, the absence of restraint in spending is a concerning indicator. Compounding this is the auditor's adverse opinion on the company's internal control over financial reporting in the 2022 10-K, pointing to significant deficiencies or material weaknesses. This is particularly troubling given the company's active acquisition strategy and the need to integrate these acquisitions into an already deficient internal reporting system. The auditor also highlighted issues with the consolidation of the Variable Interest Model and challenges in auditing Foundry revenue recognition, which involve significant management judgment and assumptions.

Lastly, the shrinking revenue, partly due to the expected reduction in Covid-19 biosecurity revenue, poses a critical challenge. This decline is likely to lead to market repricing of the company in terms of sales multiple, further complicating the financial outlook.

Looking at the price to sales of a comparable group, we will notice that Ginkgo is broadly in line. The difference is that the other companies are all expected to post revenue growth, unlike Ginkgo.

In conclusion, my investment portfolio currently includes a long position in Ginkgo Bioworks, reflecting recognition of the company's potential. However, the emergence of several avoidable risks necessitates a cautious and detailed examination. The forthcoming 10-K report will be pivotal in evaluating the progression of issues highlighted by the auditor.

Furthermore, I intend to closely monitor the company's approach to acquisitions and the associated increase in goodwill. A critical factor for future investment considerations will be the identification of drivers for revenue growth. In light of these considerations, I am adopting a wait-and-see approach and, consequently, will not be expanding my investment in the company at this juncture.