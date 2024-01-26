ljubaphoto/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) the online dating platform, including Tinder and Match.com has fallen out of favor with investors. Therefore, expectations are muted. And the stock is primed for a turnaround.

I make the case that MTCH is priced at 10x this year's free cash flows. And that a business growing by 10% CAGR should not be valued at 10x free cash flow.

Therefore, this stock offers investors a compelling risk-reward.

Rapid Recap

Back in August, in a bullish analysis of Match Group, I said,

Not only are Match's revenue growth rates starting to look better right now, but looking further ahead to the end of the year, we are now expecting better growth rates, and most crucially, higher free cash flows. All in all, there's a lot here to be excited about, so I'm upwards revising my rating on Match Group stock to a buy.

With the benefit of hindsight, I called this stock wrong at the time. But I now believe that this time it's different.

Why Match? Why Now?

Match Group operates various online dating platforms, like Tinder, Match.com, OkCupid, and others. These dating platforms allow paying users to create profiles and meet potential romantic partners. Match Group provides the technology and platform for people to connect, chat, and, if things go well, meet up in real life. Essentially, they help people find and connect with others who are looking for romantic relationships through the convenience of online platforms.

Match Group's near-term prospects appear promising, with a focus on Tinder's revenue growth initiatives and strategic actions. The company has made key decisions, such as U.S. price optimizations and the introduction of weekly subscription packages, to drive revenue growth at Tinder. Despite short-term volatility in Tinder's Payer count, the company believes these actions have set a foundation for double-digit revenue growth (more on this lower down).

Tinder's marketing and product initiatives, like the "It Starts with a Swipe" campaign, have shown positive results, and efforts to target specific demographics, such as younger female users, indicate strategic adaptability. Additionally, Match Group's other platforms, such as Hinge and Azar, are contributing to strong double-digit revenue growth, demonstrating the company's diversified portfolio.

However, Match Group faces challenges in its near-term outlook. The impact of U.S. price increases and the introduction of weekly subscription packages at Tinder has led to a decline in Tinder Payers, creating short-term uncertainties. The pullback in marketing spend during the late summer affected top-of-funnel trends, and although there's progress with younger female signups, overall user trends saw a slight decline.

Furthermore, the company acknowledges the need for continuous innovation and adaptation, particularly with regard to the evolving preferences of younger generations, and is exploring opportunities for monetization and growth in international markets.

Given this context, let's now discuss MTCH's financials.

Revenue Growth Rates Could Stabilize At 10% CAGR in 2024

Match believes that it can grow its revenues by 10% CAGR in 2024. I believe that this sounds reasonable, given that Q3 2023 already delivered 9% and the outlook for Q4 2023 also points towards 11%.

Yes, Match is up against very easy comparable figures with H2 2022, which will not be the case in H2 2024.

That being said, in investing, the most important thing is investors' expectations. I've often found that coming in when the company has delivered these two things, to be a winning formula.

Quarter after quarter of decelerating growth rates.

Concrete plans to stabilize operations in the next twelve months.

For this, keep in mind the following. Every business goes through cycles. I do not believe that there's such a thing as a secular growth business. Even with software, there are periods where the sector is stronger and periods of digestion.

The same can be said about MTCH. When investing, always think ahead 12 months. Not longer than 12 months, because no investor can accurately and regularly predict the future. But if you try to look forward 12 months, knowing that the market is always looking ahead 6 months, then, you are well-placed to participate in underlying changes, when they come.

Next, let's discuss MTCH's valuation.

MTCH Stock Valuation - 10x Free Cash Flow

Match has in the first 3 quarters of 2023 delivered 36% non-GAAP operating margins. That being said, keep in mind that Q3 2023 alone saw higher non-GAAP operating income margins of 38%. Accordingly, when Match guides for 2024, they state they should see ''at least at the same level we expect to achieve in '23''.

Therefore, I believe that 37% non-GAAP operating margins could be on the cards for 2024.

Consequently, this means that in 2024, Match could deliver $1.3 billion of non-GAAP operating income. I believe this could ultimately translate to close to $1 billion of free cash flow in 2024.

This means that MTCH is being priced at 10x forward free cash flow while growing at 10% CAGR on the top line.

On the other hand, MTCH does carry $3.3 billion of net debt. But if the business is on a path to make strong and stable free cash flows and $1 billion of free cash flow could be on the cards as a forward run-rate at some point in the next twelve months, I believe that investors will be quick to look beyond the leverage on its balance sheet.

After all, note what management said in their Q3 2023 shareholder letter:

We expect our FCF to grow materially in '24 (in part due to the timing of an app store cash receipt), which should enable our levels of capital return to grow as well.

Thereby reassuring readers that my estimate for $1 billion of free cash flow as a forward run rate is likely to be achieved at some point in 2024.

The Bottom Line

In my assessment, Match Group, the online dating platform encompassing Tinder and Match.com, has fallen out of favor among investors, setting the stage for a potential turnaround.

I argue that Match Group, Inc. stock, priced at 10x this year's free cash flows, undervalues a business poised for 10% CAGR growth in 2024, presenting an enticing risk-reward scenario.

Turning to Match Group, Inc.'s valuation at 10x forward free cash flow, factoring in its solid growth potential and the likelihood of achieving $1 billion in free cash flow by 2024, even with its net debt of $3 billion, the stock is very well-placed.