JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I started coverage of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) last January, placing a “Buy” rating on the stock, saying it was one of the most attractive SaaS stocks out there, with a large moat serving a recession-resistant customer base. The stock is up about 25% since then. More recently in early October, I kept my "Buy" rating on the stock, noting that the company still has a lot of potential future growth opportunities ahead of it. Let’s catch up on the name.

Company Profile

As a reminder, VEEV offers CRM and R&D SaaS solutions for the life sciences industry. Its CRM solution was originally built on top of Salesforce's (CRM) platform to help life science companies commercialize their products. However, the company announced last year that it would move its customers over to its proprietary Veeva Vault Platform and not renew its agreement with Salesforce when it expires in September 2025. Existing customers will be permitted to continue to use the Salesforce platform until September 2030.

The company's R&D Solutions solution, meanwhile, was originally built on its Vault Platform. This offering helps life science companies with their development of drugs and medical devices.

Recent Wins and Professional Service Weakness

In my initial write-up on VEEV, I noted that the area of clinical trials was one opportunity for the company. On that end, it was announced earlier this month that the company had partnered with contract research organization (CRO) Fortrea (FTRE), along with clinical research technology firm Advarra, to offer a unified technology solution that streamlines the clinical trial experience. As part of the partnership, VEEV will use its Veeva Clinical Platform to make life easier for participants and streamline execution.

Separately, the company also won a deal for its Vault Validation Management with South Korea’s SK Life Sciences, a subsidiary of SK Biopharmaceuticals. The company already uses other VEEV Vault products, including Vault QualityDocs and Vault QMS, and will use Vault Validation Management to simplify its validation process and reduce costs.

With its CRM product now in a mature phase, VEEV has been expanding into other areas with its Vault solutions, and these two deals show some of the areas in the company still have a lot of potential growth. On its Q3 earnings call, meanwhile, the VEEV called out a number of other products gaining traction, including Compass and its Data Could offerings.

Last month, VEEV posted solid results when it announced its Q3 results, but its Q4 guidance was a bit soft.

For the quarter ended October, VEEV saw revenue increase 12% to $616.5 million, in line with expectations. Subscription revenue climbed 12% higher to $494.9 million. Service revenue rose 10% to $121.6 million.

The company saw a $12 million revenue impact from the standardization of termination for convenience rights, which is an accounting change that impacts multi-year contracts. Excluding the TFC impact, revenue rose 14%.

Commercial Solutions subscription revenue rose 5% to $251.2 million, while service revenue for the segment rose 6% to $47.9 million.

Importantly, the company called out that Bayer and GSK (GSK) had committed to transitioning to its CRM Vault offering and will begin migrating over in 2025. It said it expects most of its customers to make the transition by 2030.

R&D Solutions revenue jumped 20% to $243.7 million. Service revenue for the segment rose 13%, coming in at $73.7 million.

Adjusted EPS came in at $1.34, topping the analyst consensus of $1.29.

Normalized billings were up 15% year over year to $429 million.

The company generated $82.6 million in operating cash flow. It ended the quarter with more than $3.9 billion in cash and short-term investments and zero debt.

Looking ahead, VEEV forecasts fiscal Q4 revenue to come in between $620-622 million. This includes a $9 million TFC standardization impact headwind. The analyst consensus at the time was for Q4 revenue of $622.5 million. Subscription revenue is projected to be around $517 million. Normalized billings are projected to be $1.04 billion.

VEEV Q4 Guidance (Company Presentation)

The company credited the light Q4 guidance to the macro environment, which it said was hurting its professional service revenue. At its investor day in November, it called out this being a $15 million headwind to FY24 revenue.

For FY25, VEEV is forecasting revenue of at least $2.75 billion and at least $1.0 billion in adjusted operating income. The revenue would be growth of nearly 17% versus the midpoint to FY24 guidance of between $2.353-2.355 billion, and 13% growth normalized for TFC and FX.

At a Needham conference earlier this month, CFO Brent Bowman expanded on the macro weakness that was hurting its service revenue, saying:

“If you think about our services business of what we do, it's the more discretionary piece our subscription software business is really strategic foundational technology. … But specifically, what we said is on our services business, we have 2 pieces of our service business: implementation and post-implementation services. So, on the post-implementation services, that's probably the most discretionary. So, think about business consulting other sort of customization work that might be done. We saw that get delayed, deferred or skinny down a bit. So, we saw a bit of that. And then on the implementation services, those implementations are still going on. They're still happening, but we saw some customers take a bit of a more economical approach. And what we mean by that is maybe can we co-source, like use of our resources with your resources. So, we saw some of that play out, and that had an impact on our guide as we looked at fiscal year '24 and fiscal year '25. And I think most importantly, if you take a step back, the subscription business, we didn't see an incremental headwind or anything like that. What we've seen is kind of a continuation of what we've seen over the last 18 months, 2 years. There are pockets of additional scrutiny because these are large strategic multiyear arrangements. So, we're not seeing those deals go away. We're not losing those deals to competition. So, we feel really good about kind of our positioning and momentum there.”

While VEEV’s soft guidance is a disappointment, the fact that it is due to the professional service side of the business is a positive. Professional services are less predictable and lower margin, and not the core reason any investor owns VEEV. That would be its core subscription businesses.

The R&D Solutions business is the growth driver for VEEV, and that business remains strong. Meanwhile, the company is winning a lot of deals in this area, and it has also recently introduced new offerings such as Compass Prescriber and National. Compass is early in its growth curve, and these new data additions set to come out this month should help further drive growth. Data should just be a huge area for the life sciences industry, and VEEV is at the forefront of this.

The commitments from Bayer and GSK to transition to CRM Vault are also a very big deal. I view the biggest risk to the VEEV story being the execution of this transition away from Salesforce. If there are issues or customers balk, that would be a big problem for VEEV. But with two big pharma companies making the transition next year, it should make others more comfortable switching over to Vault. The margins for VEEV will also be better with clients on Vault and not having to pay Salesforce.

Valuation

VEEV currently trades at 10.9x fiscal year 2025 (ending in January) revenue of $2.75 billion (EV/S), while its EBITDA multiple is 28.8x based on the consensus of $1.04 billion.

For fiscal year 2026, it trades at 9.5x revenue estimates of $3.14 billion and 25.2x the adjusted EBITDA consensus of $1.19 billion.

Revenue growth is expected to accelerate this fiscal year from 9.2% growth in FY 2014 to 16.8% growth in FY25 and 14.1% in FY26.

VEEV has historically traded at a high P/S ratio, with a P/S ratio of over 19x for four of the past five years. You'd have to go back to 2016 to see a ratio under 10x.

Given its growth, which will look better as the TCF impact fades; its defensive nature; and historical valuations, I’d value VEEV between 10-12x FY26 revenue. That would be between $222-$261, although I prefer the higher end of that range due to its recession-resistant customer base.

Conclusion

Despite its very recession-resistant customer base, VEEV has still had some minor issues with customers pulling back spending on professional services. However, that does not change the company’s long-term story. And on that front, it has been making progress, with some continued nice wins on the R&D side of its business and some new product introductions that look promising.

Just as important, the company is set to start migrating some large CRM customers to its propriety Vault platform. This should help mitigate some risk, while also improving margins.

As for its upcoming earnings, I wouldn’t expect any big surprises when it comes to its results, which have taken into account some expected Professional Service weakness. I also would expect the company to continue to keep its FY25 forecast intact, given that it has been signaling this number for a while, and it is too early in the year to make any adjustments.

Overall, I rate VEEV a “Buy” with a $261 target.