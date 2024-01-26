BrianAJackson

When I last wrote about the preferred share listing for SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLMBP) in August last year, it had inched up year-to-date [YTD] in contrast with a decline in the main listing's price (NASDAQ:SLM). Cut to now, and the trends have changed as SLM has caught up with SLMBP (see chart below). Here I figure out why that is and what's next for SLMBP.

Price Returns, SLMBP and SLM (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Softer interest rates can lower SLMBP's dividends

Until recently, SLMBP was a particularly good choice between the two because of its dividends. SLMBP's dividends are tied to the 3-month LIBOR rate, with a top-up of 170 basis points per year. In a time of rising interest rates, this has impacted SLMBP 's dividend yield positively.

The LIBOR rate is still elevated at 5.5%, having essentially sustained the same levels since I last checked, after falling to sub-1% levels between 2020 and 2022. As a result, the year-end dividend yield for the stock jumped from 3.23% in 2021 to 10.6% in 2023. By comparison, SLM's year-end dividend yield has risen from 1% in 2021 to 2.3%.

However, the interest rate hike cycle has peaked and the downward cycle is set to begin this year, with forecasters expecting the LIBOR to decline to as low as 2.2% by August. This in turn means that SLMBP's dividend yield can be affected going forward.

Improved prospects and fundamentals

While SLMBP's unique selling point will reach exhaustion point in the foreseeable future, the prospects, in particular, for SLM have improved. The stock's rise since October coincides with the resumption of student loan repayments, which were paused during the uncertain times of COVID-19. This should benefit its financials going forward.

The company's full year 2023 financials that were released yesterday also look positive. The key numbers relevant for SLMBP are as follows:

The net interest margin continues to be strong, having risen to 5.5% (2022: 5.3%), with a 4.9% increase in net interest income [NII] (2022: 6.7%).

There has been a significant 46% fall in provision for credit losses to USD 345 million, which is a particular relief after a spike to USD 633 million last year.

An increase of 37% in both GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share [EPS] compared to a 51% drop in 2022.

Source: SLM Corporation

Earnings outlook indicates dividend safety

The company's outlook for 2024 is positive too. It expects EPS to come in in the range of USD 2.60-2.70. At the midpoint, this is a 10% year-on-year (YoY) increase. But even at its lowest, there will be a 7.9% increase in EPS.

While the preferred stock's dividends aren't earnings dependent, it's worth underlining that the company isn't obligated to pay dividends for these shares either. To that extent, it's a positive sign that the dividends will continue. However, an earnings increase is expected to be even more positive for SLM, whose dividends are linked to earnings. At the same time, the differential between the dividend yields of the two stocks is so big that for income investors, SLMBP may still continue to look like a better option.

The market multiples

Unless of course, the share price for SLM drops, which can improve the dividend yield. A look at the market multiples reveals that this possibility does exist. As the table below shows, all four price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios for the stock are trading above their five-year average levels.

Source: Seeking Alpha

A comparison with peer stocks feeds less into the likelihood of a share price decline, however. While at a TTM GAAP P/E of 14.4x, SLM is trading far lower than its peer Nelnet (NNI), which is at 24.6x, it's much higher than that for Navient Corporation (NAVI) at 6.2x. With an average P/E for the three at 15.1x, the stock has limited upside. But not enough for a downside either.

But there's another side to the story too. SLM's forward P/E for 2024 at 7x still looks lower than Nelnet at 15.7x. Moreover, if the EPS for 2024 comes in at the top end of the company's project range, the forward P/E falls to 5.8x, which is lower than even that for NAVI at 7x. But where the earnings finally land will be known only a year from now.

Essentially, this discussion shows that there are arguments on both sides, so there isn't a convincing enough case for the rally to continue in my estimation.

What next?

The key takeaway then is that in the near term, there isn't a convincing enough case for robust returns on either SLM or SLMBP. This is no reflection on the company's fundamentals. On the contrary, SLM Corporation is actually doing well and is expected to continue doing so this year as well. The latest numbers show healthy growth in EPS, which breaks the decline seen in 2022.

However, SLM's market multiples aren't attractive enough and SLMBP is losing its edge to the expected softening in interest rates expected over the rest of the year. With neither price returns nor dividends offering much upside in the near term, there's little reason to buy SLMBP now.

Over the medium term, the returns could look better if the company continues to grow its earnings, even as dividends remain muted. But if price return is the goal, it's a good idea to consider SLM instead. Over the past five years, the price returns on the stock have been 74% compared to 7.3% for SLMBP.

However, the dividends do add up over a long enough time frame. In the past 10 years, SLMBP's price has gone nowhere, but the total returns on it are still a very healthy 160%. So now is a good time to buy it for long-term investing.

My rating on the stock is based on what the medium-term indicates. During this time, SLM does look superior to SLMBP since price returns would be the bigger factor in consideration. For this reason, I'm retaining a Hold rating on SLMBP.