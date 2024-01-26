metamorworks

In this analysis, we evaluated the Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by initially assessing the overall outlook of the Technology sector for 2024. Our evaluation was grounded in various macroeconomic indicators, including the contribution of IT capital to GDP growth, enterprise IT spending, and the intensity of IT spending within the total capital spending. Additionally, we analyzed the Tech sector's size breakdown according to the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) and market growth forecasts. We compared this sector breakdown with VGT's industry holdings to discern any advantageous exposure.

Furthermore, we delved into the key trends shaping the Tech sector's landscape in 2024, elucidating the positive impacts on each industry within the sector and highlighting specific holdings within VGT that stand to benefit. Finally, we determined the valuation of VGT, calculating a weighted average upside. This involved considering the breakdown of its top holdings and aligning them with our derived price targets from our previous analyses. The result provided insights into the potential upside for VGT in the year 2024.

VGT to Benefit from Positive IT Trends

Despite concerns about economic slowdowns and supply chain issues, we believe the Technology Sector is pivotal to the entire economy. As seen in the chart below, ICT Capital's growth contribution to GDP averaged positively at 0.39% in the past 10 years and its share of GDP growth contribution had been relatively stable with an average of 16% in the period. Despite economic downturns in 2020 that had negative GDP growth and the technical recession in 2022, ICT Capital's GDP Contribution remained stable at 0.4%, highlighting the resilience and stability of ICT capital during the economic downturns.

Moreover, over the last six decades, there has been a consistent upward trend in terms of IT Equipment, Software, and R&D as a percentage of Total Capital Spending. While there has been a decline following the surge during the pandemic period, it is still higher compared to the pre-pandemic. On the onset of various technological innovations including cloud computing, AI, and Autonomous driving, firms will need to maintain or even increase their spending to remain competitive.

This can already be seen as many VGT holdings rapidly innovate to release better and better products such as new AI server GPUs (NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) and AMD), next-gen CPUs (Intel Corporation (INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)), new smartphones with improved performance (iPhones) as well as new cloud features (Microsoft Corporation) (MSFT), AI Creative Software (Adobe Inc.) (ADBE) and AI CRM (Salesforce, Inc.) (CRM). Thus, we believe IT Equipment, Software and R&D spending will continue to support the Tech sector in 2024 and drive revenues of companies within the sector higher due to the continuous innovation in product development supporting their growth outlook.

Based on the chart of the IT sector breakdown, we derived a total weighted average forecast CAGR of 6.1% for the overall IT sector. The Industry Group supporting this growth is Software & Services with the highest CAGR of 9.9%, driven by the IT Services Industry and Internet Service & Infrastructure in particular due to the high cloud growth at a CAGR of 22.95% as data volumes continue to grow and adoption of cloud rises. Moreover, the Semiconductors & Semiconductors Equipment Industry Group also has a high growth rate of 7.59%, supporting the overall IT sector growth, due to the rising demand for semiconductors across various key high-growth end markets including data centers, automotive and industrial. While Technology Hardware & Equipment has a relatively lower growth rate, Communications Equipment stands out within the Industry Group with a forecast CAGR of 8.8%, driven by the rise of networking equipment such as ethernet switches in data centers as well as the adoption of 5G technologies in telecommunications.

Breakdown Comparison By Subindustry VGT Adjusted Holdings Breakdown Market Size Breakdown CAGR Difference in Weighted CAGR IT Consulting & Other Services 4.0% 13.9% 7.37% -0.73% Internet Services & Infrastructure 22.4%* 6.5% 22.95% 3.66% Application Software 14.8% 7.4% 5.42% 0.40% Systems Software 6.0% 2.2% 1.97% 0.08% Communications Equipment 3.3% 4.1% 8.80% -0.07% Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals 23.9% 31.9% 3.04% -0.24% Electronic Equipment & Instruments 1.4% 6.4% 2.58% -0.13% Electronic Components 1.1% 6.3% 3.08% -0.16% Electronic Manufacturing Services 1.0% 7.9% 7.00% -0.48% Technology Distributors 0.7% 3.0% 2.40% -0.06% Semiconductor Materials & Equipment 3.6% 1.7% 5.40% 0.10% Semiconductors 17.9% 9.0% 8.00% 0.72% Weighted Average CAGR 9.2% 6.1% 3.1% Click to enlarge

*Moved 20.6% From Systems Software to Internet Services & Infrastructure representing Microsoft equity

However, the VGT breakdown differs from the market breakdown, hence we compared the two to see if VGT has a more or less favorable breakdown. Comparing both the breakdowns, the actual tech sector market size has the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals as the largest subindustry (31.9%). However, the largest subindustry in VGT is Systems Software at 26.6% followed by Tech Hardware. The difference between the Systems Software subindustry is due to Microsoft, which is the second largest holding of VGT, accounting for 20.6% of the total weightage of VGT and is classified as a Systems Software company despite only 21% of its revenues from Systems Software while cloud accounted for 26% of its revenue, thus we reclassified as Internet Services & Infrastructure as it is its largest subindustry exposure.

Overall, based on our adjusted breakdown and market forecast CAGR for each subindustry, we derived a weighted average forecast growth rate of 9.2% for VGT, higher compared to our derived overall Tech sector CAGR of 6.1%, which is positive for VGT. This is mainly due to the higher exposure of VGT in Internet Services & Infrastructure, which has the highest CAGR of 22.95%, in the adjusted VGT breakdown. The higher weightage of Internet Services & Infrastructure in the adjusted VGT breakdown contributes an additional growth of 3.66% compared to the Tech sector CAGR, the highest additional growth contribution among all subindustries. Moreover, another subindustry that contributes additional growth to VGT is Semiconductors, as VGT has a higher exposure (17.9%) compared to the actual market weightage, contributing an additional 0.72% in growth.

Best VGT Industries

We believe the most common growth drivers for the top companies of VGT are AI and Cloud. This is based on our research of data volume growth (CAGR of 30.4%) driven by the advent of technologies such as AI, IoT and 5G that remain a key driver for the cloud market which we projected to grow strongly in 2024 at a growth rate of 26.3%, a recovery compared to an estimated 2023 growth rate of 19.2% due to an expected reduced impact from cloud optimization on top cloud service providers. Furthermore, AI benefits data centers by improving data security, reducing energy consumption, enabling predictive maintenance and capacity planning, enhancing reliability, optimizing servers, and reducing downtime. Notably, AI contributes to energy efficiency, cost reduction in cloud storage, improved reliability and enhanced cloud security by automatically discovering and protecting sensitive data.

Semiconductors are essential for AI due to the escalating complexity of large language models like GPT-4, demanding high computational power. The extensive parameters in the trillions necessitate substantial computing performance for effective learning and task execution. AI's increasing reliance on sophisticated models propels the demand for semiconductors, especially for specialized chips designed for AI applications, supporting the growth prospects of semiconductor companies. Among the most important are chips such as GPUs and CPUs by companies such as AMD, Nvidia and Intel. Previously, we estimated a 16% increase in demand for AMD server GPUs due to the growing prevalence of AI due to the increased AI data processing speed requirements.

Furthermore, the IT services industry, in particular the Internet Services & Infrastructure subindustry stands to continue benefitting from cloud growth amid macro trends such as the rising adoption of cloud technologies and data volume. This includes the top cloud service providers such as AWS, Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Microsoft Corporation and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) which dominate the market accounting for 77% of the total market share.

In terms of AI as a driver, based on a total of 58 IT companies that we analyzed this year, 17 (29%) highlighted AI product development opportunities, signifying the growth significance of AI for tech companies. For example, we anticipate this to benefit a range of various companies from cloud providers such as Microsoft and Google Cloud to semiconductor players which are suppliers of high-end server chips including GPUs, CPUs and networking interconnects used in server equipment for data centers and cloud providers. For example, Nvidia has a comprehensive AI strategy, spanning GPUs, CPUs, and DPUs, which we see positions it as a leader in AI systems for data centers and other industries complemented by strategic partnerships. Cloud companies such as Microsoft are integrating various new AI technologies spanning across NLP, Machine Learning and Computer Vision into their cloud service offerings such as Azure OpenAI Service allowing cloud customers to leverage GPT-4 LLMs. Other companies that we see leveraging AI include Adobe and Salesforce due to the introduction of new AI features in their creative software and CRM software products, which we expect could boost their growth with the rising adoption of AI by their enterprise customers.

However, we believe the top companies that are most significant are Apple and Microsoft, which are the top 2 holdings within VGT and account for 21.6% and 20.6% of the total weightage respectively. For Apple Inc. (AAPL), however, the company still has limited exposure to AI and cloud, instead we believe its primary growth driver is its growth in its software services leveraging its installed base, with a forecasted growth rate of 12.2% in 2024, and capitalizing the strength of its premium branding in the high-end smartphone market where it has a market share of 75%. Overall, we forecasted a lower revenue growth rate of 8.2% in 2024. Nevertheless, our growth forecast of 8.2% is still higher than the Tech sector's CAGR of 6.1% mentioned previously. Additionally, we see the company pursuing more R&D initiatives, leading to higher R&D spending as a share of revenue over the past 3 years, revolving around various areas such as Vision Pro, Apple Silicon, a self-driving car project as well as integration of new generative AI features in its apps.

Furthermore, for Microsoft, we believe the company is well-positioned to capitalize on its strengths in product development of new AI products as well as exclusive partnerships such as with OpenAI, leading to a competitive edge in the cloud through the integration of the most powerful LLM (GPT-4) across its product ecosystem. We believe the incorporation of GPT-4 into Azure enhances cloud AI services, solidifying Microsoft's dominance, and providing an opportunity for it to strengthen its market share further to 25% in 2024 with a growth forecast of 28.5%, supporting the company's total growth outlook in 2024 at 19.7% (including Activision).

Valuation

In terms of growth outlook in 2024, starting with the semiconductor industry, we expect the outlook for 2024 to be positive, with a forecasted rebound in growth of 13.1%. We see logic chipmakers such as Nvidia and AMD growing robustly by 54% by 26% respectively, fueled by strong Data Center segment growth supported by new AI server chips. Other factors such as the expected recovery in PC end markets, led to our forecasts for Intel's growth to rebound in 2024 at 20.2%. Moreover, the memory market is expected to return to growth in 2024 with a 45% growth projection as the demand and supply balance improve and pricing rises to benefit Micron Technology, Inc. (MU). Within DAO, we continue to see automotive semicon growth at a 10.10% CAGR supported by EV and ADAS technologies as a key driver for the market growth with a forecast of 6.4% for market leader Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) in 2024. Additionally, for semiconductor foundries, we believe market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) with over 60% market share, is poised to see a growth recovery in 2024 of 16.8%, fueled by growth for the HPC segment due to strong demand for AI server processors including from Nvidia. Moreover, we expect the semiconductor equipment makers such as growth to recover along with the overall semiconductor market as capex rises to support capacity expansion, with a forecasted growth rate of 12.7% for the market, supporting the growth outlook of ASML Holding N.V. (ASML), Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) and KLA Corporation (KLAC).

Within the Tech Hardware industry, we see the PC market set to stage a robust recovery of 18.7% following an expected decline of 11.7% in 2023 as excess shipments growth during the pandemic period normalizes and channel inventory improves. However, we expect the smartphone market growth to remain negative in 2024 at -2.7% due to the increasing average life of smartphones attributed to factors such as lack of consumer appeal to new upgrades and longer software update support for older phones.

In Software & Services, we are positive on the growth outlook driven mainly by cloud growth at a projected growth rate of 26.3% fueled by data volume growth. Moreover, we expect the software market growth to accelerate fueled by new AI introductions such as in Creative Software and CRM at a projected growth rate of 16.7% and 14.7% respectively in 2024, benefiting companies such as Adobe and Salesforce.

Finally, we derived a valuation for VGT to obtain a price target based on its top 20 holdings using a weighted valuation based on individual company valuations.

Rating Number of Companies % Share Sell 3 15.0% Hold 12 60.0% Buy 3 15.0% Strong Buy 2 10.0% Total 20 100% Click to enlarge

Notwithstanding our positive outlook for the Tech sector in 2024, our compiled weighted average upside of VGT indicates limited upside at current levels. As seen above, the majority of the top VGT holdings have a Hold rating (60% of total) while only 25% combined have a Buy rating or higher. There are 5 notable outliers, 2 of which we have Strong Buy ratings including Nvidia (31.8%) and QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) (34.6%), while we have Sell ratings for Accenture plc (ACN) (-23.1%), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (-19.2%) and AMD (-10.1%). For Accenture, we believe the company's upside is limited despite our belief that it is an IT consulting leader able to capitalize on technological trends but with a moderate growth outlook (5.4%) that is not much higher than its peers. While for IBM, we also believe its growth potential is limited and relatively low compared to other software competitors such as Microsoft with a forward growth of 5.2% as it is outcompeted in cloud and faces strong competition in AI product developments from Microsoft. On the other hand, we believe AMD is poised to capitalize on AI growth as well and rated the company as a Strong Buy recently. However, its stock had quickly surged by 33% since Dec 2023 and surpassed our price target.

For the companies with Strong Buy ratings, we believe Nvidia is well positioned to continue capitalizing on its rapid growth trend driven by AI and forecasted a forward average revenue growth of 56%. Furthermore, we believe Qualcomm has a strong upside given our belief in its sustainable growth outlook supported by 5G, ADAS and IoT drivers with a forward growth of 6.3%.

For the most important holdings, which include Apple at the top, however, we see a limited upside of 3% with a Hold rating, weighing down on the upside of VGT as Apple's stock has surged by 36% in the past year as well as our lower growth expectations as we explained earlier. However, we are more positive about Microsoft, the second largest company in VGT with an upside of 11%, buoyed by robust forward growth of 15% supported by its cloud position and leadership and a Buy rating. Overall, based on a weighted average upside of 6.3%, we have a Hold rating for VGT in total.

Risk: Geopolitical Risks

While we expect a positive growth outlook for the overall Tech sector, there are several geopolitical risks that we believe could impact companies within the sector. For example, the top company Apple's products have been increasingly targeted by Chinese authorities, reportedly imposing and expanding bans on the use of iPhones in Chinese firms amid the introduction of Huawei's new 5G capable phones made with Chinese chips. Furthermore, stricter government restrictions on sales to China imposed by the US government could affect chip sales, such as restrictions on Nvidia's AI data center GPUs. China also placed new rules on Micron's memory products this year, with an estimated revenue impact of over 10%.

Verdict

Overall, our analysis indicates a positive outlook for VGT, with a forecasted weighted average growth rate of 9.2%, outpacing the overall Tech sector's forecasted CAGR of 6.1%. This optimistic projection is attributed to VGT's higher exposure to rapidly growing subindustries such as Internet Services & Infrastructure and Semiconductors, particularly in the context of AI and Cloud technologies. The top drivers for VGT's leading companies, including Apple and Microsoft, are identified as AI and Cloud, with Microsoft leveraging the integration of GPT-4 into Azure to solidify its dominance in the cloud market.

AI's significance is underscored by its role in supporting data center efficiency, energy reduction, predictive maintenance, and capacity planning. The demand for semiconductors, especially specialized chips for AI applications, remains high, driven by the increasing complexity of large language models like GPT-4. The Internet Services & Infrastructure subindustry, particularly major players like Amazon, Microsoft, and Google, is poised to benefit from the continued growth of cloud technologies and data volume.

Despite positive prospects, our valuation of the top 20 holdings within VGT indicates that it is fairly priced at current price levels. Based on our valuations of each holding, the majority (60%) of the top holdings are rated as a Hold, with only two companies with significant upside (Nvidia and Qualcomm). Apple, the largest holding (21.6% weightage) has limited upside, while Microsoft is also nearing its price target. Overall, based on a weighted average upside of 6.3%, we derived a price target of $539.37 and rated VGT as a Hold.