Introduction:

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty (NYSE:RFI) is a closed-end fund, or CEF, incepted in September 1993. The fund is one of the few CEFs with a successful record of more than 25 years. The fund primarily invests in equity and preferred securities of real estate companies and REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts). More than 80% of its assets are invested in U.S.-based securities.

As per the fund's literature:

"The investment objective of the Fund is to seek to achieve a high total return through investment in real estate securities. Real estate securities include common stocks, preferred stocks, and other equity securities of any market capitalization issued by real estate companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs) and similar REIT-like entities."

Other salient features of this fund are as follows:

The fund uses zero leverage. As most readers know, leverage can work both ways. In a bull market and low-interest rates environment, it can be helpful in boosting income and returns, but it can also hurt the performance in a bear market. In addition, in a high-rate interest environment, it can add to a lot of additional interest burden. Even though everyone is expecting the interest rates to decline, they are still high, and having no leverage helps the fund and makes it suitable for conservative investors.

The fund has an excellent past record of long-term performance. However, the past three years have been turbulent, and the performance has been mediocre at best. Longer term, as of Dec.31, 2023, since inception in 1993, the fund has returned 9.44% on NAV basis, annualized, compared to 10.03% for the S&P500. Based on market prices, it has returned 12.25%, 8.42%, 10.16%, and 4.23% over 15-year, 10-year, 5-year, and 3-year timeframes, respectively. These results assume that all distributions were reinvested.

The fund pays a monthly distribution. It also follows a "managed" distribution policy, which would mean that the fund may not always earn enough in investment income and capital gains and pay some of the distribution as ROC (return of capital).

The funds’ mandate allows it to invest globally, but it is invested mostly (over 80%) in U.S.-based companies or securities.

It is a reasonably diversified fund and has a total of 160 holdings (as of Sep.30, 2023). However, it is a bit top-heavy, with top 10 holdings accounting for nearly 50% of the total assets.

As of Jan.24, 2024, the fund under its management had roughly $303 million in total assets.

The fund is an actively managed fund and has an expense ratio of 0.96% on the managed assets. The fund uses zero leverage (or almost zero), so there is no interest expense.

As of Jan.24, 2024, its distribution yield on the market price was 8.01% and 8.36% on the NAV.

As of Jan.24, 2024, RFI's market price commanded a premium of +4.36% to its NAV, which is similar to the 3-year average of +3.87%. However, its one-year average is only +0.65%.

How does the Fund compare with its benchmark or similar funds?

The fund follows two benchmarks. This fund is 80% equity and 20% preferred in the real-estate sector. So, it is appropriate to account for both components. The fund uses the following indexes for benchmark purposes.

FTSE NAREIT All Equity REIT Index

ICE BofA REIT Preferred Securities Index.

So, it is most appropriate to consider a blended benchmark consisting of 80% FTSE NAREIT All Equity REIT Index and 20% ICE BofA REIT Preferred Securities Index. However, it is difficult to find equivalent ETFs for these indexes, which also have long histories.

We will compare RFI with the following two ETFs and the S&P 500.

iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR) iShares Preferred & Income Securities ETF (PFF)**

(**We also have a REIT Preferred specific ETF, InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (PFFR) as well, but it does not have a history prior to 2018.)

Chart-1:

Author

As we can observe, RFI has returned more or less comparable to S&P 500, except for the year 2023.

Further, RFI is especially attractive if you are withdrawing the income on a regular basis. For example, if we had invested $1 million in each of the three investments (RFI, Blended (IYR+PFF), and S&P 500) on Jan.1, 2008, and withdrew inflation-adjusted $40,000 (4% of initial capital) every year (from each portfolio), we would have the following balances as of Dec.31, 2023. We can see the RFI almost closed the gap with the S&P 500.

Table-1:

Fund Initial capital $1 million (invested Jan 2008), withdrawing ZERO income, all div. reinvested. Balance as of Dec.31, 2023. Initial capital $1 million (invested Jan 2008), withdrawing inflation-adj. $40,000 income annually (Total Income drawn $751,000 each fund). Balance as of Dec.31, 2023. RFI $3.53 million $2.1 million Blended (80% IYR, 20% PFF) $2.46 million $1.2 million S&P500 $4.39 million $2.3 million Click to enlarge

Note: The calculations were done using Portfoliovisualizer.com. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Also, the result would vary depending on which year you started the investment. S&P500 has beaten most investments in the recent 5-10 year periods.

Financial Outlook:

Let's look at the Fund's Financial health and performance. The most recent detailed report that is available to investors is the semi-annual report for the period of Jan. 2023 – Jun. 30. 2023. The annual report as of Dec.31, 2023, is already due but is not available yet.

Net Investment Income:

The net investment income (or NII in short) is the net income that a fund earns from its investment in the form of dividends, distributions, and interests or derivatives like options, minus all of the fund's expenses, including management fees, operating expenses, commissions, and interest on leverage, if any. For equity-based funds, especially in high-growth sectors like technology, the NII is not very relevant. However, for fixed-income or bond funds, it is highly relevant. In the case of RFI, it has 80% allocation to equity and 20% to preferred. Also, many of the equity stocks that it invests in provide generous yields. So, it does generate a substantial amount of income. However, some of that gets spent on expenses, including the management fee. This fund does not carry any leverage, so there are no interest expenses as such. After all expenses, the NII pays about 35% of the fund's distributions (excluding any specials). The rest is paid from capital gains, mostly long-term capital gains.

Here is what it looks like in terms of NII, Distributions, and Net Assets at the beginning and end of the statement period.

(all amounts are in US $ (except Shares Outstanding); negative amounts are shown inside parentheses, per the Semi-annual report, six months ending Jun. 30, 2023, and the Annual report, 12-months ending Dec. 2022). However, we recognize that it is not a one-to-one comparison because of the asymmetry in the two reporting periods. However, per share data, the period is not relevant.

Table-2:

Author

Data source: RFI's 2023 6-Months-Report and 2022 Annual Report.

Distributions:

RFI provides a monthly distribution of $0.08 per share, which comes out to be a yield of 8.01% at current prices (as of 01/24/2024) and 8.36% on the NAV. The fund follows a 'managed' distribution policy. That means it tries to keep the distribution rate fairly consistent. It has been paying the same distribution amount since 2016. Prior to 2016, it also paid the same amount but rather on a quarterly basis. However, it may be noted that it did cut the distribution during the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

So, is the distribution covered?

Table-3: Distribution (from 2020-2023)

Author

Data source: Fund's website.

The regular distribution amount is $0.96 for the year ($0.08 a month); however, the fund paid special distributions of $0.21 and $0.27 in 2021 and 2022, respectively. There was no return of capital during 2021 and 2022; however, there was some ROC during 2020 and then again in 2023. So, during the last four years, it has paid a total of $0.43 as ROC but also paid excess distribution of $0.48 during the other two years. So, we can say that in some years, it may pay a small amount of ROC, but in other years, it has paid excess distributions as well. So, we do not see any destructive form of ROC where the fund is unable to support its distribution year after year.

That said, the fund depends on good years to generate capital gains to sustain the dividends. As long as the down cycles are not multi-year prolonged ones, this fund should do just fine.

Since its inception nearly 30 years ago, the fund has gone through many market conditions and many upheavals. As we said earlier, they did cut the distributions in the 2008-2009 cycle, but other than that, they have a pretty good record.

Discount/Premium:

The fund is currently trading at a premium of +4.36% (to its NAV), which is similar to its 3-year average premium of 3.87%.

We present below the one-year and five-year histories of premium/discount. The fund has regularly switched from premium to discount or vice-versa. Currently, it is in the premium area. So, patient investors could wait for it to offer a reasonable discount of at least 5%. However, we should always look at both the premium/discount and the overall valuation of the fund within its sector.

Chart-2: RFI – Premium/Discount Chart (One year and Five years)

CEFConnect CEFConnect

Funds Holdings:

The fund is fairly diverse in terms of number of holdings, which stood at 174 on Dec. 31, 2023. However, it is concentrated in the top 10 holdings as they account for slightly over 50%. In fact, the very top holding accounts for over 10%. The top 10 holdings as of Dec. 31, 2023, and asset composition are presented below. Some of the top holdings are American Tower (AMT), Prologis (PLD), Welltower (WELL), Simon Property (SPG), Invitation Homes (INVH), Digital Realty (DLR), and Realty Income (O).

Table-4

SeekingAlpha

Chart-3:

Funds Report

Performance and Valuation:

If you are looking for consistent and relatively reliable high-income and decent total returns over the long term, you are looking at the right fund. In fact, over the long term, RFI has nearly matched the performance of the S&P 500 in terms of total returns. Sure, in the last decade or so, the S&P 500 outperformed pretty much everything because of a nearly 25% exposure to the top 7 tech stocks. But that would not continue forever, as all trends eventually come to an end. All that said, please note the S&P 500 is not the benchmark for RFI.

In the table below, we compare several performance-related metrics with other funds and the S&P 500. We have also included a "Blended" hypothetical benchmark (with 80% IYR and 20% PFF). The following are included:

RFI

(VNQ) - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF

(JRS) - Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Blended fund (80% VNQ, 20% PFF)

S&P 500 (SPY).

Table 5: (Data - period as specified, if not specified then as of Jan. 24, 2024)

Item Desc. RFI VNQ JRS BLENDED (80% VNQ, 20%PFF) S&P 500 Annualized Return [CAGR] From 2008-2023 8.21% 6.64% 5.38 6.31% 9.69% Annualized Return [CAGR] From 1994-2023 9.52% N/A N/A N/A 10.03% Dividend Yield% (as of 01/24/2024) 8.01% 4.15% 9.03% 4.6% 1.40% Max. Drawdown (2008-2023) -65% -62% -76% -60% -49% Std. Deviation (2008-2023) 24.75% 23.22% 32.87% 20.79% 16.22% 10-Year CAGR 8.42% 7.36% 6.79% 6.78% 11.88% 5-Year CAGR 10.16% 7.31% 7.02% 6.70% 15.53% 3-Year CAGR 4.23% 5.03% 5.95% 3.87% 9.85% Fees (excluding interest) 0.96% 0.12% 2.33% 0.188% 0.09% Leverage 0% 0% 27.5% 0% 0% No of holdings 160 165 90 n/a 504 Assets $303 Million $65 Billion $248 Million n/a $484 Billion Allocation 80%-Real-Estate, 20%-Preferred Real Estate diversified ETF Real Estate CEF 80%-Real-Estate, 20%-Preferred Largest 500 US companies Click to enlarge

Note: Some of the data (e.g., number of holdings and leverage) may not be current as of Jan. 24, 2024.

Now, the past performance looks quite decent, especially the long-term past performance. The management has done a reasonably good job of maintaining the funds' NAV while providing relatively consistent and high income.

What about the future performance? In the last two to three years, we have had high inflation and a high interest rate regime. The high interest rates suppressed the valuation of all kinds of assets, and real estate and preferred securities were both hit hard. Since November last year, there have been high expectations of normalization of interest rates, meaning the rates should decline from here. It is no coincidence that the real-estate sector generally performed very well during the last three months. For example, VNQ gained nearly 22% from the lows of Oct. 2022 before losing some steam recently. If, for some reason, the rates stay high for longer, we will see headwinds for funds like RFI.

Risk Factors:

Investors need to be aware of certain risk factors that are associated with this fund and CEFs in general. Risk factors could be summarized as follows:

RFI's near to mid-term future performance may be impacted by the movement of interest rates. However, as of now, all indicators and expectations are pointing to interest rates going down in 2024. This will help boost the valuations in the real estate sector. However, since the fund has no leverage, there is no impact on the interest expense.

If high-interest rates somehow were to rise from here or stay higher and longer than expected (there is at least some possibility), then that would be a headwind for the real-estate sector.

The general risks such as the geo-political situation.

The possibility of occurrence of a recession in 2024, though most market participants are expecting a shallow one if that happens.

Concluding Thoughts:

If you are a retiree or less than five years away from retirement, and you need your capital to earn you 8% plus income yield, then Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty deserves a place in your income portfolio. Sure, past records do not guarantee anything, but if they are any indication, you can't go wrong with this fund long-term. However, the problem is that it is trading at a premium currently. If you buy today, you are basically paying 6-months' worth of distribution in the premium. So, as an investor, you should tread the water carefully and not go all in at this stage.

If you are a new buyer, you could buy the first lot of shares as a placeholder to monitor. Eventually, the premium should come down, and that may be a good time to add more shares. However, on the NAV basis, the fund does not appear to be expensive, and the NAV is likely to go higher in 2024. The existing owners should hold the shares as we consider this to be a long-term holding that should serve its owners well.