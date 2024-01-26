Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

QuickLogic: Stronger Defense Demand And Solid Execution To Drive Outperformance

Jan. 26, 2024 10:45 AM ETQuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) Stock
Tech and Growth profile picture
Tech and Growth
2.75K Followers

Summary

  • QuickLogic is a fabless semiconductor developer that designs and sells chips for industrial and defense applications.
  • The company has been on an upward trend since 2020, with shares recently reaching a 5-year-high.
  • QuickLogic is well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for semiconductors in defense and aerospace markets.

High Tech Empty Scientific Cleanroom

wilpunt/E+ via Getty Images

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) is a company that develops embedded FPGA / eFPGA IP, discrete FPGAs, and FPGA SoCs, for a variety of industrial and defense technology applications in AI, voice, or sensor processing. As a "fabless" developer, QUIK operates similarly to large chipmakers like Nvidia (

This article was written by

Tech and Growth profile picture
Tech and Growth
2.75K Followers
We're a long-only asset manager allocating into tech and growth asset classes. Learn more: www.tnginvestments.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of QUIK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About QUIK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on QUIK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QUIK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.