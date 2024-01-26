QuickLogic: Stronger Defense Demand And Solid Execution To Drive Outperformance

wilpunt/E+ via Getty Images

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) is a company that develops embedded FPGA / eFPGA IP, discrete FPGAs, and FPGA SoCs, for a variety of industrial and defense technology applications in AI, voice, or sensor processing. As a "fabless" developer, QUIK operates similarly to large chipmakers like Nvidia (NVDA) and AMD (AMD), in that they design and sell chips but outsource the actual wafer fabrication to specialized factories called foundries.

Share performance has been volatile over the last five years, with a price return of merely 21%. Nonetheless, QUIK has been on an upward trend since 2020, when the company refocused its strategy towards an IP-based business model. Despite trading sideways for most of 2021 and 2022, QUIK has since surged to a 5-year-high of $14.77 recently, continuing the strong momentum since the start of 2023, where QUIK merely traded in the $6 range.

I initiate my coverage with a buy rating and a 1-year price target of $16.8, a potential upside of 14% from today's level. I believe that QUIK remains a high-risk and high-return opportunity, but I consider timing an important part of my thesis, and in my opinion, QUIK is in an attractive industry that will benefit from strong catalysts into 2024.

Catalyst

I believe that the growing defense technology demand and strong execution will provide tailwinds for QUIK into 2024.

In 2024 and beyond, I expect QUIK to benefit from the increase in demand for semiconductors in its core markets, the military, and aerospace, primarily due to the expected increase in defense spending for aircraft upgrades and modernizations. Based on a report from Allied Market Research published last year, the market on its own already represents a $12.9 billion opportunity while growing at 7.6% CAGR.

In addition, I believe that the most recent rise in geopolitical tensions and AI-driven applications may continue to present ongoing threats that most countries need to anticipate, creating an environment that encourages higher defense spending.

Investor presentation (Investor presentation)

In my opinion, QUIK is well-positioned to capture these opportunities, given its track record in supplying and designing unique eFPGA IP and SoC offerings for high-profile defense clients. Furthermore, the US - where QUIK's largest share of revenue is from geographically - will continue to be the biggest defense spender in the world.

Product revenues (10-Q)

Therefore, the management's statement that QUIK will deliver a 30% YoY annual revenue growth for the two consecutive FYs - 2023 and 2024 - might have some merit. In a similar tone, I would expect QUIK to continue to see pipeline and revenue growth into 2024, though in my view, the majority of the growth will probably still come from professional design contracts in defense industries as opposed to device sales. I would expect a similar situation to Q3, where eFPGA & professional services drove New Products revenue while Hardware revenue remains minimal.

Another thing that I view as a sustaining catalyst would be QUIK's relatively strong execution, which I believe has played a key role in driving uptrend revenue growth since 2020 and in enabling the company to start FY 2024 with a strong pipeline and visibility:

The primary drivers for our growth over the last 3 years have been development contracts. Looking forward, we believe these will lead to production devices and new opportunities even beyond our sales funnel of $162 million.

Source: Q3 earnings call.

I further expect QUIK to maintain its profitability trend, as it continues to optimize its SG&A expenses to achieve its profit target in 2024.

Operating expense (10Q)

In light of potentially lower gross margins due to the timing of cost capitalization into 2024, the management's comment about QUIK delivering positive profitability in 2024 suggests that SG&A will continue to go down as % of revenue.

Risk

In my view, QUIK remains a high-risk, yet high-return opportunity. The growth prospects of eFPGA IP and AI/ML solutions remain attractive, especially given the long-term industry drivers and strong pipeline into 2024. However, I remain cautious of two things.

Cash flow (10-Q)

First, fundamentals are not robust just yet, as they are still improving. As such, despite being on track to maintain positive operating cash flows and profit margins into 2024, QUIK will need to continue relying on and even needs more financing injections to support its growing pipeline.

Times interest earned (YCharts)

Liquidity was only about $28 million as of Q3, while EBITDA needs to increase further to cover more interest payments. Given the situation, increasing debt levels may pressure profitability and cash flows in the long term through more interest payments and loan repayments.

Shares outstanding (YCharts)

On the other hand, greater dilutions to existing shareholders may be inevitable as QUIK continues to explore new share issuance to support its financing goal. Over the past five years alone, the number of shares outstanding has more than doubled.

Secondly, in my opinion, the management's comments in Q3 might have exuded a bit of overconfidence when discussing QUIK's growth potential in FY 2023 and 2024, which may backfire in the worst-case scenario:

While I am very proud of what we've accomplished so far, what excites me is what lies ahead. The primary drivers for our growth over the last 3 years have been development contracts. Looking forward, we believe these will lead to production devices and new opportunities even beyond our sales funnel of $162 million. We believe these opportunities and others in our sites will fuel our continued growth in 2024 and beyond. While we will provide our full-year outlook for 2024 during our year-end conference call, I believe we are well positioned to grow total revenue by over 30% and report very solid non-GAAP earnings per share, with each quarter contributing to the profitability in 2024. Following the investments we are making during the second half of 2023 to support anticipated growth in 2024, we expect to generate positive cash flow for the full year 2024.

It seems to create a sense of over-expectation, which I think has been baked into QUIK's valuation as of late. At an 11x today, the P/S multiple has reached a 5-year-high, implying a higher risk of a potential correction if QUIK faces even a slight bump in the road.

Valuation/Pricing

My 1-year target price for QUIK is driven by the following assumptions for the bull vs. bear scenarios:

Bull scenario (70% probability) assumptions - QUIK to deliver FY 2023 revenue of $21.1 million, a 30.41% YoY growth, based on the management's guidance. I also project QUIK to deliver FY 2024 revenue of $27.4 million, realizing a YoY growth of 30%, as the management alluded to during the earnings call. I assume a forward P/S of 10x as I account for potential corrections that may happen anytime in 2024, despite the company hitting its growth target eventually by end of year. Given that the current P/S of 11x represents a 5-year-high, I think that using a 10x would be more appropriate for a bull scenario instead - This was the level where QUIK was trading at the start of the year, and as was AMD. Bear scenario (30% probability) assumptions - QUIK to deliver FY 2023 revenue of $21.1 million, as per guidance. I also project QUIK to deliver FY 2024 revenue of $26.8 million, falling short of the 30% YoY growth target. Accordingly, I also expect P/S to see a contraction to 8x, in line with the industry average.

1-year price target (own analysis)

Consolidating all the information above into my model, I arrived at an FY 2024 weighted target price of $16.8 per share, suggesting a 14% potential upside from the current price level of $14.7. I give the stock a buy rating.

Conclusion

While QUIK's past five years have been a bumpy ride, marked by mixed performance and a sideways 2021-2022, a strategic shift towards IP and a recent surge to a 5-year-high signal a potential turnaround. The company's focus aligns with booming trends in AI and defense, placing it within attractive sectors poised for strong growth. QUIK's current momentum and industry tailwinds justify a buy rating and a 1-year price target of $16.8, offering a compelling 14% upside potential. Although not without risk, QUIK appears ready to capitalize on promising industry trends, making it a potentially lucrative play for growth investors.