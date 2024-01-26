Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Elisa Oyj (ELMUF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 26, 2024 10:02 AM ETElisa Oyj (ELMUF) Stock, ELMUY Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.33K Followers

Elisa Oyj (OTCPK:ELMUF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 26, 2024 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Vesa Sahivirta - Head, Investor Relations

Veli-Matti Mattila - Chief Executive Officer

Jari Kinnunen - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sami Sarkamies - Danske Bank

Artem Beletski - SEB

Felix Henriksson - Nordea

Kimmo Stenvall - OP Markets

Andrew Lee - Goldman Sachs

Siyi He - Citi

Oscar Rönnkvist - ABG Sundal Collier

Ajay Soni - JPMorgan

Jakob Bluestone - BNP Paribas Exane

Usman Ghazi - Berenberg

Vesa Sahivirta

Hello, everyone, and welcome to this very special Q4 2023 Interim Report Analyst Meeting and Conference Call. I'm Vesa Sahivirta, Head of Investor Relations. And this is special because this is the last one of CEO, Veli-Matti Mattila, who has been heading Elisa more than 20 years and this is his 82nd interim report. Amazing, isn’t it?

I'll take an opportunity to go a little bit back to history and show you how we presented our strategy execution and its three focus areas when we started in 2003 with Veli-Matti and this strategy.

Here on the right-hand side, you can see where we are now. Integration of One Elisa meant very much efficiency improvements and getting profitability up. Nowadays, this includes also many quality improvement issues.

Strengthening market position in core markets meant a lot of domestic consolidation and improving our Telco business. Now, it's more like increased mobile and fixed services and as you know, our mobile service revenue growth is best-in-class in Europe.

New markets has had many different kind of phases and nowadays, it's focusing on growing our digital services and software businesses. This very successful strategy execution has generated, on average, 15% total shareholder return annually against industry average of minus 1%.

But now let's move on the Q4 report. CFO, Jari

