Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) provides microchips and other technologies used in smartphones, laptops, and other devices. Qorvo also services the power management, IoT, defense, and automotive industries. The company is headquartered in North Carolina with 50 engineering, manufacturing, and sales facilities based in North America (12), the Asia Pacific (18), and Europe (12).

The S&P 500, Dow Jones, and NASDAQ 100 hit new record highs at the end of last week on expectations of more interest rate cuts. The increases were led by the tech sector (XLK) and major semiconductor stocks (XSD), which received a boost after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) projected revenue could grow in the low-to-mid 20% range amid the demand from generative AI applications.

Tech and Semiconductor Stocks Experience Rallies

In November, the Semiconductor Industry Association estimated chip sales increased YoY for the first time in over a year. Qorvo is a microchip stock driven by technology sector trends, projected growth in smartphone demand, and Wall Street analyst earnings expectations.

Qorvo is the top Quant-rated semiconductor industry stock, possessing an overall Quant rating of 4.75. Although Qorvo stock has been down over the past 12 months, underperforming some of its peers of similar size, the company was among the gainers last week amid the recent tech and microchip stock surge.

In Q2 of FY24, over 75% of Qorvo's $1.1 billion in sales derived from its Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The remainder of the revenue was split between High-Performance Analog (HPA) and Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG). Almost 50% of Qorvo sales derived from Apple (AAPL) and Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF) last fiscal year - two companies jousting for smartphone market share. Worldwide smartphone shipments rose 8% YoY in Q423, ending seven straight quarters of declines, according to the Canalys research firm.

Apple led 24% of the share in Q4 shipments following a new iPhone launch, and Samsung came in second with 17%. Apple overtook Samsung as the biggest smartphone supplier by shipments for the full year. The research firm said Samsung is looking to bounce back in 2024 with product launches in the high-end segment focused on on-device AI. Focused on growth, Qorvo sees opportunities in several areas, which are further highlighted below.

Growth & Profitability

Qorvo's Growth Grade was positively driven by a long-term EPS (FWD) of 20%, which is about 55% above the sector median. The company saw growth in the (ACG) segment and expects (CSG) to return to year-over-year growth in Q324 and (HPA) in Q4.

In addition to the positive trends in the microchip industry, Qorvo highlighted growth opportunities in three key areas: 1.) 4G to 5G smartphone conversions, 2.) Ultra-wideband applications, and 3.) Defense and aerospace applications. The growth opportunity in the Android sector as the market transitions from 4G to 5G phones, offers more significant dollar content per unit, according to QRVO President and CEO, Bob Bruggeworth.

"Looking at ACG, fewer than half of the Android smartphones this year will be 5G. Android 5G units are expected to grow in the low double-digits for several years. That's a big growth opportunity for Qorvo as we move from very little content in 4G phones to significant dollar content in 5G phones," said Bruggeworth.

The company also noted that 5G advanced smartphones will include requirements that favor Qorvo's product portfolio, such as additional transmit and receive and satellite bands. With progress in the ultra-wideband market, Qorvo is looking to penetrate further the EV and solar markets, which the company assesses as early in the transition to silicon carbide. Qorvo also sees more potential growth in developing technologies for drones, radar systems, and low-orbit satellites. Wall Street analysts also seem increasingly bullish on Qorvo's upside based on earnings revisions. Qorvo Q224 EPS of $2.39 beat by $0.62, marking the 20th consecutive quarter of earnings surprises. Revenue of $1.1 billion (-4 YoY), beat by 100 million. Qorvo has a staggering 24 up revisions in the last 90 days, and consensus estimates project EPS to rise over 37% in the next fiscal year.

In addition to upward analyst revisions, Qorvo's (CSG) division performance helped lead to lower operating margins. Qorvo's EBITDA margin (TTM) of over 11%, almost 25% above the sector median, drove the B- Profitability Factor Grade. Along with solid growth and profitability, QRVO trades at a relative discount according to SA Quant ratings. Showcasing a C+ Valuation Factor Grade, QRVO secured an A- score in a key indicator that weighs value in the context of long-term growth projects. The PEG (FWD) of 0.93x is more than 50% under the sector median of 2.07x. In addition to the company's forward P/E Non-GAAP being a 23% difference to the sector and solid Price/Book figures, QRVO's price target was increased by Barclays investment firm as part of the "second wave" of AI. Despite the optimistic sentiment, there are also some risks to consider.

Risks

Almost 50% of Qorvo sales come from two customers, which puts the company at concentration risk. In fiscal year 2023, ending in March, Apple accounted for 37% of Qorvo revenue and Samsung 12%. The company in its annual filing said the loss of one or both of these customers could significantly affect Qorvo's financial condition. Additionally, Qorvo's quant rating is largely driven by high Wall Street expectations and upward revisions. If Qorvo faces significant down revisions, it could impact its overall Quant Rating. Qorvo's failure to raise operating margins could impact cash flow and the company's financial condition.

Geopolitical tensions, particularly over the Taiwan Straits, could negatively impact Qorvo's business given the company has facilities and customers based in China and Taiwan. Combined, the two countries represent over 20% of Qorvo's revenue. In addition, the escalation of trade tensions between the United States and China poses a risk. Qorvo has said U.S. government restrictions effectively banned American companies from conducting trade with certain international customers, and these restrictions could continue to harm the company's revenues.

Concluding Summary

Semiconductors are found in nearly every electronic device, offering the essential components that enable communication, computing, and much more. QRVO's relationship with Apple and Samsung is a growth driver, given their extensive network and focus on improving the smartphone end market outlook. QRVO's impressive Wall Street analyst consensus growth estimates, strong earnings beats, and solid momentum driven by the electrification of vehicles and tech advancements showcase QRVO as a Quant Strong Buy-rated stock. Consider screening for stocks in your preferred sectors and industries. Alternatively, if you are interested in Seeking Alpha's top quant picks regularly, Alpha Picks might be ideal if you're interested in two monthly stock picks.