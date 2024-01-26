Manoj Madusanka/iStock via Getty Images

It can be difficult to persevere in the HR (Human Resources) and employment services industry, more commonly known as HCM (Human Capital Management) outsourcing. There is tough competition not only from well-established incumbents like Automatic Data Processing (ADP) but also from smaller ones specializing in specific areas of HR. In these circumstances, Alight (NYSE:ALIT) which went public through a SPAC deal in 2021, appears well positioned as it has enjoyed a superior YoY revenue growth grade relative to the sector median as shown below.

However, the growth on a forward basis which is a measure of the company's ability to grow in the future, is lower as highlighted in yellow possibly due to competition or the economy slowing down as detailed later. Against this backdrop, this thesis aims to show that Alight's stock is a buy given its unique competitive strategy, as well as the application of automation and restructuring to reduce operating costs.

First, I provide an overview of Alight's differentiated approach in the highly competitive industry.

Promoting Better Engagement and Relying on Integration

Whereas other companies normally emphasize the strength of their human capital management and technology solutions, Alight stresses more on personalization, whether it is for employees' health, well-being, or financial security. It also appeals to employers to better care (or step up) for their employees as illustrated below.

Looking further, it not only emphasizes services for employees but also for their dependents. The "family" argument ticks and helps promote better employee engagement, especially at a time of "quiet quitting". This is about doing the minimum required as part of a job and not being motivated to take initiative, a trend that emerged after the pandemic when workers started shifting attention to their priorities.

Second, it aims to simplify things for customers. In this respect, it is not uncommon to find corporations with dozens of disparate applications all relating to HR such as payroll, benefit management, healthcare, and wealth management just to name a few. After some time, it all becomes complicated and costly to manage. Alight precisely can integrate these rather fragmented systems of HCM into a single enterprise-wide application to improve the employee experience for accessing the payroll, HR, and finance systems.

The Competition

This integration ability suggests that Alight is taking market share away from the more than 200 smaller HCM companies that specialize in different facets of HR, instead of larger ones or those more likely to propose integrated solutions. This is confirmed by some other publicly listed companies also managing to grow revenues at double digits as shown below.

Comparison of Revenue Growth (Seeking Alpha)

Therefore, the fact that Alight's peers are also rapidly gaining market share suggests it has to differentiate its platform through constant product enhancements, which depending on their appeal, can result in new customer wins. Looking into the third quarter of 2023 (Q3) earnings call, the management mentions it is managing to drive "a healthy mix of new logo and client expansions across many industries". This dual growth strategy of up-selling to the existing customer base while at the same time attracting new ones is synonymous with more diversified revenue growth, especially in case of slower economic growth as I detail later.

Furthermore, the company leverages AI and data analytics to promote employee engagement on the platform, but with the advent of Generative AI, it can go a step further, namely by adding ChatGPT-style chat-bots to its product offering to offer more personalized interactions. In this respect, personalization using AI is like having a co-pilot providing a helping hand to employees when navigating through the HCM platform. This "Copilot" concept which I borrowed from Microsoft (MSFT) should emerge as a pivotal tool to enhance engagement while optimizing costs for HCM providers if deployed appropriately.

Furthermore, Alight faces competition not only from industry peers but also from others coming from the IT sector, including Workday (WDAY), and as long as it continues to differentiate itself, by being that connective tissue between employers and employees, it should continue to gain market share.

However, in addition to competition, another factor that can determine whether its customer base continues to expand is the state of the economy.

There are Macro Risks, but the Restructuring Plan is a Positive

To obtain an idea of where things are headed, GDP growth in the United States is expected to fall to 1.5% in 2024. There should be a slight acceleration to 1.7% in 2025, but it will still be significantly lower than the 2.4% expected in 2023. Furthermore, despite being on a downtrend, inflation remains above the 3% mark, while the Federal Reserve is not done with its higher-for-longer narrative, which means that rates are less likely to be cut in March. Furthermore, while the economy added more jobs than expected in December last year, the overall non-farm payroll trend remained down since January 2023.

Now, HCM companies can be particularly vulnerable to cyclical risks considering that during a period of lower economic activity, there is less demand for goods and services, resulting in corporations putting a freeze on hiring or worse, starting to lay off employees. In this scenario, fewer customers are expected to subscribe, which may in turn result in fewer sales. Optionally, service providers may have to provide product discounts just to meet sales targets which may in turn impact profitably.

However, in case such a situation arises, Alight possesses a strong countermeasure in the form of the restructuring program launched in February 2023 and aimed at consolidating its back-end infrastructure which hosts high-priority applications and the data lake needed to better leverage AI. The program is expected to deliver annual run rate savings of $100 million on completion in 2024, and, as per an update by the CEO during the latest quarter earnings call, they were on track.

This signifies that the $100 million of savings could favorably impact FY-2025's income statement. Now, based on the $1,066 million of operating costs in FY-2022, this comes to around 10% (100/1066). Conversely, earnings (profits) could increase by 10% provided that revenue does not decrease during the period. Thus, I estimate $0.95 (0.86 x 1.1) for FY-2025's earnings based on the estimate of $0.86 as shown below. This should translate into growth of 31.94% or higher than the 18.18% expected. Now, due to the inverse price and earnings relationship in the price/earnings ratio, I obtain a forward P/E of 9.5x (10.56 x 0.9), or lower than the current figure of 10.56x meaning that the stock is trading at a discount on a forward basis.

To further support this upgrade in profitability, investors will note that analysts have already raised their EPS estimate for FY-2025 from $0.81 to $0.86 on January 20. Along the same lines, for the upcoming fiscal year, or FY-2023, they have already revised upward the EPS estimates six times during the last 3 months.

Alight is a Buy but Volatility is not Excluded

Now, to explain such high expectations as to the bottom line, the company has implemented a margin expansion strategy, by significantly reducing the complexity of the annual enrollment process or the task of signing up as part of the subscription renewal exercise. Previously, this involved a lot of customer-agent interactions just for a new employee to enroll implying the consumption of many support hours (by Alight agents).

The process has now been simplified (automated) mostly as a result of using mobile phone enrollment thereby resulting in a reduction of call volumes, by 12% on a YoY basis. This means 12% fewer support hours talking to the customer, in turn bringing down operating expenses. Now, since only 50% of progress had been made as of October 25, call volumes can be reduced further during this year, supporting the case for margin expansion.

Additionally, the restructuring plan comes in at the right time to mitigate the effects of lower economic growth on margin expansion, and, on top, Alight's stock is significantly undervalued based on sales, book value, and cash flow metrics when compared to industry peers as tabled below.

Comparison with Peers (Seeking Alpha)

Considering the price-to-sales of 1.27x and just doubling it to 2.54x, which would still fall in undervaluation territory, this translates to a target of $17.9 based on the current share price of $8.95. Along the same lines, the above table also shows that the stock has a better momentum score of B- which explains why it has delivered a superior one-month price performance of 7.8%.

Still, there are volatility risks due to its balance sheet and coverage ratio.

The reason is the $2.937 billion of debt as of the end of Q3 compared to only $276 million in cash. Making a comparison with the four HCM players as per the above table, its debt-to-equity ratio of 60% is well above the average of 43%. Looking deeper, the interest coverage ratio, obtained after dividing the EBIT (Earnings Before Interest and Tax) by interest paid is on a downtrend as charted below.

Chart Built Using Data From Seeking Alpha

Now, a value of less than one is synonymous with less ability to service debt using earnings, and, in case Alight has to resort to debt financing while monetary policy remains tighter for longer, this may induce volatility in the stock. Therefore, more risk-averse investors may wait for the high expectations as to profitability to first materialize before investing.

Still, the use of automation in enrollment can lead to margin expansion, and Alight can differentiate itself based on its integration abilities while emphasizing employee engagement. On top, its restructuring plan can deliver cost savings to offset the effects of a potential fall in profits in a worst-case scenario where the company has to provide discounts in case of a demand-impacting deterioration in macros. Finally, it trades at a very large discount to industry peers, which justifies the buy position.