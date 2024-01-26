Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Apple Problem: It's Underperforming The Index (Technical Analysis, Downgrade)

Jan. 26, 2024 11:15 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL) Stock, AAPL:CA Stock6 Comments
Tom Lloyd profile picture
Tom Lloyd
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Apple Inc. is underperforming the Index, posing a problem for portfolio managers who want to beat the Index.
  • The stock is overvalued and priced to perfection, relying on a "buy and hold" philosophy and stock buybacks to maintain its high price level.
  • The proprietary SID signal and Seeking Alpha's analysts and Quant ratings suggest that Apple will continue to underperform and be sold by portfolio managers.
Apple Holds Launch Event For New Products At Its Headquarters

Justin Sullivan

This article was written by

Tom Lloyd profile picture
Tom Lloyd
8.41K Followers

Tom Lloyd holds an MBA in Accounting from St. John's University, where he also taught courses on stock market mechanics. Prior to his time as an educator, Tom served as a Wall Street professional, marketing fundamental, quant, and technical research to professional portfolio managers. He is also the author of the book "Successful Stock Signals for Traders and Portfolio Managers.”

Tom leads the investing group Daily Index Beaters where he strives to help his group beat the indexes by sharing a range of reports focused on what smart money and insiders are trading. His Stocks In Demand signal combines both fundamental and technical analysis to help inform both short-term trade and long-term investment ideas. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in AAPL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: We are not investment advisers and we never recommend stocks or securities. Nothing on this website, in our reports and emails or in our meetings is a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Options are especially risky and most options expire worthless. You need to do your own due diligence and consult with a professional financial advisor before acting on any information provided on this website or at our meetings. Our meetings and website are for educational purposes only. Any content sent to you is sent out as any newspaper or newsletter, is for educational purposes and never should be taken as a recommendation to buy or sell any security. The use of terms buy, sell or hold are not recommendations to buy sell or hold any security. They are used here strictly for educational purposes. Analysts price targets are educated guesses and can be wrong. Computer systems like ours, using analyst targets therefore can be wrong. Chart buy and sell signals can be wrong and are used by our system which can then be wrong. Therefore you must always do your own due diligence before buying or selling any stock discussed here. Past results may never be repeated again and are no indication of how well our SID score Buy signal will do in the future. We assume no liability for erroneous data or opinions you hear at our meetings and see on this website or its emails and reports. You use this website and our meetings at your own risk.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

s
skeeter721
Today, 12:18 PM
Comments (350)
Up 650%, would but Cook a beer.
SEC Investigator2 profile picture
SEC Investigator2
Today, 12:08 PM
Comments (3.19K)
Apple's problem: Tim Cook
J
JDoe20
Today, 12:18 PM
Comments (12.74K)
@SEC Investigator2
$49M doesn’t buy you what it used to . . . . . . Was about $100M prior 2 years!
L
LongTimeLurker
Today, 11:48 AM
Comments (61)
AAPL is underperforming SP500 on… a weekly chart? SELL!

… or just buy more on any and all significant dips.
B
BigEarn
Today, 12:13 PM
Comments (2.33K)
@LongTimeLurker Buy more and do what?!? Why would a new investor buy AAPL and sit and watch the money go nowhere--only to ultimately move lower?!? Why not just buy a company like META that actually is innovating and growing?!?
VulpineMac profile picture
VulpineMac
Today, 11:46 AM
Comments (8.95K)
Your weekly chart and its "proprietary sell signals" seem to disagree with your thesis, showing Apple on the rise already, even before you said to sell. Because of this, despite the apparent logic of your arguments, I'm forced to question the thesis. As many here on SA have already said, trying to 'time' trades can and will be a losing proposition in the long run.
