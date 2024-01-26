gerenme/iStock via Getty Images

I have discussed Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier coverage of the company.

Three months ago, Hyliion Holdings Corp., or "Hyliion", surprised market participants with the decision to abandon its core electric powertrain business and basically start from scratch by refocusing on its recently acquired fuel-agnostic KARNO power generator solution.

On the Q3 conference call, management cited, among other things, slower than expected fleet adoption of electrified vehicles, substantially increased component costs and evolving regulatory frameworks as key reasons for the decision.

Going forward, the company plans to market the KARNO solution for a broad range of applications including backup power and EV charging, with early field deployments currently anticipated towards the end of this year.

Unlike conventional internal combustion or gas turbine-driven generators, the KARBO technology is powered by a heat engine:

KARNO utilizes a proprietary flameless oxidation technology that results in significantly lower emissions compared to conventional generators. We expect its efficiency to surpass conventional generating systems when employing various fuel sources and even outperforming fuel cell efficiency when operating on hydrogen, while generating no carbon emissions. We believe the KARNO generator can compete across a broad range of prime power applications, operating as a substitute for or as a supplement to grid power. We also believe it can compete in markets providing supplemental or backup power, such as peak shaving, electric vehicle charging or renewables matching.

According to management, this provides for a number of advantages over conventional solutions:

Greater efficiency across a broad range of power output levels.

Higher power density.

Ability to operate on a broad range of fuel sources including hydrogen, natural gas, ammonia, propane, and conventional fuels.

Less noise and vibration.

Lower maintenance costs.

However, the KARNO generator is likely to face stiff competition from both conventional and fuel cell-powered solutions, and with the system still in the beta development phase, investors should not expect meaningful sales anytime soon.

After a steep sell-off following the announcement, the company's shares have almost doubled over the past month as market participants cheered a surprise $20 million share buyback authorization and expectations for vastly reduced cash usage going forward.

On the Q3 conference call, management expected Hyliion to finish the year with approximately $285 million in cash and no debt.

For 2024, the company projected a 70% reduction in cash usage to approximately $40 million. At this level, Hyliion's runway would extend all the way to the end of the decade.

At least equally important, in a highly unusual move for an early stage development company, Hyliion initiated a $20 million share repurchase program:

The initiation of a stock repurchase program underscores our confidence in the potential of KARNO’s innovative generator technology and in our ability to complete development and delivery of initial units next year, stated Thomas Healy, Founder and CEO of Hyliion. Our strong capital position affords us the opportunity to further enhance value for our shareholders, particularly at a time when we believe the market has yet to fully value the Company’s potential.

While it's too early to speculate about potential KARNO generator sales, the combination of vastly extended runway and potential share buybacks pretty much kills the near-term bear case for the stock.

Even after the recent rally, Hyliion's enterprise value is still 25% below the company's anticipated year-end cash position, with the market assigning a negative value to the new core business right now.

Bottom Line

While the abandonment of the company's electric powertrain operations caught market participants flat-footed, a substantially extended cash runway and a surprise $20 million share buyback program have attracted a new batch of speculative investors to the stock in recent weeks.

With sufficient liquidity to fund the business for many years to come and repurchases likely to provide additional support to the stock, I am upgrading the company's shares from "Sell" to "Hold".