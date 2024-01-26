Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Hyliion: Upgrading On Vastly Reduced Cash Burn And Share Buyback Announcement

Jan. 26, 2024
Henrik Alex
Summary

  • Hyliion has shifted its focus from electric powertrains to its recently acquired, fuel-agnostic KARNO power generator solution with early deployments expected towards the end of the year.
  • While management claims a number of advantages, the KARNO generator is likely to face stiff competition from conventional and fuel cell-powered solutions.
  • After a steep sell-off following the announcement, the company's shares have almost doubled over the past month due to vastly increased runway and a surprise $20 million share buyback authorization.
  • Even after the recent rally, Hyliion's enterprise value is still 25% below the company's projected year-end cash position with the market assigning a negative value to the new core business right now.
  • With sufficient liquidity to fund the business for many years to come and repurchases likely to provide additional support to the stock, I am upgrading the company's shares from "Sell" to "Hold".
Standby-Generator

gerenme/iStock via Getty Images

I have discussed Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier coverage of the company.

Three months ago, Hyliion Holdings Corp., or "Hyliion", surprised market participants with

