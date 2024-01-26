Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PCE December 2023: No Landing Means No Fed Rate Cuts

Jan. 26, 2024 10:50 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), SPX, DJI, NDX10YTIPS, COMP.IND, QQQ, SPY, TIP, US10Y, US30Y7 Comments
James A. Kostohryz profile picture
James A. Kostohryz
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Consumer spending is running very hot.
  • The economy is headed for a "no landing" scenario.
  • The Fed needs to "land" the pace of economic growth before cutting interest rates.
  • No landing = no fed rate cuts.
Handsome Asian Male Searching for Groceries From the List on His Mobile Phone

miniseries

Monthly estimates of Personal Consumption Expenditures ("PCE") contained in the report on Personal Income and Outlays, published by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), constitute some of the most important high-frequency indicators of economic activity in the U.S. The value of Personal

Comments (7)

D
DrewMcVay
Today, 12:21 PM
Comments (5.69K)
FED said for years now when they raised rates, they would keep them in restrictive territory for some considerable time. They kept saying it over and over and over again, yet as people we come to different conclusions that are of course wrong. The FED has done everything that they've said they're going to do for some considerable time now.

No reason to raise rates, job market still super hot relatively speaking. People are still buying homes and overpaying for them. Etc etc etc.
krh7 profile picture
krh7
Today, 12:19 PM
Comments (24)
On holding bonds, you previously wrote inflation linked bonds like LTPZ would outperform indexes like TLT. Do you think the no landing scenario makes these dead money until cuts actually begin? Big risk of new lows first?
donpizza profile picture
donpizza
Today, 11:27 AM
Comments (308)
Since the Fed (pilot), can’t really see the runway due to the “fog” of conflicting information it would seem to make sense to lower the wheels before it smacks down instead of waiting to see the flames. If the author thinks otherwise I don’t think I want him in the cockpit let alone the pilots’s seat.
James A. Kostohryz profile picture
James A. Kostohryz
Today, 11:33 AM
Comments (7.63K)
@donpizza Depends what you think the greater risk is. You imply the greater risk is that the economy could slow down too much. I think the Fed needs to worry about inflation picking up again. The latter would be much worse.
S
Sane Man
Today, 11:00 AM
Comments (1.31K)
Every single article going back a while has been negative on inflation for this author. He twists the data to confirm his bias. And it’s not because he’s writing what most don’t want to hear. A rate cut in March or May should end this banter
James A. Kostohryz profile picture
James A. Kostohryz
Today, 11:32 AM
Comments (7.63K)
@Sane Man Weird you say that, since I have been saying for well over a year that CPI would fall consistently during 2023 and 2024 due largely to lagged housing component. But services ex-housing is another story; it has been hot. And that is simply a fact. It is also a fact that the economy is hot.
Y
Yanks56
Today, 11:56 AM
Comments (1.07K)
@James A. Kostohryz what does services ex-housing running hot actually mean? These prices always go up. My vet bills go up every year, regardless of broad inflation. Insurance rates go up, regardless of broad inflation. How is the Fed supposed to control those costs when it never did before
