The Inflation Rate Is Really At 2%

If we take shelter costs out of the CPI index, the 12-month inflation rate is currently 1.9%. In fact, it's been under 2% since May of last year. It's only the housing component that is making things difficult by keeping inflation over 3% (currently 3.3%).

The chart below shows this. It graphs the full inflation rate (orange line), which includes all goods and services including shelter, against the inflation rate minus shelter (black line).

This chart compares the full inflation rate against the inflation rate minus shelter costs (St Louis Fed and Sentiment King)

The difference between 3.3% and 1.9% is 1.4%, which might seem small, but it's really huge. It's the cause of the Fed funds rate being 5.3% instead of 4%.

But of course, this is fantasy since we can't ignore shelter; it's a vital part of living. In fact, it's so important it makes up 35% of the CPI index. This would be OK if the housing component was current, but it isn't. Chairman Powell spoke of this a few years ago when he said:

"Housing inflation tends to lag other prices around inflation turning points, however, because of the slow rate at which the stock of rental leases turns over. The market rate on new leases is a timelier indicator of where overall housing inflation will go over the next year or so. Measures of 12-month inflation in new leases rose to nearly 20 percent during the pandemic but have been falling sharply since about midyear (2022)."

And the time lag he speaks of is really the source of the current Inflation-Federal Reserve-Interest Rate dilemma. But in a strange way, it is also its salvation, as I'll explain.

Government Shelter Data Lags Zillow's National Rent Data By 12 Months

In his quote, Powell mentions that using new leases is a timelier indicator and for that, we use the Zillow National rental rates. These are what average rents are each month, which is in line with Powell's comments.

The chart below compares the annual rate of change of government "rent equivalents" (red line), which is used in the CPI index, to annual changes in Zillow's national rent average (green line). The chart goes back to 2016.

As the chart shows, Zillow rent growth has come back down after a dramatic rise and has been steady at an annual rate of 3.3% for four months. The latest government rent data, while starting to come down, still shows an annual rate of 6.3%. Since shelter makes up 35% of the CPI index, you can understand why an inaccuracy or difference of this magnitude could cause problems.

Compares the rate of change of the Zillow national rental rate with the BLS cost of shelter index (St Louis Fed and The Sentiment King)

While the numbers are different, the trends are similar, just out of sync as Powell mentioned. How much are they out of sync? The two black arrows, which indicate the peaks in both metrics, show that the government data seems to lag Zillow data by about 12 months. This time lag is primarily due to the different methods used in each calculation.

Zillow numbers are present-time numbers; they show changes in current rents. The government numbers aren't in present time. The calculation uses an antiquated method of asking a large number of homeowners, broken into three or four tranches, what they think they could rent their home for. The homeowner's opinions about rents are always slightly behind the times.

The BLS updates each tranche every three months. This also helps make the data old and not up to date. Even though the Federal Reserve knows the shelter data is somewhat questionable and not current, they use it anyway to be consistent.

Much has been written at SA about the inaccuracy of this government shelter data and how it should be improved. This article won't do that. Instead, we'll discuss how one can use the time lag in the two metrics to one's benefit. Basically, the Zillow data helps tell us where the official government data will be.

We've indicated, using a dashed red line, where we think the rate of change of the government shelter index will be by September of this year. It should be around 3%. If everything else in the CPI index stays where it is, a 3% shelter rate will produce a total inflation rate of just over 2%. The Fed funds rate should also be close to 4% by then.

Futures Traders Already Have A 4.2% Fed Funds Rate Priced In

Futures traders speculate daily on where the Fed funds rate will be every month this year. The graph below shows their current estimate for each month. As you can see, they have a rate of 4.3% priced in for August and 4.2% for September.

The Futures Market Estimate of the FED Funds Rate For The Year (The Sentiment King)

These estimates match what we see happening with the inflation rate once the housing component finally gets back in line. In other words, both inflation data and the best estimates of futures traders strongly suggest the Fed funds rate will decline by 1% by late summer. There is no data reason the Federal Reserve will pause and not lower rates.

Stocks Have Not Yet Fully Priced In Lower Rates

With the release of December's inflation data, stock prices surged, with the market suddenly becoming convinced that the Fed would lower rates three or four times in 2024. However, as we entered the New Year there was a quick shift, with analysts thinking that the market had gotten ahead of itself and thoughts the Fed might not lower rates that much. There was also talk that stock prices had already priced in rate hikes.

To us, this is the normal whiffle-waffling of opinion that occurs in advancing markets and represents the classic wall of worry and doubt that normally accompanies it. Personally, we're surprised at how negative many analysts are about interest rates and future stock market performance. To us, everything is pretty much in place for a good year.

When we hear the phrase "the markets have already priced in higher rates" we become suspicious because rapid price discounting of an event seldom happens. For one, just suggesting it is wrong since there's no way to know if it's true.

The second is that the stock market doesn't act that way. History shows that a major economic change usually takes from 6 to 9 months to fully work its way into prices; it doesn't happen in one month. To us, it is a clear sign of investor nervousness which is a positive indication to us that prices will move higher.

We continue to believe stock prices will move up and rise another 15% by August or September. We expressed this opinion in an earlier article on sentiment, but many investors don't trust sentiment as a guide, so we wrote this, showing that there is also solid economic evidence for such a positive forecast.

Risks

There is a risk to the basic scenario of this article, and it's in our assumption that prices in the other components of inflation stay the same over the next seven months. It's contained in the sentence:

"If everything else in the CPI index stays where it is, that will produce an inflation rate to just over 2% by that date."

Even if the government housing inflation index does go from 6.2% to 3% by September, if prices in the other components (cars, food, etc.) unexpectedly rise, then we won't net a 2% inflation rate but something much higher. But this risk goes both ways; inflation could also come in lower than 2%.

We also see little risk to higher stock coming from the American economy. If there is a risk is that stocks simply fail to advance. We see little risk of a major price decline.

The biggest risk to stocks at this time is global. China, North Korea, Ukraine, and Gaza all pose potential catastrophic risks that might trigger a major market decline.