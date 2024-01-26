DNY59/iStock via Getty Images

Summary

Before the Fed's very rapid rate hike cycle, regional banks were viewed as beneficiaries of a more normal and far slower tightening cycle, with the rationale being that rates on credit would rise sooner and faster than funding costs, leading to expanding NIM (net interest margin) and EPS. However, two factors derailed this thesis, and both are linked to the speed of the rate hikes. The first is the ease with which depositors can transfer cash to money markets that offer ever-climbing risk-free rates not seen in 20 years. The second is the massive potential losses on the treasury portfolios that nosedived as rates jumped, which cut into liquidity and prompted the bailout in 2Q23. It was a perfect storm and one that will likely be felt further in 2024.

The SPDR® S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) is in the crosshairs of this storm and may underperform until rates decline substantially, and the regional banks can unwind their treasury holdings without significant losses and reduce funding costs to recuperate ROE and EPS growth.

Performance

KRE, which is an ETF comprised of regional banks, has systematically underperformed the larger cap banks and S&P 500 (SPX) since its inception. It appears that small banks in the US are not good long-term investments. The large-cap banks have also underperformed the broader market, which is primarily due to near-zero benchmark rates since the GFC. The price of capital was cheap and spreads on NIM were low, which impacted EPS growth and valuations. At the same time, FinTech's began to vie for bank clients and eat into fee income.

KRE vs Peers (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

Regional Bank Overview

The regional banks have simpler operations than the large-cap money center banks, for the most part, they lend to local businesses and consumers, originate mortgages, provide credit cards and bank accounts, etc. They have competitive advantages in client proximity and speed of service while at a disadvantage in funding cost and operating efficiency, i.e., lower scale. It is widely viewed that there are too many banks in the US and that consolidation should accelerate, especially in a higher-rate digital banking environment.

The market sees significant challenges to regional bank results in 2024 with NIM pressure, loan growth challenges, higher bad debt risk, especially in the commercial real estate sector, and escalating distribution costs (branches, technology, and personnel). Below is a series of charts from a Fitch report that highlight the challenges that support the bottom-up EPS estimates for 2024.

Fitch Regional Bank Data (The Financial Brand) Fitch Regional Bank Data (The Financial Brand)

Portfolio Upside

The KRE holds 139 regional banks, of which, I gathered consensus data on 47 stocks that represent 80% of AUM. I calculated a weighted upside potential of 11% for YE24 using consensus price targets, which is in line with the broader market. However, I question analyst valuation criteria given the still difficult operating environment for the banks.

KRE Consensus Price Target (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

Revenue and Margins

Consensus estimates indicate a weak operating scenario for the regional banks will persist in 2024 with a 1% decline in revenue for the portfolio before increasing by 4% in 2025. Net margins also dip in 2024 further validating a tough outlook. There is no regional bank in the top 80% of AUM that escapes this volatile and challenging environment.

KRE Consensus Revenue Growth (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

EPS Growth

EPS consensus estimates point to a 4% EPS decline in 2024 after a 4% decline in 2023. The consensus estimates an 8% EPS increase for 2025 which I assume is based on a decline in funding cost and escaping losses on the treasury portfolio once and if the Fed cuts rates to a 3% level. In my view, it is difficult to get excited about a stock or sector with declining EPS estimates.

KRE Consensus EPS Growth (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

Valuation

The saving grace for the sector and KRE would be a very discounted valuation, i.e., pricing in the declining EPS estimates for 2024. However, I find consensus valuation quite high at 8.2x PE or a 4x PEG ratio, not a bargain unless one looks out to 2025. The P/BV seems fair on 9% ROE, again not a bargain concerning the sector's weak outlook. What can add value would be M&A if and when regional banks begin to combine to gain scale.

KRE Consensus Valuation (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

Conclusion

I rate KRE a sell. The regional banking sector faces significant structural challenges that may lead to declining revenue and earnings in 2024 that are not discounted in valuations. Only a wave of M&A to consolidate the sector can support higher valuations, in my view.