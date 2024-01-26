Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Andretti Acquisition: Racing To The SPAC Finish Line With Zapata AI

Damon Judd profile picture
Damon Judd
3.3K Followers

Summary

  • The SPAC market experienced a decline in 2022 due to increased regulatory scrutiny and rising interest rates.
  • However, the SPAC market is expected to pick up again in 2024, with 32 SPAC IPOs in the pipeline.
  • Andretti Acquisition Corp. announced its initial public offering in January 2022 and is set to merge with generative AI company Zapata AI.

End of the race

vm/E+ via Getty Images

Companies that wish to go public and begin trading on the stock market have several options including the traditional IPO (initial public offering), they can follow the direct listing approach, or they can merge with or being

This article was written by

Damon Judd profile picture
Damon Judd
3.3K Followers
Visit www.Knowledge-Investing.com for more info about me. I became deeply interested in the stock market beginning in late 2007 (bad timing for me but worse for my uncle) when I received an unexpected inheritance. Since that time I have done considerable research and vowed to make smarter long-term investing decisions after suffering through the Great Recession with minimal losses to my inherited portfolio, after firing my financial advisor.I look for individual growth and income stocks, and some funds (CEFs, ETFs) that offer high yield income to increase my retirement income beyond my 401k and the pension that I will receive after I retire. I also enjoy reading investment/financial and business information and following trends in technology and markets. The human psychology of markets is as fascinating and inscrutable to me as the financial side. I work as an information systems manager, so data and information are valuable assets to me. I am not a financial advisor so please do your own due diligence before making any buy or sell decisions.“The race is not always to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, but that's the way to bet.” Damon Runyon

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

R
Rleaton
Today, 12:05 PM
Comments (1.72K)
Stayyying far away from this one.

Zapata used to be a pure QC play, and now they are pivoting to a Generative AI workflow company?

Furthermore, it is not possible for "regular hardware" like GPU's to leverage quantum algorithms. Why? Because regular hardware still has to send information between GPU's, which for the purpose of quantum computing is just much too slow. If you could then you would not need quantum computers in the first place.

This smells of a QC startup that ran out of cash and is now being forced to hard pivot into something it has little experience in. Seems like a SPAC was the only one that would pitch them any cash
R
Ron1634
Today, 11:56 AM
Comments (3.13K)
I thought I read in the WSJ yesterday that the SEC was trying to kill the SPAC market.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About WNNR.U Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WNNR.U

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WNNR.U
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.