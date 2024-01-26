vm/E+ via Getty Images

Companies that wish to go public and begin trading on the stock market have several options including the traditional IPO (initial public offering), they can follow the direct listing approach, or they can merge with or being acquired by a SPAC (special purpose acquisition company). There are some advantages to the SPAC approach and the rise of newly public companies via a SPAC became widely popular in 2020 and 2021 before fizzling out in 2022. According to this insight from S&P Global, SPACs lost popularity and the SPAC market began to shrink in 2022 due to a combination of increased regulatory scrutiny and rising interest rates.

There were 86 SPAC IPOs in 2022, compared to 610 in 2021, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. The reversal of the SPAC market coincided with increased regulatory scrutiny and rising interest rates. "I would expect the slowdown to continue," said Bob Tull, president of investment advisor ProcureAM, in an interview. "I really don't see any change until 2024."

According to this market insight from ICR, only 32 SPAC IPOs were priced in 2023. But now in January 2024, the expected rate of inception of newly public companies via a SPAC IPO is picking up again.

There are 32 SPACs in the IPO pipeline and a significant merger backlog with 140+ pending mergers and 130+ SPACs seeking targets. "Strong public equity markets and improved investor sentiment should translate to a more robust 'traditional' IPO market in 2024," said Niren Nazareth, Managing Director at ICR Capital. "The U.S. IPO backlog is currently 160+ and growing, however, aspiring public companies in 2024 will likely face more cautious IPO investors than the previous window. The SPAC market can provide a solution for high-quality companies that require more flexibility, e.g., smaller market capitalization, incremental capital, and/or time to firmly establish growth or profitability metrics.

Introducing Andretti Acquisition

In January 2022 before the IPO market cooled off, Andretti Acquisition Corp. - Units (NYSE:WNNR.U) announced a $200M public offering.

Andretti Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the ticker symbol "WNNR.U" beginning on January 13, 2022. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable public warrant, with each whole public warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment, and only whole public warrants being exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and public warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "WNNR" and "WNNR WS," respectively.

Andretti Acquisition and Andretti Global are both headed by Michael Andretti, CEO and Chairman of Andretti Global and a renowned race car driver. (Michael's father Mario is also involved with the SPAC, serving as a special advisor).

Andretti Autosport has now become Andretti Global, a global racing institution born out of racing excellence. The team fields multiple entries in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, Indy NXT Presented by Firestone and IMSA. Additionally, Andretti Global operates in the ABB FIA Formula E Championship, competing in the world's first race series for fully-electric Formula cars and claiming the Drivers World Championship in 2023. The team also races in Extreme E as Andretti Altawkilat Extreme E, helping to further develop sustainability in racing. Overall, Andretti Global boasts a highly impressive track record of over 260 total race wins, four INDYCAR SERIES championships, three INDY NXT titles, one Indy Pro 2000, and one USF2000 championship, alongside five Indy 500 victories.

In September 2023, Andretti Acquisition announced that they would go public through a business combination (merger) with generative AI company, Zapata AI. At first glance, this may seem like an unusual move but as I began to learn and understand more about Zapata AI, it started to make sense to me as an investor.

Why Zapata AI?

I recently had an opportunity to speak with Christopher Savoie, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Zapata AI, and Matt Brown, President and CFO of Andretti Acquisition. In that conversation, I learned how the two companies began to work together and decided to merge as part of the SPAC process. The merger between the two companies is expected to be completed next month when Zapata AI will become a public entity and will trade under the stock ticker ZPTA on the New York Stock Exchange. The de-SPACing process will take about five months to complete (although the search for a target company took about 20 months) once the business combination is announced. That is a rather quick turnaround, especially considering the slowdown in SPAC IPOs in the past two years.

The company Zapata AI was co-founded by Christopher Savoie, Yudong Cao, Ph.D., Jhonathan Romero Fontalvo, Ph.D., Peter Johnson, Ph.D., Jonathan Olson, Ph.D., and Alán Aspuru-Guzik, Ph.D. based on research they were working on together at Harvard University in 2017. With his extensive background in AI, Christopher explained how Zapata AI (named after famed Mexican revolutionary, Emiliano Zapata Salazar) is forging the way in revolutionizing generative AI for industry. Zapata AI is on a mission to create value for enterprises by employing generative AI and quantum algorithms to deliver cost-effective software solutions to data-intensive problems in multiple industries.

If that sounds like a mouthful of jargon, well it is rather complicated stuff. The work the company is doing is based on linear algebra, statistics, quantum physics, and other highly technical fields that typically require a very high level of understanding to even explain to a layperson, let alone develop the software that drives solutions.

To further describe the company's approach, and what sets them apart from companies like OpenAI that developed ChatGPT or other generative AI companies that you may have read about, is the use of generative AI and quantum methods to process large amounts of data and includes the ability to infer data:

We use generative AI and quantum techniques to solve complex business problems, enrich business analytics with real and inferred data and customize large language models for customer-specific problems - and make them orders of magnitude more efficient.

Using these quantum techniques, Zapata AI has demonstrated that they can compress large language models, or LLMs, commonly used in generative AI for generating text, as in the case of ChatGPT. Compressing LLMs can reduce the company's costs, and those costs can amount to millions of dollars in cloud computing costs to train and run a model on their own data from scratch. In addition to costing less, model compression can also allow LLMs to be deployed on the edge, for example on vehicles without a connection to the cloud.

In fact, the company is coining a new phrase to describe what they do as "Industrial Generative AI".

The Andretti Connection

As it turns out, Christopher Savoie and his team at Zapata AI are racing fans. And the software that they have been developing is useful in automotive applications. Back in early 2022 Andretti Autosports (as they were called at the time) was looking for a software solution to help them optimize pit stops, refueling, and data analytics tools to streamline their decisions during races. They began working with Zapata AI on a generative AI application that takes data from over 100 sensors that measure things like tire pressure, temperature, speed, and so on and very quickly analyzes the massive amounts of data at exceptionally high speed. Those calculations helped to improve decisions on things that have a direct impact on race outcomes such as the optimal time to make a pit stop and change out the tires.

Zapata AI does this using algorithms that generalize based on the data being processed to "extrapolate" or fill in missing data that may be critical to the decision-making process. In other words, the industrial generative AI process can help predict behavior that cannot be directly measured, even though over 100 sensors are measuring all sorts of other things (in the case of the racing example).

In this slide from the Zapata AI investor presentation, which can be found on their website, the chart in the middle shows how actual measured data compares to "generated" synthetic data from the racing application. Analogous approaches can be used in other industries such as Finance, Logistics, Energy and Utilities.

According to Matt Brown, Andretti Acquisition had a level of familiarity with Zapata due to Andretti Global's relationship with Zapata, which was helpful in Andretti Acquisition's due diligence. As Brown explained to me during our meeting, there were several reasons why Zapata fit the bill for what they were looking for in a SPAC target.

Initially, we were looking at a lot of mobility technology and so that would include EV companies, battery technology, and things like that across that whole space, and Christopher's company wasn't kind of right down the middle of the fairway for that sector, but it did have a racing connection and mobility connection, because they've also worked with BMW, for example. But what's great about the company Zapata is that it has applications that are much more broad across all different industries. So that was exciting to us. And it really checked the boxes for us in terms of all the general investment criteria. For example, they've got a strong patent portfolio. They've got a blue chip customer base, and because Andretti was one of the customers, there was a built-in level of familiarity between the Andretti SPAC on the one hand and Zapata on the other, because you had Michael Andretti as a connection between the two.

What is Industrial Generative AI?

Besides the fact that there is a lot of "hype" around AI right now with many of the hottest investments such as Nvidia and AMD starting to realize massive benefits from the AI revolution, Zapata AI offers real, substantiated credentials in generative AI. The company and their team have been "doing" generative AI from the beginning and not just adapting their existing software to use a generative AI approach like some other companies that claim to provide enterprise AI solutions. The company's first patent in the US for "Hybrid quantum-classical generative models for learning data distributions" was issued in 2019. As of January 2023, Zapata AI was rated #5 in terms of most active patent applications for generative AI and other advanced computing applications ahead of other big names such as Meta, Hitachi, Google, and Nokia.

Furthermore, there are many industries and sectors that stand to benefit from the introduction of true industrial generative AI beyond the automotive industry. Zapata already has working relationships with clients in other industries including Finance, Energy, Defense, Real Estate, Global Healthcare, and others.

Valuation, Peers, Competition

There is a large and rapidly growing TAM (total addressable market) for the global enterprise AI market segment, with some reports estimating a CAGR of more than 34% between 2023 and 2030. In fact, in a recent Bloomberg estimate from June 2023, the size of the market could reach as much as $1.2 trillion by 2032.

It may be difficult to put a value on the company initially, however, the most recent amendment to the S-4 filing with the SEC from January 17, 2024, indicates that 600 million shares of common stock plus 10 million preferred shares will be issued in conjunction with the merger.

Without knowing what the final price will be upon completion of the business combination, but assuming an initial price of about $11 which is the current market price of WNNR shares, the valuation of Zapata equity could reach about $330 million. This seems to be a fair starting valuation, especially when you consider that a new Honeywell quantum computing firm, Quantinuum, was valued at over $5 billion after a recent round of new funding.

Quantinuum's technologies are used by companies such as Airbus, BMW, Honeywell, HSBC, and JPMorgan Chase. "Financial services has been identified as one of the first industries that will benefit from quantum technologies," said Lori Beer, global chief information officer at JPMorgan Chase. Honeywell, which remains Quantinuum's majority shareholder, said the funds will be used for developing fault-tolerant quantum computers, while also extending the quantum computing company's software offering.

And while Quantinuum is focused primarily on the hardware side of the business with new (and as yet unproven) quantum computing capabilities, the Zapata AI software can run on current GPUs such as those offered by Nvidia or AMD and still provide quantum-level compute speeds without the need for the quantum advantage offered by companies such as IonQ or Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI), which I recently covered here.

Another entrant in the enterprise AI space is the company C3.ai, Inc. (AI), which is headed up by industry veteran Tom Siebel. I will refer to the company as C3 to avoid confusion, but they also call themselves a Generative AI for Enterprise software company. I asked how Zapata AI is different from and potentially better than C3 and I was told by Christopher Savoie that Zapata AI offers better, faster, cheaper solutions. Another difference is that C3 evolved into an AI company when the company changed its name from C3 IOT to C3 AI in 2019, adapting generative AI to their product offerings. On the other hand, Zapata AI started out as an enterprise generative AI company right from the beginning.

From a valuation perspective, C3 is currently showing a market cap of about $3 billion after their stock has risen over 70% in the past year. The AI stock gets mixed reviews from both SA and Wall Street analysts with mostly Hold ratings.

Blackrock stated in January that they are overweight AI in 2024 and expect the incremental value to move up the technology stack as AI evolves.

At the base level, there is infrastructure that is needed to train AI models on large clusters of high-performance machines along with the manufacturing of chips and semiconductors that will be used for computational power. Moving up the ladder, data infrastructure businesses that use proprietary or open-source language to build models store data, and train AI applications are next. Finally, the AI application itself for a specific segment is the end product.

Summary

In summary, the upcoming de-SPAC merger between Andretti Acquisition Corp. - Units (WNNR.U) and Zapata AI is likely to unlock significant value for early investors. The potential for providing cheaper, better, faster Industrial Generative AI solutions offers an attractive target for investors who wish to benefit from the AI revolution without falling victim to the hype around it.

There is a large and growing TAM for AI/ML applications over the coming decade, and the team at Zapata AI has developed unique, advanced, proprietary techniques and algorithms that can run on classical or quantum computing hardware. And according to Deutsche Bank, 2024 will be a pivotal year for generative AI and for winners and losers to emerge.

"This is a pivotal year for generative AI to move beyond experimentation to implementation and for winners and losers to begin to emerge." The investment institution stated. "AI will also collide with the ballot box for the first time. Regulation, or its absence, at this pivotal moment, will have a permanent legacy."

Keep an eye out for the upcoming completion of the business combination between Andretti Acquisition and Zapata AI, which is on track to close sometime in February. The race is just beginning, and the Andretti's are in a pole position for the win with their business partnership with Zapata AI.