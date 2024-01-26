The Chinese Stock Bottom May Be Near

William_Potter

Despite some transitory challenges, we live in an intertwined world. While some geopolitical tensions with China exist, it remains one of the most significant economies globally. After years of underperformance, a bottom in its stock market may have finally arrived. Meanwhile, the top companies in China now trade at ridiculously low multiples, not seen in decades.

Now that growth could return to the global economy, China may benefit significantly. Additionally, global equities should benefit from a more accessible monetary atmosphere in future years. Chinese stocks have been in a rout for three years, are around a low point, and should rebound considerably as we advance.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)

FXI (StockCharts.com)

Chinese stocks have been in a massive slump, with the FXI dropping from a high of around $51 to under $20 (61% decline) during the height of the bear market. We saw a substantial rebound following the bear market lows, but it turned out to be a long-term W-shaped bottom for the Chinese market instead of the V-shaped bottom we had in the U.S. FXI recently successfully retested the $20 level. Therefore, we may see a sustainable recovery from here, leading to the next bull market in Chinese equities, and Chinese stocks could go much higher from here.

Nothing Lasts Forever

Nothing lasts forever, and neither will the Chinese bear market in stocks. It's been a grueling bear market, with many high-quality Chinese stocks declining by 50-75% or more.

For instance:

Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ)

CQQQ (StockCharts.com)

The China Tech ETF, CQQQ, looks like it's putting in a long-term double bottom around here. It hit around $30 during the panic lows around the bottom of the bear market in October 2022, and CQQQ recently retested the $30 level. CQQQ has declined by over 70% from its highs and could be around a long-term bottom now. The RSI recently went below 30, illustrating extremely oversold technical conditions.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA, OTCPK:BABAF)

BABA (StockCharts.com)

Alibaba's stock crashed from a high of $315 to just $57 (October 2022 bottom), a staggering 82% decline. Recently, Alibaba dipped below $70 before surging on improved sentiment and constructive news flow. Still, Alibaba is about 76% below its 2021 high, and the technical image is improving. We see improving momentum in the RSI, CCI, full stochastic, and other technical gauges. Therefore, Alibaba could make a sustainable long-term recovery from here.

Alibaba Is Beyond Dirt Cheap

Alibaba is so cheap that the insiders are buying its ADRs. Alibaba's Chairman, Joe Tsai, bought about $151 million worth of Alibaba's U.S.-traded stock in the fourth quarter. Alibaba itself purchased around $9.5 billion of its stock last year. Jack Ma, Alibaba's founder, also recently purchased about $50 million worth of Alibaba's Hong Kong traded stock.

Forward P/E is Just 7.8 for BABA

EPS vs. estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Alibaba's earnings are highly consistent, and it's outperformed in eight consecutive quarters now. Alibaba's consensus EPS estimate for next year is $9.64, illustrating its forward P/E ratio of just 7.8. Also, Alibaba is accustomed to outperforming. Therefore, we could see $10 or better in EPS next year, implying its forward P/E ratio may be 7 or lower now. Moreover, we should continue seeing sales and earnings growth as we advance, enabling Alibaba's shares to move much higher in future years.

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU, OTC:BAIDF)

BIDU (StockCharts.com)

Baidu's stock fell off a cliff after achieving an ATH of around $350 in early 2021. Baidu's stock dropped by approximately 80% from peak to trough before rebounding in late 2022. However, Baidu recently retested the $100 level and is still down by about 70 from its ATHs. The technical image implies Baidu is highly oversold, and the technical gauges like the RSI and others illustrate improving momentum.

Baidu May Be The Best Value in China

Baidu's enterprise value recently hit a low of around $20 billion. Provided that consensus revenue estimates are for approximately $20.5 billion this year and around $22 billion in 2025, Baidu's enterprise value is around or lower than one-time sales here, which is exceptionally cheap. In comparison, Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) trades at 5 times sales to EV value, roughly five times more expensive than Baidu here.

Revenue Growth To Increase

Sales estimates (Seeking Alpha)

While consensus expectations are for about 8-10% sales growth, Baidu could outperform due to strength in its core ad/search businesses and increased growth from AI, robotics, FSD, and other secondary rapidly expanding segments. Furthermore, Baidu is highly profitable and should grow profitability more than expected as we move forward.

EPS Likely To Be Much Higher

EPS vs. estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Baidu has crushed EPS estimates recently and has only missed EPS estimates once in the last twenty quarters. Consensus EPS estimates are $10.69 last year, and only $10.93 in 2024. Baidu consistently beats consensus figures and could earn over $11 in 2023. Also, given the robust EPS trend growth, we should see much stronger results this year than the market expects.

Baidu could earn around $12-14 in EPS, relative to the consensus estimate of less than $11. Consensus estimates were for $8.57 in TTM EPS. However, Baidu has reported much better, at $10.47 instead. This earnings dynamic represents a solid outperformance rate of 22%. Applying a more modest 15-20% EPS outperformance rate for this year suggests that Baidu's EPS could be around $12.56-13.12 instead of the depressed $10.93 consensus range.

Baidu's stock is dirt cheap using any reliable valuation metric, and from a forward P/E (2024) point, it may be trading around an eight today. Moreover, according to 2025 EPS estimates, consensus estimates are just $12. This figure seems exceptionally low, and if Baidu's EPS growth is about 10-15% relative to 2024's $12.56-13.12 range, its EPS could be approximately $14.50-15. This valuation dynamic implies that Baidu could be trading around a 7-forward P/E ratio relative to 2025.

The Risks are Exaggerated

Why does Amazon (AMZN) trade around a 44-forward P/E ratio, and Alibaba trades at only 7.6? Why does Alphabet trade at 5.6 times forward sales, and Baidu trades below two? Some people say it's the "China risks." However, the risks could be exaggerated. I don't believe that China will invade Taiwan, Hong Kong, or any other place. Many regulatory issues in China, and regarding Chinese ADRs trading in the U.S., have been resolved.

Meanwhile, valuations for high-quality Chinese companies have crashed due to poor sentiment for years in this space. However, sentiment changes, and when it shifts toward improving growth and increasing profitability in high-quality Chinese stocks, valuations could expand considerably, leading to much higher stock prices in the future.

The Bottom Line

A high-quality business should be appropriately valued relative to its market dynamics, whether in China or the U.S. This phenomenon goes back to Benjamin Graham's saying - "a market is a voting machine in the near term, but it is a weighing mechanism in the long run." This saying applies to Chinese companies as well, not only U.S. firms. Sentiment has been horrid in China, and it will change soon, in my view.

As sentiment improves and demand for top Chinese companies increases, we should see substantial multiple expansion. Forward P/E ratios currently around 7-8 could be around 12-15 in future years. In a more bullish case scenario, we may see P/E ratios on companies like Alibaba, Baidu, and others increase to the 20-25 range. Considering the potential for robust earnings growth and multiple expansion, we could see a several-fold upside for top China stocks in 2024 and 2025.

2024 Year-end Price Targets

Alibaba: $95-120, representing 32-67% upside from here.

Baidu: $140-175, roughly 33-68% upside potential.

CQQQ China Tech ETF: $42-50, approximately 36-62% upside.

Risks to My Thesis

Despite my bullish thesis, Chinese companies face risks. The Chinese economy may be weaker than expected, and the slowdown in China may be more significant than expected. Also, despite the risks of a war with Taiwan or any other neighbors being a low probability event, anything is possible, and an escalated conflict may damage Chinese stock prices as we advance. There are other political and geopolitical issues to monitor. In a worst-case scenario, de-listings of Chinese ADRs are possible. Investors should consider these and other risks before investing in Chinese stocks.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.