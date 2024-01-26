Ratana21/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

While Equifax Inc.’s (NYSE:EFX) fundamentals have faced pressure since mid-FY22 due to a spike in mortgage rates, I expect the recent decline in interest rates to serve as a sizable tailwind as we head into 2024. The company's significant multi-year investments in technology are starting to yield positive results, which positions Equifax as one of the fastest-growing companies in the information services sector, justifying a premium valuation. I am positive on the company's long-term prospects and assign a buy rating to the stock.

Cloud Transformation Reduces Emissions

By embracing cloud technology, Equifax aims not only to reduce emissions, but also to cut down on long-term expenses. The management is placing emphasis on their data centers since these facilities significantly contribute to their footprint. Equifax expects this transformation to help the company achieve the goal of reducing GHG emissions by 13,000 tons by 2040 down from the current 28,400 tons. Moreover, the company anticipates that this shift will result in a 15% decrease in technology-related costs. Furthermore, by identifying and addressing supply chain emissions, Equifax expects to achieve cost savings.

Mortgage Application Data Driving Optimism

Ever since EFX released its third-quarter results in October 2023, mortgage rates have been steadily dropping. This is due to signs of inflation cooling down and the anticipation of interest rate cuts in 2024 by the Fed Funds market. I believe that this decrease in mortgage rates will have an impact on mortgage activity both for home purchases and refinancing and will benefit EFX in the year. Despite challenges in the housing market such as home prices and low inventory, what truly matters is the number of mortgage applications more than the actual origination volume or conversion rates. It's these applications that trigger the credit check process.

EFX has a stake in the US mortgage market through its EWS and USIS segments, with mortgages accounting for around 24% of its FY22 revenue. I expect an increase in mortgage inquiries for both purchasing homes and refinancing transactions, which will have an effect on revenue with incremental margins. Handling inquiry volumes involves additional costs.

The figures below depict trends in mortgage purchase and refinance application indices over the 18 months. These trends show changes in interest rates and overall activity within the mortgage market during this period. While both purchase and refinance activities are still not at levels seen earlier during mid FY22 I anticipate that application activity, for both types of mortgages will continue to improve if mortgage rates remain stable or decrease further. I am confident that this enhancement will drive an increase in revenue growth and earnings per share, ultimately leading to EFX's outperformance.

Mortgage Purchase Index vs. 30-Year Fixed (Mortgage News Daily)

Valuation

EFX's technology transformation places all of the data on a single data fabric, creating the first cloud-native credit bureau, with 65% of revenue expected to be in the cloud by the end of FY23. The current share price for EFX, trading at 32 times estimated earnings per share, is in line with the company's past three-year average valuation multiple. The multiple has been trading up over the past few months, and I believe that is justified given the improved outlook for the mortgage market. I believe that the risk-reward balance is favorable from the current level, considering EFX's potential for mid-teens EPS growth. I remain positive and assign a buy rating to the stock.

Capital IQ

Investment Risks

The 2017 cybersecurity breach tarnished EFX's reputation and brought several lawsuits, affecting cash flow at the company. While I believe most of the repercussions from the breach are behind EFX, follow-up lawsuits or bad news about the breach could affect the company's stock. Moreover, EFX has high debt ratios and there's a potentially volatile corporate credit environment. This could raise interest costs if EFX faces difficulty refinancing this debt at competitive terms.

Conclusion

EFX has a data platform that offers an array of information, including credit details, financial data, bill payment records, employment and income information, as well as demographic data. EFX can provide these datasets to corporations, government entities, and individuals to generate insights. I believe that this unique data offering, coupled with its increasing organic growth, presents an attractive investment opportunity for investors seeking exposure to the sector. I am positive on the company’s prospects and assign a buy rating to the stock.