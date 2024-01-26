Extreme Media

It has been just over a year since I posted my last take on Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO). This name comes up occasionally in comments from Seeking Alpha followers, and it feels like it is time to circle back on this mid-cap biotech name. An updated analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

This San Diego-headquartered company enhances the delivery of other approved injected drugs via an advantageous subcutaneous formulation that improves infusion times through its ENHANZE drug delivery platform. As noted in my last article on Halozyme, this development platform:

Consists of a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. Halozyme earns a living via royalties and milestone payouts from major drug makers for these enhanced products."

This combination can help extend patents on existing drugs as well as create a more effective delivery system. The stock currently trades right around the $35 level and sports an approximate market capitalization of just over $4.6 billion.

Third Quarter Results:

Halozyme Therapeutics posted its Q3 numbers on November 6th. The company delivered non-GAAP earnings of 75 cents a share, four pennies a share above expectations. Revenues only grew 3.4% on a year-over-year basis to $216 million. However, this was in line with the consensus.

The company saw good growth from its royalty streams, which grew 15% year-over-year to $115 million. The rest of the revenues came from milestone payments and sales of proprietary products. EBITDA for the quarter came in at $126.4 million, up $14.8 million from the same period a year ago.

Management also provided the following forward guidance, which included some minor upward revisions to key metrics.

Just over a week ago, two products that were co-formulated with Enhanze, developed by Takeda (TAK) and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) respectively, were approved in the United States (Hyqvia by Takeda) and Europe (Tecentriq SC by Roche). Prior to that, the company Halozyme was receiving royalties from six globally approved partnered products. Halozyme also gets sales from its proprietary auto-injectors, as well as product revenue from its own specialty products.

Leadership has plans to increase its stable of royalty-generated products to nine by the end of 2025.

Combined with other products in development, Halozyme sees up to $1 billion annually from royalty payments by FY2027.

Analyst Commentary And Balance Sheet:

Analyst Firms are currently mixed on Halozyme's near-term prospects. Since third quarter results hit the wire, six analyst firms, including Piper Sandler and Wells Fargo, have reissued Buy/Outperform ratings on the stock. Price targets proffered range from $46 to $72 a share. Leerink Partners ($37 price target) and Goldman Sachs ($40 price target) have maintained Hold ratings on the stock, while Jefferies ($28 price target) reiterated its Sell rating on the equity.

Just under six percent of the outstanding float in the stock is currently held short. There was frequent and consistent selling of the shares by numerous insiders throughout 2023. So far in 2024, the Chief Technology Officer of the company has sold $720,000 worth of stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics ended the third quarter with just over $480 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet. The company has used its cash flow to buy back a great deal of its stock's float over the years.

Verdict:

The company made $2.21 a share in FY2022 on $660 million of sales. Halozyme is on track to make roughly $2.77 a share in profit in FY2023 as sales rise to $832 million. The current analyst firm consensus has the company making $3.51 a share on nearly $1 billion worth of sales.

In a market where the S&P 500 (SP500) is selling for approximately 20 times forward earnings, Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. stock is trading at more than a reasonable value of just under 13 times earnings and 5.5 times revenues. Options are available against the equity, and they are quite liquid. Therefore, a covered call strategy is viable on the stock and how I have a position in HALO.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.