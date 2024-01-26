Domepitipat

From our first standalone coverage of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC), we have pretty much stuck on neutral. The stock fell in the category of "why bother when returns won't be juicy". That has generally played out over this entire timeframe. Investors would have been better off sitting in cash and liquidating it versus staying in AGNC. Most investors use AGNC as an "income" source, so after taxes on those large dividends (which cannot be offset against the capital loss), you are down quite nicely relative to cash. Note that we have shown the total returns below of some popular cash-parking funds like PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund ETF (MINT), BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH), and US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL).

Data by YCharts

AGNC has delivered far worse returns with an extraordinary amount of relative volatility. So not joining the Joyride, will all due respect to Roxette, was okay till now. But has the market changed? AGNC Q4-2023 numbers did show some good improvements and the Federal Reserve is expected to cut rates 6 times. Do we buy the turn?

Q4-2023

The quarter was a solid one for AGNC as it was for all mortgage REITs. After threatening "higher for longer" on multiple occasions, Powell and company did a full turn. We had the biggest easing of financial conditions including tightening of mortgage-backed security spreads. AGNC gave us the highlights.

$8.70 tangible net book value per common share as of December 31, 2023. Increased $0.62 per common share, or 7.7%, from $8.08 per common share as of September 30, 2023. $0.36 dividends declared per common share for the fourth quarter. 12.1% economic return on tangible common equity for the quarter. Comprised of $0.36 dividends per common share and $0.62 increase in tangible net book value per common share.

Source: AGNC Press Release

For the uninitiated, that 62 cents looks very, very appetizing. The thought process goes "36 cents of dividends and 62 cents of earnings on a $9.80 stock. Every quarter. They are going to have to bury me in a platinum casket". This is further "backed" by that 12.1% economic return in just one quarter. But that is the nature of the beast. If you look back at the last 9 quarters, you get a true picture of just how volatile those economic returns are. AGNC has blown through over 44% of its book value between 2021 and 2023.

AGNC Q4-2023 Presentation

It is no surprise that cash continues to trash this mortgage REIT. The reason for this volatility is essentially the business setup. AGNC has a sub $7.0 billion market capitalization.

Data by YCharts

However, its portfolio is over $60.00 billion.

AGNC Q4-2023 Presentation

What was interesting here is that in this quarter, AGNC reduced its portfolio leverage. That 7.0X number is essentially the lowest we have seen in the last 9 quarters. In fact, going back further, we see that AGNC generally played fast and loose with those leverage numbers.

AGNC Q1-2022 Presentation

Some might suggest the 9.4X was a COVID-19 anomaly as assets crashed. That is simply not true.

AGNC Q1-2020 Presentation

That ran into COVID-19 with an almost 10X leverage.

In this quarter, they finally hit numbers that look reasonable for the risks they have. The lower leverage was essentially obtained by selling assets and selling a lot of something else (we will get to that later). As you can see above (3 pics up) the MBS portfolio barely moved up quarter over quarter. Considering the pricing of these, AGNC would have to be a net seller.

This once again blows the thesis that mortgage REITs are eager buyers of MBS. They just cannot be, as their leverage levels are too high for this climate. AGNC also sold down investors' holdings on a relative basis. What we mean by that is that it had the biggest blowout quarter in terms of doing what it does best. Issuing equity.

AGNC Q4-2023 Presentation

That is a lot of shares and the weighted average share count is responding and will most likely go even higher next quarter.

AGNC Q4-2023 Presentation

In fact, share counts are looking like an AI stock chart.

Y-Charts

We can see the longer-term chart as well.

Data by YCharts

We divided the total assets on AGNC's balance sheet by the shares outstanding to give you an awesome picture. This shows how AGNC has been selling assets on a per share basis over the last 5 years.

Data by YCharts

If you bought into the hype, you now own half as many assets per share as 5 years back.

Outlook

While we remain critical of the asset class, let's give credit where credit is due. We have said this several times in the past and will add it here too. AGNC's locking in of funding costs during the ZIRP era has been a spectacular move. You can see below it still shows a rather strong net interest spread.

AGNC Q4-2023 Presentation

You can compare this to Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) when they report next time. The unfortunate thing for investors is that this is part of AGNC's tangible book value. All those hedge gains are marked to market and there is zero advantage of buying AGNC today because of their hedges on short-term rates. In fact, in a rate cut cycle, those hedges will start going the other way, as in gains will reduce and book value will fall based on that. We think 2024 will prove challenging for the REIT as it will face even more trouble rolling hedges and navigating the heavily inverted yield curve.

Verdict

Price to tangible book value is important but less relevant compared to macro forces. You can see the tangible book value per share and the price to tangible book value below. There were many points where you could have bought AGNC under tangible book value per share and still lost money.

Data by YCharts

At present, we think the setup is actually one of the poorest we can find. The price to tangible book value is quite high.

Data by YCharts

There is a potential significant rerating here as the market realizes that rate cuts likely don't come as quickly as everyone believes. Normally we would rate the shares as a Sell here as we think $8.00 is a good target for the next 12 months. But in terms of total returns, the reward is not that great for a Sale, factoring in dividends. Investors are also happy to hold AGNC way over tangible book value and hence AGNC can keep hitting the bid and issuing shares. While that dilutes out the long-term bulls (as in $15 is not coming back), it adds a little bit to book value each time AGNC sells shares. Hence, we will go with a Neutral rating still and suggest a potential tactical short if the shares reach over $10.50.

Preferred Shares

AGNC has five listed preferred shares.

AGNC Investment Corp. 6.12% DP SH PFD F ( NASDAQ: AGNCP AGNC Investment Corp. 6.5% DP SH PFD E ( NASDAQ: AGNCO AGNC Investment Corp. 6.875% DEP REP D ( NASDAQ: AGNCM AGNC Investment Corp. CUM 1/1000 7% C (AGNCN). AGNC Investment Corp. 7.75% DP PFD G (AGNCL).

One of the main criteria we look for in preferred shares is the common equity buffer relative to the preferred value. A simple method via YCharts is taking the ratio of preferred stock to market cap. You can see this ratio reached a ridiculously high value in late 2022.

Data by YCharts

It has been coming down (as in the preferreds are getting safer). You have to also adjust this for the relative debt levels that AGNC is carrying. As we showed above, those are trending lower as well. We also think AGNC will issue a lot more common equity and redeem some preferred equity to get this ratio lower over time. Overall, we see the preferreds becoming relatively safer and validates our stance that they remain far better plays compared to the common equity and the only viable play on AGNC.

