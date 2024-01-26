echoevg

Introduction

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) aka PMI will announce its fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 results on February 8, 2024. Among the major tobacco companies (see my in-depth peer group analysis), PM is undoubtedly the strongest player in smoke-free products, but of course, its position comes at a considerable price. The company's leverage has increased significantly as a result of the latest strategic moves, but as I explained in my last article, management has an appropriate strategy to get debt back in check and the growth path is solid.

However, PMI is known for regularly adjusting its GAAP earnings per share (EPS), and this aspect has been raised several times in the comments under my articles or via direct message. At the same time, the company has a very good track record when it comes to meeting (or beating) Wall Street estimates. I'm generally not a fan of earnings adjustments myself, but at times, they do make sense from the perspective of facilitating comparability. Conversely, unjustified adjustments and a flawless track record could point to earnings management.

Therefore, in this update, in addition to an earnings preview, I will share the results of my analysis aimed at assessing Philip Morris' potential as an earnings manipulator. I will also provide my opinion on the company's operating profit adjustments for 2022.

How Were Philip Morris' Previous Earnings And What Can We Expect From Q4 2023 Earnings?

Let's start with expectations for the fourth quarter and the full year 2023. Analysts currently expect PMI management to report quarterly EPS of $1.45, which corresponds to year-over-year growth of 4.3%. For the full year, EPS of $6.13 is expected, up 2.1% year-over-year. Consensus EPS revisions have been insignificant in recent months.

Considering the secular decline of the cigarette industry, 2.1% EPS growth seems like a solid number for a tobacco company. However, let's not forget that PMI is the undisputed leader in the smoke-free categories of heated tobacco (IQOS) and oral nicotine products (in particular ZYN). In my view, Philip Morris has built a solid foundation to capitalize on what I believe will represent a significant portion of the future market for nicotine products. Already today, smoke-free products account for more than a third of PMI's net sales (36%, Q3 2023 figure), and don't forget the strong economics of heated tobacco sticks and oral nicotine pouches (e.g., heated tobacco consumable gross margin is ~10%p higher than cigarettes). Therefore, I expect revenue growth to improve significantly in the coming years.

However, as PMI is still in the process of integrating Swedish Match and only starting to leverage its distribution capabilities for the launch of IQOS in the U.S., investors should remain patient. That said, analyst estimates for EPS growth in 2024 and beyond are already pretty solid: 7.1%, 9.8%, and 7.7% for the next three years. It remains to be seen how well IQOS is received in the U.S., but it's only fair to conclude that the brand is off to a good start from a regulatory perspective. The device has already been authorized as a Modified Risk Tobacco Product (MRTP) in 2020, and in October 2023 Philip Morris submitted Premarket Tobacco Product Applications (PMTAs) and MRTP applications for ILUMA, the successor to the classic IQOS device. In my view, it is far superior due to its induction-based heating technology as opposed to the heated blade used by the classic device.

Returning to operating performance, a look at the past shows that Philip Morris International has a remarkable track record of beating quarterly earnings estimates. Over the past four years, the company has beaten analysts' estimates every single quarter, by an average percentage of almost 7% (Figure 1). Net revenues, which are of course far more difficult to manage, were at least in line with expectations (misses < 1.0%) or exceeded them in 15 out of 16 quarters, or an average surprise of +3.7% (Figure 2).

Figure 1: Philip Morris International Inc. (PM): Earnings per share surprises on a quarterly basis over the last four years (Seeking Alpha) Figure 2: Philip Morris International Inc. (PM): Net revenue surprises on a quarterly basis over the last four years (Seeking Alpha)

Of course, it's far more difficult to beat expectations on a one-year-forward basis, but still - PMI management has been able to deliver every single year since the separation from Altria Group, Inc. (MO) in 2008. Believe it or not, the worst year was 2017 when management delivered 0.7% lower EPS than analysts expected. The average EPS surprise on an annualized basis since the separation is +0.8%.

This suggests that management knows its business inside and out and is pulling the right levers at the right time. Also keep in mind that while PM stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the company sells its products outside the U.S. (at least until recently, before the Swedish Match acquisition), so there is significant currency risk. Of course, PMI's treasury department is well versed in hedging currency risk via derivatives and/or balance sheet hedges, but I still think it's worth mentioning in the context of the high EPS precision.

Of course, as a skeptical investor, one could argue that PMI is managing its profits to keep Wall Street happy. One could say that such an outstanding track record is simply too good to be true - especially for a company that reports in U.S. dollars but generates the majority of its revenues in foreign currencies.

There are many ways to smooth earnings or adjust results up or down. It takes considerable effort to recognize earnings management, and classic approaches such as the Beneish M-Score are of course no guarantee that deliberate manipulation will be detected. Nevertheless, I believe that with common sense and a close look at a company's financial statements, one can judge whether the more or less regular earnings adjustments are a sign of possible manipulation, in an effort to meet (or exceed) Wall Street's expectations.

Philip Morris International's Earnings Adjustments: A Sign Of Possible Earnings Manipulation?

In the main part of this article, I will present the results of a financial statements analysis that aims to determine the likelihood of PMI being an earnings manipulator, by employing the M-Score in general, and its individual components in particular.

The M-Score, originally proposed by Messod D. Beneish in 1999 (see the original publication), is a decision model based on readily available accounting metrics. Upon a polynomial fit of several variables, an equation is obtained which, upon solving for a certain period, results in a number that indicates whether the company is likely to be an earnings manipulator or not.

According to Beneish, an M-score of less than -1.78 indicates that the company under investigation is unlikely to be a manipulator. PMI's most recent M-Score (fiscal 2021/22 data) has risen sharply to -2.14 (Figure 3), which is already quite close to the -1.78 threshold, but still suggests that PMI is unlikely to be a manipulator.

That being said, and while I know it is very convenient to just check a single number, I think it is a worthwhile endeavor to look at the individual model coefficients. This is also important because such a correlation-based prediction model carries a (quite natural) risk of misclassification.

Figure 3: Philip Morris International Inc. (PM): Beneish M-Score over the last six years (own work, based on company filings)

Beneish's approach takes into account the ratio of receivables to sales (Days Sales in Receivables Index, DSRI). Of course, this metric can produce false positives due to potentially intentional changes in the way a company manages its working capital. Similarly, an acquisition or divestiture that involves significant changes in the parent company's working capital accounts can distort the value. Therefore, I do not consider it alarming that PMI's DSRI has risen to a level that the model considers potentially problematic (Figure 4). PMI acquired Swedish Match in November 2022, so assets and liabilities are already included in the 2022 year-end balance sheet, while net revenue is only included to a small extent (see below). However, the 2023 year-end data should lead to a normalization of the DSRI as Swedish Match's full-year revenue will be fully reflected in PMI's income statement.

As an aside, the increase in DSRI compared to previous years could indicate improvable working capital management. However, a look at the company's working capital efficiency ratios gives no cause for complaint. For example, Philip Morris' cash conversion cycle has decreased over the past decade, largely due to a significant increase in the period the company takes to pay its suppliers.

Figure 4: Philip Morris International Inc. (PM): Days Sales in Receivables Index (DSRI) over the last six years (own work, based on company filings)

The Gross Margin Index (GMI), which takes margin volatility into account, also rose in 2022, but only to a still unproblematic level (Figure 5). In my view, the year-over-year increase in the GMI is also due to the acquisition of Swedish Match. Its average gross margin for the period 2020-2021 (last published annual report) was 65.9%, below PMI's gross margin for 2022 of 68.1%. Also, I think we should give the management of Philip Morris some time to integrate Swedish Match and it is therefore worth revisiting the GMI after the 2023 full-year results are published.

Figure 5: Philip Morris International Inc. (PM): Gross margin index (GMI) over the last six years (own work, based on company filings)

The Asset Quality Index (AQI) gauges for potentially unproductive assets, or in other words, where the future benefit is less certain. It is a metric developed by Prof. Jeremy Siegel and explained in his book "How to Analyze Businesses, Financial Statements, and the Quality of Earnings." The AQI of PMI exhibits a positive underlying trend and rose sharply in 2022 (Figure 6). The positive slope indicates a growing tendency towards capitalization (cost deferral), which could indeed indicate (modest) earnings management.

However, considering that the AQI is based on non-current assets other than property, plant and equipment, it actually makes sense that the ratio spiked in 2022. As a result of the acquisition of Swedish Match, goodwill on PMI's balance sheet increased by almost $13 billion to $19.7 billion and now accounts for 32% of total assets, an increase of almost 16 percentage points compared to the previous year.

Figure 6: Philip Morris International Inc. (PM): Asset Quality Index (AQI) over the last six years (own work, based on company filings)

PMI's Sales Growth Index (SGI) is not a cause for concern (Figure 7). However, the ratio should be expected to increase in 2023, due to the inorganic growth contribution from Swedish Match. The company generated sales of SEK 18.5 million in 2021 (p. 80, 2021 annual report), equivalent to $1.8 billion at today's SEK/USD exchange rate, or around 6% of PMI's net revenue in 2021. Only $316 million attributable to Swedish Match was reported in the 2022 income statement (p. 101, 2022 10-K) due to the timing of the acquisition.

Figure 7: Philip Morris International Inc. (PM): Sales Growth Index (SGI) over the last six years (own work, based on company filings)

The Depreciation Index (DI) compares the rate at which assets are depreciated in one year with the rate in another year. A high value indicates that depreciation has slowed down, suggesting that the company has increased the estimated useful life of the assets or introduced a new depreciation method. At PMI, this ratio has remained within reasonable limits over the last six years, also considering its significant investments in smoke-free products:

Figure 8: Philip Morris International Inc. (PM): Depreciation Index (DI) over the last six years (own work, based on company filings)

The Selling, General and Administrative Expenses Index (SGAI) is not a reliable indicator of manipulation (at least not on its own) in my opinion, as it is easily thrown off by the business dynamics. As we know, PMI is aggressively expanding its presence in the heated tobacco space through IQOS and therefore has significant marketing-related expenses. It is only natural that SG&A expenses fell sharply in 2020 (Figure 9), in the midst of the pandemic.

Figure 9: Philip Morris International Inc. (PM): Selling, General, And Administrative Expenses Index (SGAI) over the last six years (own work, based on company filings)

The Leverage Index (LI) - which in my opinion needs no explanation - has counterintuitively declined in 2022 (Figure 10). As I explained in my previous article, PM's net debt has risen sharply as a result of the acquisition of Swedish Match and the consideration paid to Altria for gaining exclusive distribution rights for IQOS in the United States.

So how is it possible that Beneish's leverage indicator is not giving a warning sign? PMI partially financed the acquisition with a term loan (see p. 65 et seq. of the 2022 10-K for details), so short-term debt has increased more or less in proportion to long-term debt. Since the LI takes long-term debt and current liabilities into account and puts them in relation to total assets, the effect of borrowing is not visible in this particular case.

Figure 10: Philip Morris International Inc. (PM): Leverage Index (LI) over the last six years (own work, based on company filings)

The final component of the M-Score measures the quality of accruals by comparing total accruals to total assets (TATAI). There are several other accrual tests, such as the Jones test for non-discretionary accruals, but for the sake of brevity, I will only focus on the TATAI in this article. In a nutshell, these tests are aimed at identifying discretionary accounting decisions that are potentially indicative of earnings management. The TATAI for Philip Morris has remained within unsuspicious limits over the last six years (Figure 11). To a certain extent, this can be explained by the company's low capital intensity. The increase in 2022 can at least partly be attributed to the disproportionately low depreciation and amortization in relation to total assets in that year. As already indicated, the Swedish Match transaction was completed at the end of 2022, so its contribution to the total D&A was not material ($34 million out of a total of $1.2 billion). This effect can be expected to normalize in 2023.

Figure 11: Philip Morris International Inc. (PM): Total Accruals to Total Assets Index (TATAI) over the last six years (own work, based on company filings)

All in all, I highly doubt that Philip Morris is an earnings manipulator. While certain of the metrics discussed in the article point to potential problems, in most cases the values can be attributed to plausible reasons. That being said, and knowing that PMI regularly adjusts its EPS numbers, it is of course important to question whether these adjustments are actually necessary to achieve a better representation of fundamentals.

Based on PMI's most recent full-year earnings adjustments (Schedules 6 and 7 of the 2022 Q4 and full-year earnings press release), we can see that GAAP operating income was 14% lower than adjusted income. Figure 12 shows a 15% deviation due to a negative acquisitions-related adjustment to GAAP operating income of $99 million. The strong dollar was responsible for 11 percentage points of the actual deviation, but I think it's reasonable to exclude currency effects in the interest of better year-over-year comparability. However, in my own due diligence, and when looking at longer-term performance, I only use GAAP numbers and adjust for actual one-offs because I believe that currency fluctuations are simply a cost of doing business.

The remainder ($662 million) is attributable to impairment charges, exit costs, and other adjustments. For 2022, PMI has added back a charge of $151 million in connection with the war in Ukraine. A further $159 million (before tax) is attributable to the amortization of intangible assets related to the acquisitions of Vectura Group plc and/or Fertin Pharma A/S (p. 79 et seq., 2021 10-K). The company also recognized an impairment charge on its assets in the Wellness and Health segment in the amount of $112 million, which was also added to the GAAP operating result. Finally, the acquisition of Swedish Match resulted in charges totaling $240 million, which were also (rightly, in my view) considered one-time in nature.

Figure 12: Philip Morris International Inc. (PM): Adjustments to 2022 GAAP operating earnings (own work, based on company filings)

Conclusion

Taken together, I highly doubt that Philip Morris is manipulating its earnings. While some of the metrics discussed in the article point to potential problems, in most cases they can be attributed to plausible reasons. If anything, the positive slope in Philip Morris' Asset Quality Index could be interpreted as a sign of potential earnings management. Of course, the rise could be explained by PMI's ongoing business transformation, so I wouldn't read too much into it.

However, since the company has an extremely strong track record of meeting (or exceeding) Wall Street estimates, I still keep a close eye on Philip Morris' financials. And, of course, I also watch for any special remarks from the company's auditor regarding the financial statements and the effectiveness of management's internal control over financial reporting.

Philip Morris will report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 results on February 8, 2024, and given management's excellent track record and insignificant revisions, it is only reasonable to expect another beat on earnings estimates and likely net revenue estimates as well.

Finally, as per my previous article, I maintain that PM stock is a buy at around $90, but of course, it is the least compelling of the "Big 3" from that standpoint. Operationally, of course, I think Philip Morris is the best-managed company in the sector.

Thank you very much for reading my latest article. Whether you agree or disagree with my conclusions, I always welcome your opinion and feedback in the comments below. And if there's anything I should improve or expand on in future articles, drop me a line as well. As always, please consider this article only as a first step in your own due diligence.