Phiromya Intawongpan

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) has continued to produce negative results for shareholders despite a 4.87% dividend yield.

I previously wrote about TTEC with a Hold outlook due to clients delaying discretionary projects and exerting more scrutiny over existing and new project engagements.

Demand continues to remain soft, and AI projects are mostly just pilots, so I see nothing in the near term to pull TTEC Holdings, Inc. out of the doldrums.

Therefore, I reiterate my outlook on TTEC for the near term as Neutral [Hold].

TTEC's Approach And Market

TTEC's main service offerings include an omnichannel customer experience strategy, related technology development, and outsourcing/managed services.

The company has a dedicated in-house sales team that targets prospective clients and provides them with tailored solutions.

Per a 2023 market research report by Grand View Research, the worldwide market for digital transformation consulting was an estimated $731 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $4.9 trillion by 2030.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 26.7% from 2023 to 2030.

The main reason for this expected growth in IT consulting is a multi-decade transition by organizations from on-premises, legacy systems to cloud-based environments with complex architectures.

This expected growth is likely to continue across all industry verticals and in government agencies as well.

The COVID-19 pandemic boosted the consulting industry as organizations expedited their digital transformation efforts.

Lately, companies have begun to dip their toe in AI-related engagements, but have focused on cost-takeout work and AI that improves customer service, which represents easy-to-approve contracts for cash flow-conscious clients.

The chart below shows the historical and projected future growth trajectory of the U.S. digital transformation market from 2020 to 2030:

Grand View Research

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Globant

Thoughtworks

EPAM

Slalom

Accenture

Deloitte Digital

McKinsey

BCG

Ideo

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Capgemini

Computer Task Group

Company in-house development efforts.

The firm is also active in the customer experience services outsourcing market, which is a $270 billion worldwide market.

TTEC Holdings' Recent Financial Trends

Total revenue by quarter (columns) has stagnated due to reduced or delayed client demand for services in a worsening macroeconomic environment; Operating income by quarter (line) has dropped in recent quarters because of worse gross profit performance.

Seeking Alpha

Gross profit by quarter (green line) has worsened and management is implementing plans for cost reductions, but those plans won't improve results until 2024; Selling and G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter (burgundy line) have fallen as revenues have dropped due to increased offshore mix.

Seeking Alpha

Earnings per share (Diluted) have also fallen sharply in recent quarters due to the overall falloff in demand from clients focusing more on cost-takeout initiatives.

Seeking Alpha

(All data in the above charts is GAAP).

In the past 12 months, TTEC's stock price has fallen 51.6% vs. that of the SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF's (XSW) rise of 38.6%, so the company's results have diverged sharply from a wider industry benchmark:

Seeking Alpha

For balance sheet results, the firm ended the quarter with $151.6 million in cash and equivalents and $964.0 million in total debt, all of which was categorized as long-term.

Over the trailing twelve months, free cash flow was $57.3 million, during which capital expenditures were $74.2 million. The company paid $20.7 million in stock-based compensation in the last four quarters.

TTEC's Valuation Metrics

The table below shows a number of relevant and helpful company performance metrics as indicated:

Metric Amount EV/Sales ("FWD") 0.8 EV/EBITDA ("FWD") 7.3 Price/Sales ("TTM") 0.4 Revenue Growth ("YoY") 4.1% Net Income Margin 1.6% EBITDA Margin 11.1% Market Capitalization $1,050,000,000 Enterprise Value $2,020,000,000 Operating Cash Flow $131,470,000 Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted) $0.86 2024 FWD EPS Estimate $2.14 Rev. Growth Estimate ("FWD") 2.6% Free Cash Flow/Share ("TTM") $1.21 Seeking Alpha Quant Score Strong Sell - 1.38 Click to enlarge

(Source - Seeking Alpha).

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm's projected growth and earnings:

GuruFocus

Based on the DCF, using a discount rate of 11% (10-year Treasury at 4% plus 7% equity risk premium) and forward earnings per share assumption of $2.14, the firm's shares would be valued at approximately $21.72 versus the current price of $21.62, indicating they are potentially currently fully valued.

Also, compared to Conduent Incorporated (CNDT), the following table shows various major metrics:

Metric Conduent TTEC Holdings Variance EV/Sales ("FWD") 0.6 0.8 50.9% EV/EBITDA ("FWD") 5.9 7.3 24.6% Rev. Growth Estimate ("FWD") -3.2% 2.6% --% Net Income Margin -16.9% 1.6% --% Operating Cash Flow $18,000,000 $131,470,000 630.4% Click to enlarge

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

The valuation comparison to Conduent indicates that TTEC appears fully valued given its positive forward revenue growth estimate and positive net income margin.

Why TTEC Is Having A Difficult Time

TTEC is suffering from soft demand from clients as they focus on non-discretionary projects and delay discretionary engagements.

Revenue has risen only 1.8% YoY, while gross profit margin has dropped by 3.5%.

As a result, operating income has fallen 22.2% from a year ago.

While interest in AI development remains strong, interest has been largely limited to pilot testing only, as clients take a slow approach to adopting these new technologies.

The problem for consulting-oriented firms such as TTEC is that a slower approach from clients reduces their employee utilization rate while they wait for client demand to rebound.

If management believes the downturn will be short-lived, they will seek to retain as many employees as possible to position the company for a rebound in demand.

This can produce a situation where there is a mismatch between revenue demand drop but retention of a higher cost structure while waiting for demand to increase.

Also, during downturns, customers focus on cost-takeout efforts, which tend to have short-term results but may not be as lucrative for consulting and development firms.

The firm has operations in numerous regions worldwide, but its overseas engagements tend to be smaller in size, so are potentially less leverageable into large-scale opportunities.

Management said its "offshore pipeline is up more than 50% compared to last year," a bright spot of sorts.

Additionally, its overall pipeline for the next six months is "above $1 billion," but while migrations showed increasing production, bookings have seen delays, as discussed above.

The firm's Cisco work continues to drop, which is a significant drag on its recurring revenue stream.

So, consulting firm investors have a "crystal ball" problem, which is whether you believe the demand downturn will be "short and shallow," in which case you buy on temporary weakness, or "longer and deeper," in which case you would avoid the company and sector.

In my opinion, looking at numerous consulting companies who are experiencing the same general demand softness, I'm not certain that the softness will be short-lived, so I'm more cautious.

While AI-related projects are a potential bright spot, they aren't turning into big demand…yet.

Longer-term, I believe the AI segment will produce growth for consulting & development companies, but I don't think the client base demand for full-on transformation is producing topline growth for consulting and development firms.

I see no major upside catalyst to the stock in the near term, but interested investors may see some potential upward trajectory in the back half of 2024, assuming the downturn in demand is short-lived.

My base case is for continued slow growth for TTEC, with sagging operating income performance as the business environment grinds slowly in the next several quarters at least.

Therefore, my outlook on TTEC Holdings, Inc. is to reiterate my previous Neutral - Hold position on continued demand softness and full valuation.