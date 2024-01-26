Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Dividends May Likely Crush Growth In 2024: SCHD Vs. SCHG

Summary

  • Low-cost ETFs are advantageous for long-term wealth accumulation due to low expense ratios, diversification, and flexibility.
  • SCHG and SCHD are both some of the best low-cost ETFs in the market today.
  • We compare them side-by-side and offer our perspective on why SCHD is likely going to outperform SCHG moving forward.
Low-cost diversified ETFs are great vehicles for compounding wealth over the long term due to their inherent advantages:

  • Their low expense ratios ensure that the investor retains a greater portion of investment returns, rather than being eroded by high management fees

Comments (7)

MebaneMike profile picture
MebaneMike
Today, 3:29 PM
Comments (92)
JEPI pays over 8%. Why SCHD?
Florida Doug13 profile picture
Florida Doug13
Today, 2:54 PM
Comments (1.18K)
Both of these are owned in tandem and comprise the foundation of my portfolio. They are a great combo for covering Large Cap Growth and Value style boxes, with low overlap and a cheap expense ratio. History shows us they beat the SP500 with a higher dividend in income stream.

That said, SCHD has underperformed SCHG - quite significantly- in all but 2 years out of the last 12 years.

Is it due? Perhaps, but I have both covered.

Realistically, it might, but I think “crush” is a bit over the top. It has never done so before, so everything has to go SCHD’s way for it to do so.

What are the odds of that?
K
Kenster-Vibe
Today, 2:44 PM
Comments (1.32K)
Will 2024 be the Revenge of the Dividend Nerds?
E
EROC
Today, 2:36 PM
Comments (409)
Hope your correct.. ive been somewhat left behind with concentration in SCHD and similar equities, such as utilities and reits. hoping 2024 evens me out.
Deebeeng profile picture
Deebeeng
Today, 2:25 PM
Comments (1.2K)
I DCA into both of these ETFs weekly. Works out pretty well
Gottlieb Hufeland profile picture
Gottlieb Hufeland
Today, 2:31 PM
Comments (71)
@Deebeeng what’s your percentage allocation? Thanks
Deebeeng profile picture
Deebeeng
Today, 2:33 PM
Comments (1.2K)
@Gottlieb Hufeland I go 50/50 into them right now. I’m hopefully 14 years out from retirement but maybe sooner if I decide I don’t want to grind anymore.
