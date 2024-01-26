Dividends May Likely Crush Growth In 2024: SCHD Vs. SCHG

PM Images

Low-cost diversified ETFs are great vehicles for compounding wealth over the long term due to their inherent advantages:

Their low expense ratios ensure that the investor retains a greater portion of investment returns, rather than being eroded by high management fees over the long term. As Warren Buffett, who himself subscribes to the low-cost ETF approach to investing for "know-nothing" investors, once observed :

Performance comes, performance goes. Fees never falter.

ETFs provide easy and substantial diversification, spreading investment risk across various assets, sectors, and geographies.

ETFs provide the flexibility and liquidity of public market trading, allowing investors to easily adjust their portfolios in response to changing market conditions or personal financial circumstances.

By investing in a fund, investors are shielded from a lot of the corporate-level noise that may negatively impact their mindset, leading to making rash emotional decisions and significant market underperformance over the long term.

With that in mind, today we're going to compare two very low-cost ETFs that also have become increasingly popular with investors in recent years, as evidenced by their swelling AUM over the past decade:

Data by YCharts

While both the Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) and Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) are managed by Schwab (SCHW) and have enjoyed significant success over the years, they take very different approaches to portfolio construction. We recently compared SCHD to a fellow dividend-oriented ETF - the Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) - and over a month ago also discussed some of the risks facing SCHG. In this article, however, we will bridge the gap between them by comparing them and their respective areas of focus side-by-side and offer our perspective on which is more likely to outperform moving forward.

Fee Structure and Track Record

At first, the comparison may seem like a slam dunk given that SCHG's expense ratio is 33% lower than SCHD's, and it has crushed SCHD's total return performance since its inception:

Data by YCharts

In fact, SCHG has also crushed the long-term performance of the S&P 500 (SPY):

Data by YCharts

However, we think this comparison is misleading. First of all, at a 0.06% expense ratio for SCHD to a 0.04% expense ratio for SCHG, both funds charge investors extremely low fees, making the difference between them insignificant. Moreover, SCHG's outperformance has been driven by its portfolio's concentration in high-growth technology stocks (QQQ), which have boomed over the past decade relative to the dividend stocks in SCHD's portfolio.

Portfolio Composition

As previously mentioned, SCHG's portfolio exposure is heavily weighted toward the Technology sector, which comprises 47.68% of its holdings followed by the Communication sector at 12.82%, Healthcare at 12.09%, Consumer Cyclical at 11.93%, Financials at 6.47%, and Industrials at 3.34%. Basic Materials and Consumer Defensive stocks each constitute 1.76% of the portfolio, the Energy sector is at 1.36%, Real Estate has a minimal presence in the portfolio at 0.63%, and the smallest exposure is to Utilities at 0.17%. Additionally, the portfolio holds a very small portion in Cash & Equivalents, at 0.08%.

This heavy emphasis on tech is also evident in SCHG's top 10 holdings, with its top nine positions all coming from the sector:

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) - 12.71%. Apple Inc. (AAPL) - 12.22%. Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) - 6.35%. Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) - 6.07%. Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) - 3.72%. Meta Platforms Inc. Class A (META) - 3.66%. Alphabet Inc. Class C (GOOG) - 3.16% Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) - 2.49%. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) - 2.31%. Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) - 2.17%.

Meanwhile, SCHD has a much better balance across various sectors, with its largest allocation being in Industrials at 17.17%, Healthcare follows with a 16.68% share of its portfolio, and Financials comprise 16.35% of its portfolio. The Technology sector also holds a significant portion - albeit far less than SCHG's - at 13.08%, and Consumer Defensive stocks make up 11.77%. SCHD also has decent exposure to the Consumer Cyclical and Energy sectors, which represent 9.29% and 8.76% of the portfolio, respectively. Communication stocks account for 4.47%, while Materials are at 2.05%, and Utilities make up a small fraction of the portfolio at 0.39%. Cash & Equivalents make up just 0.08% of the portfolio.

While SCHD does have some tech stocks in its top 10 holdings, these are still much better balanced across sectors.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) - 4.82% AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) - 4.43% Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) - 4.38% Amgen Inc. (AMGN) - 4.32% The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) - 4.26% Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) - 4.24% Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) - 3.98% Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) - 3.89% The Coca-Cola Company (KO) - 3.80% Chevron Corporation (CVX) - 3.68%

As a result, we can conclude that in periods where tech stocks outperform, SCHG is highly likely to outperform SCHD. However, when a diversified basket of value/dividend stocks outperforms tech stocks, SCHD is highly likely to outperform SCHG.

Given that we think that value/dividend stocks have a much brighter outlook than tech stocks over the next 3-5 years, we think that SCHD is a much more attractive investment than SCHG is right now. The reasons for this are as follows.

First of all, dividend stocks have historically outperformed non-dividend stocks (and many tech/growth stocks do not pay dividends). However, as we showed earlier in this article, they have recently underperformed due to surging interest rates and soaring hype about artificial intelligence. As a result, income investors, who normally invest in high-yielding dividend stocks for income in a low-rate environment, shifted back to bonds and treasuries as rates rose to 4-5%. Meanwhile, total return-focused investors - who also are at times drawn to dividend stocks given their strong history of delivering attractive total returns - instead shifted their capital to the tech sector due to the hype and fear of missing out surrounding artificial intelligence. As a result, this underperformance of dividend stocks was not a result of poor fundamentals, but rather a response to external factors like interest rates and market emotions.

However, if the market were truly behaving efficiently, many growth stocks would have actually been more negatively impacted by rising rates due to their longer-dated cash flows, which result in greater harm to their net present value when using higher discount rates to account for higher interest rates. This contrasts with dividend stocks, which already generate and return significant cash flow to shareholders, that are more resistant on a net present value basis to increases in discount rates yet suffered more than growth stocks during the period of rising interest rates.

This discrepancy suggests two important factors:

Growth stocks (especially in the tech sector) are likely overvalued in general. Dividend stocks are likely undervalued in general.

Given that the AI bubble has already gone on for quite some time and all of the big players in the sector now trade at historically elevated valuations despite interest rates also sitting at elevated levels, this will likely only provide a limited tailwind (if any at all) to tech stocks for the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile, the other major driver of dividend stock underperformance - rising interest rates - also appears to have run its course, with widely anticipated interest rate cuts this year. Once these begin to take effect, it should redirect capital from fixed income back to dividend stocks. When combined with dividend stocks' high yields, consistent growth, and potential for valuation multiple expansion back towards historical norms, positions dividend stocks favorably for strong returns and outperformance of growth stocks.

Investor Takeaway

SCHG and SCHD are both excellent, low-cost ETFs that have delivered strong performance for shareholders over the course of their respective tenures. While SCHG has outperformed SCHD thus far, this is virtually entirely due to its focus on technology stocks, which have been on a tremendous bull run over the past decade. However, with the valuation gap between value/dividend stocks and tech stocks now looking very stretched, and the interest rate environment bound to shift to being more favorable for dividend stocks this year, it appears that SCHD's outlook is much brighter than SCHG's moving forward.