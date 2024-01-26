Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PayPal 'Shocks The World,' But Other Catalysts Are In Motion

Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • PayPal Holdings is one stock that has not participated in the tech rally.
  • The company faces real competitive threats from the likes of Apple Pay.
  • Wall Street may be underestimating the strength of PayPal Holdings' unbranded processing engine in Braintree.
  • Management is focused on generating profitable growth and returning cash to shareholders through share repurchases.
  • I reiterate my strong buy rating for PayPal Holdings in spite of the boring investment thesis.
man sitting the MacBook retina with site PayPal on screen

Prykhodov

Amidst a tech sector melt-up, PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) has been a dead weight. The stock continues to trade at discounted valuations in spite of the company's net cash balance sheet and ongoing share repurchase program. I

This article was written by

Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
31.86K Followers

Julian Lin is a financial analyst. He finds undervalued companies with secular growth that appreciate over time. His approach is to look for companies with strong balance sheets and management teams in sectors with long growth runways.

Julian is the leader of the investing group Best Of Breed Growth Stocks where he only shares positions in stocks which have a large probability of delivering large alpha relative to the S&P 500. He also combines growth-oriented principles with strict valuation hurdles to add an additional layer to the conventional margin of safety. Features include: exclusive access to Julian's highest conviction picks, full stock research reports, real-time trade alerts, macro market analysis, individual industry reports, a filtered watchlist, and community chat with access to Julian 24/7. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PYPL, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long all positions in the Best of Breed Growth Stocks Portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (14)

Pacific Ocean Viewing profile picture
Pacific Ocean Viewing
Today, 3:24 PM
Comments (14)
Personally I thought Alex Chriss did a excellent presentation! There is a institutional dislike of PayPal that must be mounted and I see it coming slowly but surely with Alex at the helm. What I was " shocked " at is the Hype of AI which did nothing for PayPal in stock movement and I suspect will be the next dot com meltdown in stocks that are promoting it.
Tall Seller profile picture
Tall Seller
Today, 2:39 PM
Comments (20.74K)
As a plethora of competitors keep taking marketshare from PayPal and holistic all commerce solutions enablers keep building massive moats with their long list of offerings, PayPal is poised to lose much more marketshare.

For example, “Ten percent of all U.S. e-commerce flows through $SHOP.
The biggest one is I think 40% [of U.S. e-commerce] flows through Amazon. And then you go way, way down to like 2% or 3% market share.”
👉🏻 www.modernretail.co/...

….this I just one a long list of competitors eating away at PayPal and PayPal has done nothing to defend against it….because they can’t.
InvestInMETA profile picture
InvestInMETA
Today, 2:48 PM
Comments (5.94K)
@Tall Seller PayPal market share: 49.1%

Next closest competitor: 19.7% (Stripe)

Just to add a little context/fact checking to the comment.
stock realist profile picture
stock realist
Today, 2:37 PM
Comments (3.14K)
PayPal, pltr, and sofi are the three most over-articled, underperforming stocks on SA.
Sw09 profile picture
Sw09
Today, 3:00 PM
Comments (301)
@stock realist PLTR is up 128% and SOFI is up 32% in 1 year??
a
alitomr
Today, 2:35 PM
Comments (168)
Very good article. I think OP underestimate the power of the first mover and the cost leader to put pressure, and I say so because of the statement that others can replicate the promotional activity). New entrants don't have the cash and scale. Margins need to be pressured in the short term in order to use the scale, impossible to replicate, to strain new entrants. Trying to compete on the basis of price would be a race to the bottom to new entrants and smaller competitors as they simply don't have the cash to do it, and even more importantly, they don't MAKE the cash to do it. In the end it is not a balance sheet fight, it is a cost fight, and I doubt newer entrants can compete on cost with such a monstruos and established company like PayPal.

Their situation now is similar to Tesla. Their price cuts are likely to be a source of important downward pressure to the stock in the short term, but it's put a foot in the neck of the whole industry who for the most part have already admitted they simply cannot compete. Not acting on your cost leadership and preserving short term margins is the most common strategic mistake of cost leaders, who when try to preserve margin leave the door open to new competitor who slowly take market share and businesses and have enough room to generate a sound value proposition, establishing themselves. The cost leader needs to be aggressive in its pricing, as it is ITS weapon.

IN THE end you can also use your margin to provide more value than anyone else. This is an even better proposition than simply cutting cost. Riskier, but potentially better. That is why I liked yesterday's presentation even though it wasn't the best delivery.

I have built a position below 70usd. I will be adding more below 75 during this year. I suspect we won't have too long to buy so cheap, as any blowout quarter could be a catalyst for an important stock appreciation. My January 2025 target is 95usd.
benfam3 profile picture
benfam3
Today, 2:34 PM
Comments (906)
All these bullish articles, and there has been a flood of them lately, has done nothing to move this stock.
Yada, Yada, Yada. I'm not paying attention anymore.
Time will tell weather or not PYPL starts getting some respect again reflected by the share price appreciation that will eventually happen.
I'm all in at these bargain basement prices. Totally oversold and totally underappreciated imo!
M
MaxEdison
Today, 3:16 PM
Comments (349)
@benfam3
You’re obviously paying attention if you’re commenting on the article.
InvestInMETA profile picture
InvestInMETA
Today, 3:23 PM
Comments (5.94K)
@benfam3 "All these bullish articles, and there has been a flood of them lately, has done nothing to move this stock. Yada, Yada, Yada. I'm not paying attention anymore."

*Proceeds to comment on every PYPL article*
F
FLMike
Today, 2:18 PM
Comments (1.25K)
Why fight Wall Street .. too many other stocks to buy.
a
alitomr
Today, 2:37 PM
Comments (168)
@FLMike if you want to make a little bit less than market returns, your approach is good. If you are picking stocks it is likely you are trying to beat the market returns. For that; you need to go against Wall Street and be right. You MUST.
T
TPizback
Today, 2:16 PM
Comments (1.21K)
Until this company can demonstrate a couple of quarters of solid upward performance, it is not a buy.
F
FLMike
Today, 2:17 PM
Comments (1.25K)
@TPizback exactly
M
MaxEdison
Today, 3:19 PM
Comments (349)
@TPizback
LOL, after a couple solid upward performance quarters this will be in the triple digits. Go ahead and wait though. 🤣
