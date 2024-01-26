Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TJX: Expensively Priced But Strong Fundamentals May Keep Uptrend Intact

Jan. 26, 2024 2:21 PM ETThe TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) StockM
Larry Cheung, CFA profile picture
Larry Cheung, CFA
1.49K Followers

Summary

  • TJX is a counter-cyclical retail company that has maintained an enduring advance over time.
  • TJX serves as an outlet for global brands to sell excess inventory at a discount, making it a treasure-hunt experience for consumers.
  • TJX has a strong market position, leading market share, and plans to expand its number of stores, but its stock valuation is high.

TJ Maxx"s Parent Company Reports Quarterly Earnings

Chip Somodevilla

Within retail, investors position into countercyclical companies such as TJX

Retail company stocks have been on an uneven playing field as certain companies experience cyclical rebounds in the context of a volatile trading range while others have been

This article was written by

Larry Cheung, CFA profile picture
Larry Cheung, CFA
1.49K Followers
Discover high potential stocks with me on intermediate-term timeframes. Join my Substack Community for real-time Strategy and Recommended Entry Levels.Larry Cheung is a CFA Charterholder and an independent Investment Strategist with a broad focus on U.S. & China stocks. He is a Finance Influencer on Youtube, Twitter, Instagram, and Substack (@LarryCheungCFA). His focus is a combination of long-term direct shares ownership combined with options selling to generate additional portfolio alpha. His experience includes formerly working in the Buyside on Macroeconomic Research and Credit Strategies. He is regularly invited to share his research at national conferences on topics related to Real Estate and the U.S./China macroeconomic outlook.On Seeking Alpha, Larry and his research team look forward to providing commentary and publishing company research across single-name companies and ETFs in industries that they believe have long-term growth opportunities. Implementation is shared on Substack.Let's connect and win together.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in TJX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TJX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TJX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TJX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.