Within retail, investors position into countercyclical companies such as TJX

Retail company stocks have been on an uneven playing field as certain companies experience cyclical rebounds in the context of a volatile trading range while others have been able to maintain an enduring advance over time.

One such defensive name that is currently on an uptrend and may be suitable for accumulation upon corrections is The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX), a company which I believe has exhibited counter-cyclical qualities as consumers focus on the value tradeoff for their disposable income.

The stores at TJX are almost always packed, and I believe its business outlook continues to be robust as will be discussed below.

TJX Technical Structure (TradingView)

The Catalysts for TJX and Fundamental Outlook

TJX has an interesting business strategy where they buy excess branded merchandise from many different retail brands around the world at a steep discount - in the region of 20-60% off - when such vendors have to sell off their inventory to avoid buildup from manufacturing oversupply.

In simple terms, TJX serves as an effective outlet for global brands that have excess inventory and want to liquidate their merchandise without doing flash sales on their own online channels, which could hurt their brand image.

TJX is a leader in the off-price retail industry with TJ Maxx and Marshalls due to their large global vendor network (over 21,000 vendors). The company has a constantly different assortment of brand-name clothing which makes it a treasure-hunt experience for consumers looking to get the most for their dollar. TJX has roughly a 50% market share in the off-price retail industry and plans to expand its currently 2600 combined stores in the future. Wall Street expects that it's possible that TJX will expand the number of stores to 3,000, a 15% increase from today's brick-and-mortar presence. TJX also has only a small presence globally, and it potentially has growth potential if it were to find success with its model outside the U.S.

As of the latest industry data comparing TJX with its largest peers Ross and Burlington Stores, we can see that U.S. Monthly Sales as an index saw TJX continue to be the market leader. The average monthly sale per customer among the off-price retailers is also where TJX shines as it makes about $100 per customer, representing 30% more spend among consumers compared to their consumption activity at Burlington and Ross.

Exhibit 1: U.S. Monthly Sales at Off-Price Retailers (as an index)

Monthly Sales at Off-Price Retailers (Bloomberg)

Exhibit 2: U.S. monthly sales per customer among TJX's peers

Monthly Sales Per Customer (Bloomberg)

The off-price apparel industry has a concentrated market landscape where several large players such as TJ Maxx, Marshalls, Burlington, Nordstrom, Ross, and DD's Discounts command a large part of the market share. This is in contrast to the fragmented traditional retail landscape that has many players vying for increasing market share.

In the past, Macy's did attempt to enter the off-price retail industry with a separate segment known as Macy's Backstage. However, they were unable to successfully do so at a large scale as they were estimated to dedicate about 5 million square feet to this initiative across their ~560 department stores whereas TJX dedicates all their stores to this concept which encompasses a total square footage of 55 million, which is 11x larger than Macy's full roll-out.

A significant portion of retail stores like Macy's relies on selling their products online, whereas for TJX, only about 3% of the company's sales came from e-commerce. TJX's business model performs best in-person due to the treasure-hunt experience for consumers.

Risks, Thoughts on Entry and Valuation

One of the largest risks behind TJX's stock is related to its elevated valuation. At 25X Forward P/E, the company's valuation nearly resembles that of a Big Tech company. This valuation is being provided in the market due to the confluence of its strong market positioning, leading market share, strong moat, and ability to drive further top-line sales through store expansion. Given that TJX runs a high operating leverage business model with high fixed costs that are distributed over its many locations, a pickup in consumer traffic and shopping is highly accretive to their operating income.

Data by YCharts

With a high valuation, there are high expectations among Investors for TJX to maintain a mid-single/high-single digit growth rate as well as maintain its current gross margins that are north of 30%.

Compared to its industry benchmark, we can see that on many valuation metrics, TJX is priced rather richly (due to its strong fundamentals). That being said, as long as the company executes well on its growth trajectory, its valuation premium is justified against the broader industry because its business model is not as cyclical.

Industry Relative Valuation (YCharts)

Internationally, TJX is gaining modest traction in Canada where they have been able to achieve roughly a 2-3% sales growth model with an operating margin in the mid-teens. That said, the off-price retail model is not as commonly embraced in the other international markets where TJX participates such as Europe and Australia. In addition, local brands in those markets may not be as willing to offload inventory into TJX's off-price retail model which may hinder the company's ability to grow its sales beyond its current low/mid-single digit growth profile.

Overall, TJX's business model and its stock are in a long-term uptrend where corrective phases will occur. The next corrective cycle may be an opportunity to pick up shares where its current levels today are rated a Hold.