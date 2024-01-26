XH4D/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Overview

Having completed the spin-out of its oncology business into a new entity, Mural Oncology plc (MURA), which began trading on the Nasdaq exchange last November, Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) now describes itself as:

a pure-play, profitable neuroscience company that will continue its work to develop innovative medicines for people living with difficult-to-treat psychiatric and neurological disorders

Alkermes' CEO Blair Jackson called 2023 "a year of restructuring and clearing the decks and simplifying the story," and it is easy to see why.

Besides the Mural Oncology spin-out, during the past 12 months the Dublin, Ireland-headquartered company has agreed to sell its manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland to Danish Pharma giant Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO), for a sum of $92.5m, settled litigation with another Pharma giant, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) related to unpaid royalties for products developed with Alkermes' NanoCrystal technology platform, landing a ~$425m windfall as a result, settled a patent litigation case with generic drug developer Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA), allowing Teva to launch a generic version of its alcohol and opioid dependence drug Vivitrol, and won a boardroom battle against activist investor Sarissa, which was pushing for three seats on the Board of Directors.

Despite a year of turbulence, however, Alkermes' stock price trades at almost the exact same value it did 12 months ago - ~$28 at the time of writing - valuing the company at a market cap of $4.7bn.

Management's guidance for 2023 revenues - issued when announcing Q3 2023 earnings - is for total revenues of $1.55bn - $1.68bn, and GAAP net income of $225 - $265m, with GAAP earnings per share ("EPS") of $1.31 - $1.54. Non-GAAP net income is forecast for $230 - $270m, with EPS of $1.34 - $1.57. The forward price-to-earnings ratio (based on the midpoint of non-GAAP earnings) is therefore ~19x.

Whilst Alkermes has driven impressive top line revenue growth across the past decade - total revenues in 2014 were $619m, and that figure has increased every year since, bar pandemic-affected 2020 - the company has not recorded a net profit in any of those years - net losses in the past 4 years (working back from 2022) have been $(142m), $(29m), $(112m), and $(162m).

Over a five-year period, Alkermes stock has traded in a fairly narrow range, typically between a value of $20 - $30, excepting 2022, when pandemic pressures drove shares to a low of $13. Presently trading at a price-to-sales ratio of ~3.1x, the case could be made that the company is a little undervalued, and after "clearing the decks" of many of the issues that may have weighed on the share price last year, its stock may be due some upside in 2024, with a renewed focus on the central nervous system ("CNS") portfolio, and a promising drug about to enter a Phase 2 study in narcolepsy, that management believes has "blockbuster" (>$1bn revenues per annum) potential.

In the remainder of this post, I'll take a closer look at Alkermes products, pipeline, and outlook for 2024, to test the thesis that the company may enjoy a valuation upgrade this year.

Alkermes - Product Portfolio Overview

Alkermes markets and sells three main products.

Vivitrol (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) is a once-monthly, non-narcotic, injectable medication approved in the U.S. for the treatment of alcohol dependence, which has been approved since 2021. Aristada (aripiprazole lauroxil) is an extended-release injectable atypical antipsychotic with one-month, six-week, and two-month dosing options for the treatment of schizophrenia, which has been approved since 2017. And finally, Lybalvi is a combination of an established antipsychotic agent (olanzapine) and a novel μ-opioid receptor antagonist (samidorphan) for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, approved in June 2021. (source: drugs.com.)

According to Alkermes' 2023 Q3 earnings announcement:

Net sales of proprietary products for the quarter increased approximately 16% to $231.8 million, compared to $199.4 million for the same period in the prior year. Net sales of VIVITROL were $99.3 million, compared to $96.5 million for the same period in the prior year, representing an increase of approximately 3%.

Net sales of ARISTADA ®i were $81.8 million, compared to $75.7 million for the same period in the prior year, representing an increase of approximately 8%.

were $81.8 million, compared to $75.7 million for the same period in the prior year, representing an increase of approximately 8%. Net sales of LYBALVI® were $50.7 million, compared to $27.1 million for the same period in the prior year, representing an increase of approximately 87%.

The above presents an overall positive picture, with some caveats - for example, Vivitrol revenues grew only 3% year-on-year, and its ~$400m per annum revenue contribution, even if sustained for the next three years, will inevitably be impacted by the entrance of Teva's generic drug into the marketplace in 2027.

Vivitrol's patents don't expire until 2029, meaning sales volumes may not be eroded as rapidly as if there were two, three, or four generic drugs launching in 2027, but it's clear that sooner or later, Alkermes will need to diversify away from Vivitrol and find a new source of revenues to offset declining sales.

Aristada's revenue growth is more impressive, at 8% year-on-year, and there are no patent concerns here - they are due to expire no earlier than 2035. Competition does remain intense in the schizophrenia space, however, with the likes of Eli Lilly and Company's (LLY), Zyprexa, Otsuka Pharma's Abilify, Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Invega Sustenna, and Risperdal, plus others competing for market share.

With that said this is a large market opportunity - Invega generated revenues >$4bn in 2022 - although in order to stay relevant, companies must commit to a high marketing spend, which is a potential issue for Alkermes given its historical lack of profitability. In the 9m to Q3 2023, SG&A spend was $153m, accounting for nearly half of all expenses - $313m.

Lybalvi, an oral therapy, has got off to a strong start, although opinion is mixed on what peak revenues may look like - analysts' forecasts range from ~$250m - $700m, and again, competitors are numerous - Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (ITCI), Caplyta, Otsuka's Rexulti, and AbbVie's Vraylar are well-known alternatives supported by aggressive, nationwide marketing campaigns.

Manufacturing & Royalties

Thanks to the resolution of its dispute with Johnson & Johnson over unpaid royalties for Invega Sustenna - it is encouraging that Alkermes receives a small portion of a rival drug's revenues - manufacturing and royalty revenues for the third quarter were $149.1m, up from $53m in the prior year. It's important to note, however, that royalty payments in relation to Invega will end in 2024, which could substantially impact revenues from this source going forward.

The JNJ drugs earned Alkermes $76m, while Biogen's Vumerity (like JNJ, Biogen licenses some of Alkermes' technology and utilizes its manufacturing) earned $34.6m of revenues for the company. This figure ought to remain consistent until the end of the decade, at least, although I am not overly optimistic it will grow substantially.

The Narcolepsy Opportunity

ALKS-2680, despite being a pipeline product, is arguably Alkermes' most important drug, given that management has high hopes that its novel approach to treating narcolepsy can see it eclipse the likes of, e.g., Jazz Pharmaceuticals Xyrem and Xyway, which earned revenues of nearly $1.5bn across the first nine months of 2023.

In a recent press release announcing Phase 1 study data for ALKS-2680, Alkermes discusses its drug candidate as follows:

ALKS 2680 is a novel, investigational, oral, selective orexin 2 receptor (OX2R) agonist in development for the treatment of narcolepsy. Orexin neuropeptides are important regulators of the sleep/wake cycle through OX2R activation, and loss of orexinergic neurons in the brain is associated with excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in narcolepsy. ALKS 2680 was designed to address the underlying pathology of narcolepsy with the goal of improving the duration of wakefulness and providing cataplexy control.

Alkermes Chief Medical Officer Craig Hopkinson discussed Phase 1 efficacy results on the company's last earnings call with analysts as follows:

Prior to dosing, patients demonstrated a mean Maintenance of Wakefulness Test ("MWT") baseline score of 3 minutes, meaning that they fell asleep within three minutes. At all doses tested and in all patients, ALKS 2680 significantly improved mean sleep latency or the time that these patients were able to remain awake compared to baseline. There was a clear dose-response with mean MWT improvements compared to baseline of 18, 30 and 37 minutes at 1, 3 and 8 milligrams respectively. The improvement compared to placebo was highly statistically significant, despite the relatively small number of patients.

The once-daily dosing regime compares favorably to Jazz's drugs, which must be taken at night in 2 divided doses - not ideal for patients who need their sleep at night. With that said, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) recently approved the drug Lumryz as a once-daily therapy, therefore constituting a significant threat to Alkermes' candidate.

Looking Ahead - Slimmed Down Alkermes Doesn't Warrant A "Buy" Recommendation As Uncertainty Outweighs Opportunity - For Now

If you are looking for arguments supporting a positive outlook for Alkermes in 2024, and a corresponding rise in the share price, it will not necessarily be hard to find Wall Street analysts prepared to agree with you, although the optimism only extends so far - it is doubtful if you will find support for an explosive growth story in 2024 for the Dublin headquartered CNS specialist.

Alkermes management seems to have solved many problems in 2023, but at its core, in my opinion, Alkermes lacks a compelling enough reason to invest today. The fact that several major Pharma companies are licensing its NanoCrystal technology is a significant positive for the company, but with that said, not only are the revenue streams in relation to this somewhat uncertain, despite last year's settlement with JNJ, they are not substantial enough to support a valuation upgrade for Alkermes, in my view.

Reviewing the commercial product portfolio, you could draw a similar conclusion. 1 of the 3 products faces generic market entry from 2027, and lacks dynamic growth potential in the interim. Both schizophrenia products are demonstrating good growth, but face some demanding market dynamics, with intense competition making it difficult to drive attractive profit margins, amid heavy SG&A spending.

While the narcolepsy candidate ALKS-2680 is an intriguing prospect, the candidate has not yet entered Phase 2, meaning it is not yet sufficiently de-risked to add tangible additional value to Alkermes' business, and it should also be noted that the recent approval of Avadel's Lumryz, a once-daily therapy, potentially tempers enthusiasm for Alkermes' candidate.

As such, although shares look potentially good value at the current price, I would ascribe a "Hold" rating to Alkermes plc stock at the present time, although there is no question that management may have maneuvered the company into its best position for several years, and has a genuine chance of delivering some strong earnings in 2024.

I don't expect there to be a massive clamor for Alkermes stock even in that event, however, given some clear and obvious risks to both products (patent problems, competition) and pipeline (still early stage). As it is still early days for the slimmed-down company, I am maintaining a watching brief and a Hold recommendation for the time being.